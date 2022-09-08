Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market 2026, Need For Crash And Safety Testing to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market size is expected to grow by USD 558.26 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.79% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The need for crash and safety testing and varying safety standards across geographies induce the need for region-specific crash tests, and the evolution of smarter virtual crash test dummies will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

However, a decline in automotive production due to global semiconductor chip shortage, uncertainty and reliability issues with simulation, increasing passive safety requirements, and the use of new materials for manufacturing will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market Segmentation

Deployment

Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive crash impact simulator market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market size

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market trends

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market industry analysis

This study identifies utilizing parallelism in virtual crash testing as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive crash impact simulator market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Advanced Technology Joint Stock Co.

Altair Engineering Inc.

ANSYS Inc.

AV Simulation

Dassault Systemes SE

DVExperts International Pty Ltd.

Enteknograte

Equilibrium Solutions Pvt. Ltd

ESI Group SA

Hexagon AB

Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive crash impact simulator market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive crash impact simulator market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive crash impact simulator market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive crash impact simulator market vendors

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.79% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 558.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.52 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Technology Joint Stock Co., Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., AV Simulation, Dassault Systemes SE, DVExperts International Pty Ltd., Enteknograte, Equilibrium Solutions Pvt. Ltd, ESI Group SA, Hexagon AB, Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., mind venture AG, Siemens AG, SimDes, TUV SUD AG, and Virtual CRASH LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 SaaS-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Altair Engineering Inc.

10.4 ANSYS Inc.

10.5 Dassault Systemes SE

10.6 ESI Group SA

10.7 Hexagon AB

10.8 Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc.

10.9 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

10.10 Siemens AG

10.11 TUV SUD AG

10.12 Virtual CRASH LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

