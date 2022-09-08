U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market 2026, Need For Crash And Safety Testing to Boost Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market size is expected to grow by USD 558.26 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.79% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The need for crash and safety testing and varying safety standards across geographies induce the need for region-specific crash tests, and the evolution of smarter virtual crash test dummies will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

However, a decline in automotive production due to global semiconductor chip shortage, uncertainty and reliability issues with simulation, increasing passive safety requirements, and the use of new materials for manufacturing will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market Segmentation

  • Deployment

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Buy a sample Report.

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive crash impact simulator market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market size

  • Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market trends

  • Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market industry analysis

This study identifies utilizing parallelism in virtual crash testing as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive crash impact simulator market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • Advanced Technology Joint Stock Co.

  • Altair Engineering Inc.

  • ANSYS Inc.

  • AV Simulation

  • Dassault Systemes SE

  • DVExperts International Pty Ltd.

  • Enteknograte

  • Equilibrium Solutions Pvt. Ltd

  • ESI Group SA

  • Hexagon AB

  • Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc.

  • Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive crash impact simulator market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive crash impact simulator market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive crash impact simulator market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive crash impact simulator market vendors

Related Reports:

Car Wax Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The car wax market share is expected to increase by USD 505.6 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94%.

Automotive Smart Key Fob Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive smart key fob market share is expected to increase by 33.36 million units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.7%.

Automotive Surround-View Systems Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive surround view systems market share is expected to increase by USD 9.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.74%.

Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.79%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 558.26 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.52

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Advanced Technology Joint Stock Co., Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., AV Simulation, Dassault Systemes SE, DVExperts International Pty Ltd., Enteknograte, Equilibrium Solutions Pvt. Ltd, ESI Group SA, Hexagon AB, Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., mind venture AG, Siemens AG, SimDes, TUV SUD AG, and Virtual CRASH LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 SaaS-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Altair Engineering Inc.

  • 10.4 ANSYS Inc.

  • 10.5 Dassault Systemes SE

  • 10.6 ESI Group SA

  • 10.7 Hexagon AB

  • 10.8 Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc.

  • 10.9 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

  • 10.10 Siemens AG

  • 10.11 TUV SUD AG

  • 10.12 Virtual CRASH LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

