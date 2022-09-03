U.S. markets closed

Automotive Control Arms Market Size to Grow by USD 5.28 billion, Low Cost of Automotive Control Arms to Drive Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive control arms are important components of a vehicle's suspension system. A control arm is a hinged suspension link between the suspension hub connected with the wheel and the vehicle's chassis.

Latest market research report titled Automotive Control Arms Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The automotive control arms market size is expected to grow by USD 5.28 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market? 
    The growing use of lightweight and energy-efficient materials in automotive suspension systems is one of the trends in the market.

  • What will be the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022?
    The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 will be 3.97%.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    A ONE Parts Co. Ltd., Alltech Automotive LLC, American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., CCYS Hi Tech International Ltd, CFS Machinery Co. Ltd., DRiV Inc., General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Iparts International Ltd., Lemdor Control Arm Co. Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., MZW Motor, Nalbro Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd., RTS S.A., SIDEM NV, Teknorot, Yorozu Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants.

  • How big is the APAC market?
    63% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Automotive Control Arms Market 2022-2026: Scope

The automotive control arms market report covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Automotive Control Arms Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The low cost of automotive control arms is driving the growth of the market. Automotive control arms help in enhancing the comfort level of passengers. The average price of a complete control arm kit ranges from USD 100 to USD 250. In addition, the replacement cost of control arms ranges from USD 100 to USD 300. This includes parts, repair, and service.

The faulty control arms leading to vehicle recalls will challenge the automotive control arms during the forecast period. Factors such as wear and tear of control arm bushings may result in the irregular functioning of automotive suspension systems. Rubber bushings attached to the control arms are prone to damage due to wear and tear.

Automotive Control Arms Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Automotive Control Arms Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Application Segments

The passenger vehicles segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the growing volume of sales of passenger vehicles in emerging and developing economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries.

Automotive Control Arms Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive control arms market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive control arms market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive control arms market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive control arms market vendors

Related Reports

Automotive Sensors Market by Application and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Smart Key Fob Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Control Arms Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.97

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 63%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A ONE Parts Co. Ltd., Alltech Automotive LLC, American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., CCYS Hi Tech International Ltd, CFS Machinery Co. Ltd., DRiV Inc., General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Iparts International Ltd., Lemdor Control Arm Co. Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., MZW Motor, Nalbro Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd., RTS S.A., SIDEM NV, Teknorot, Yorozu Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 A ONE Parts Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

  • 10.5 General Motors Co.

  • 10.6 Hyundai Motor Co.

  • 10.7 Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 MZW Motor

  • 10.9 Nalbro Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.10 RTS S.A.

  • 10.11 SIDEM NV

  • 10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-control-arms-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-28-billion-low-cost-of-automotive-control-arms-to-drive-growth---technavio-301616696.html

SOURCE Technavio

