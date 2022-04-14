U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

Automotive Control Cables Market - 38% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Passenger Car Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive control cables market estimates a market value of USD 974.22 million from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 5.42%. 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the automotive control cables market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and South America. The high-volume sales of hybrid passenger vehicles fitted with automotive control cables from automakers will facilitate the automotive control cables market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Control Cables Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a Free Sample Report

Automotive Control Cables Market: Driver

The automotive control cables are cheap owing to the use of cost-effective materials and the manufacturing process is one of the key drivers supporting the automotive control cables market growth. OEMs use control cables made of different materials, such as steel or aluminum, depending upon the application and vehicle type. The use of better quality material leads to improved working and function at required places. The cost of manufacturing is also less as these cables are made by wire drawing from wire rods, wherein high tensile spring steels of different grades are mainly used. In the manufacturing process, either steel or aluminum is put in various wire rods of the required diameter as the starting material. The whole process is relatively cost-effective, and the cost primarily revolves around labor. Also, the automation of the manufacturing process is further reducing the cost of automotive control cables. Such cost supporting factors will drive the automotive control cables market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Control Cables Market: Challenges

Government guidelines on the use of control cables for automotive applications are one of the factors hindering the automotive control cables market growth. For instance, in India, the Automotive Industry Standards Committee has set standards for control cables for automobiles and motorcycles. JASO F 903-75 and JASO T 001-97 are the standards for automotive and motorcycle control cables, respectively. These standards consist of the specifications and confirmations related to the appearance, design, tolerance, and performance in addition to quality for different components of automotive control cables. Also, to meet the set standards, these control cables should pass the required durability and endurance tests. Therefore, such standards provide minimum scope for error to the vendors. Such government guidelines will limit the automotive control cables market growth during the forecast period.

To know more about drivers & challenges - Request a Free Sample Research Report

Automotive Control Cables Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive control cables market by Application (Passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The automotive control cables market share growth in the passenger car segment will be significant for revenue generation. The passenger vehicles segment of the global automotive control cables market is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. The growing sales of passenger cars, especially the entry-level segment, act as drivers for the market. In addition, the growth in the demand for the larger utility vehicles, such as sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), crossovers, and multipurpose vehicles (MPVs), are further supplementing the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing number of functionalities and areas of application of control cables is fueling the growth of the segment.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a Free sample report

Related Reports:

  • The automotive center console market share is expected to increase by USD 7.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive Control Cables Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 974.22 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.3

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acey Engineering Pvt. Ltd., BBB Industries LLC, Cable Manufacturing and Assembly Co. Inc., Chuo Spring Co. Ltd., DURA Automotive Systems, Grand Rapids Controls Co. LLC, Kalpa Industries, KALTROL, Kongsberg Automotive ASA, KUSTER Holding GmbH, Minda Corp. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Premier Auto Cables, Silco Automotive Solutions LLP, Suprajit Engineering Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Thai Steel Cable Public Co. Ltd., Tyler Madison Inc., WR Controls Sweden AB, and HI LEX Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Chuo Spring Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 DURA Automotive Systems

  • 10.5 HI LEX Corp.

  • 10.6 KALTROL

  • 10.7 Kongsberg Automotive ASA

  • 10.8 KUSTER Holding GmbH

  • 10.9 Panasonic Corp.

  • 10.10 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Thai Steel Cable Public Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 WR Controls Sweden AB

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-control-cables-market---38-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--passenger-car-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--17000-technavio-reports-301523846.html

SOURCE Technavio

