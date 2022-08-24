U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,121.25
    -9.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,828.00
    -73.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,866.00
    -30.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,915.40
    -5.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.80
    +0.06 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.10
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    -0.12 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9952
    -0.0021 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.43
    +0.63 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6630
    -0.0590 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,364.51
    +187.03 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.99
    +4.10 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.96
    -21.15 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,313.47
    -139.28 (-0.49%)
     

Automotive Cybersecurity Market to cross USD 2 Bn by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·5 min read

Major automotive cybersecurity market participants include  Argus Cyber Security Ltd, Arilou Technologies Ltd, AT&T Inc., Audi AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG, BT Group (BT Security), Capio, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cognata, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda Motor Company Ltd, Hyundai Motor Company, Intel Corporation, Karamba Security, Lear Corporation, Nebula Systems, Ltd, Nissan Motor Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Tesla Inc., TriLumina Corporation, Volkswagen AG and Volvo Group.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive cybersecurity market is expected to record a valuation of USD 2 billion by 2030, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising concerns toward reducing the environmental impact coupled with the increasing focus on improving consumer safety and mobility may drive the industry expansion. The recent advancements in the automobile sector have fostered the adoption of crash avoidance technologies that play a critical role in minimizing crash injury risk and offering enhanced pedestrian protection.

Automotive Cybersecurity arket
Automotive Cybersecurity arket

The inclusion of big data may emerge as a prominent growth restraining factor for automotive cybersecurity market. The integration of IoT and ICT in vehicle manufacturing has led to an exponential rise in real-time data whose maintenance may lead to data loss and increase the risk of cyberattacks.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2714

The cloud security segment is predicted to observe above 27% growth rate through 2030. The growth could be attributed to the increasing deployment of cloud-based applications in the light of the COVID -19 pandemic and the emerging automation and digitization trends in the automobile sector.Cloud-connected vehicles and cloud-based services have witnessed an unprecedented rise in recent years due to their capability to offer real-time intelligence and updates.

The commercial vehicle segment is poised to witness at a CAGR of over 24.3% during 2022 to 2030.The increasing demand for commercial cargos and fleets during the course of the pandemic supported the segment expansion. The growing utilization of these vehicles triggered the need for significant advancements in vehicle technologies.

The automotive cybersecurity market size from the telematics application valued at nearly USD 80.9 million in 2021 and is set to register further progression in the coming years as well. Telematics solutions incorporate advanced capabilities such as prompt roadside assistance during vehicle breakdowns or accidents, real-time traffic updates, insurance telematics, automatic toll collection, and smart routing & tracking. These capabilities make them an essential part of connected vehicles. With the sales of connected vehicles observing an upward trend, the telematics application is likely to depict considerable growth through 2030.

The Europe automotive cybersecurity market is estimated to attain 19.8% gains between 2021 and 2030. Europe is an emerging hub for connected car technologies owing to the presence of some of the leading automobile manufacturers in the region. Automotive giants such as BMW, Bosch, Volkswagen, Renault, and Daimler have manufacturing facilities across Europe, which will help the regional industry gain a competitive share in the market.Besides, increasing autonomous vehicle sales due to improving living standards will further support regional growth.

The competitive landscape of the automotive cybersecurity market includes players such as Argus Cyber Security Ltd, Arilou Technologies Ltd, AT&T Inc., Audi AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG, BT Group (BT Security), Capio, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cognata, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda Motor Company Ltd, Hyundai Motor Company, Intel Corporation, Karamba Security, Lear Corporation, Nebula Systems, Ltd, Nissan Motor Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Tesla Inc., TriLumina Corporation, Volkswagen AG and Volvo Group. These companies are mainly involved in new product developments and product range expansion to strengthen their position.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2714

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1  Automotive cybersecurity market 360º synopsis, 2018 – 2030

2.2  Business trends

2.3  Regional trends

2.4  Security trends

2.5  Type trends

2.6  Application trends

Chapter 3 Automotive Cybersecurity Industry Insights

3.1  Introduction

3.2  Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3  Impact of the Russia Ukraine war

3.4  Industry evolution

3.5  Industry architecture

3.6  Automotive Cybersecurity industry ecosystem analysis

3.7  Cybersecurity life cycle for vehicle protection

3.8  Types of automotive cyberattacks

3.9  Connected cars

3.10  Technology & innovation landscape

3.11  Regulatory landscape

3.12  Patent analysis

3.13  Investment portfolio

3.14  Industry impact forces

3.14.1  Growth drivers

3.14.2  Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.15  Growth potential analysis

3.16  Porter's analysis

3.17  PESTEL analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com
Read More News @ https://ibmag.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg 
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884380/Automotive_Cybersecurity_Market.jpg

Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-cybersecurity-market-to-cross-usd-2-bn-by-2030-says-global-market-insights-inc-301611426.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • JPMorgan sees the S&P 500 hitting 4,800 by the end of 2022 — here is the $100B catalyst that it believes in for the next 2-3 months

    Get in now before the train takes off?

  • Tesla Stock Splits 3-For-1: Is Now The Time To Buy?

    Tesla stock, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, GameStop, Shopify have announced or carried out splits in 2022. So what is a stock split and how does it affect your investment?

  • Nvidia Reports Earnings Today. Why Wall Street Is Worried.

    Earlier this month, the chip maker pre-announced disappointing results for its fiscal second quarter.

  • 4 Reasons This Banking Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    An increasingly popular consumer-facing operation is only part of the story for this challenger bank.

  • XPeng stock falls on disappointing EV delivery guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Chinese EV maker XPeng.

  • New Vanguard Account Fees Will Increase Costs for Some of Its Most Loyal Customers

    Customers drawing down their savings may be hit especially hard as the fund giant tries to transition them to its brokerage platform.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    E-commerce stocks got a boost during the height of the pandemic, but since then many companies specializing in online sales and e-commerce platforms have tumbled. The most recent data shows that online sales make up just 14.5% of the total retail market in the U.S. right now, which leaves more opportunities for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to expand.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Palo Alto Networks tops earnings estimates, announces 3-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Palo Alto Networks as well as the company’s plans for a 3-for-1 stock split.

  • Nvidia set to report earnings after Wednesday's close

    Semiconductor company Nvidia will report earnings on Wednesday afternoon after previewing weaker-than-forecasted sales for the quarter earlier this month.

  • Looking for Bargains? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Insiders Are Buying Right Now

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, ‘buy low and sell high.’ What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. One of the best stock signals comes from corporate insiders, the company officers who hold positions of high responsibility – to their Boards, and to their peers, and to their sh

  • Investors see no Fed pivot, brace for hawkish Powell message in Jackson Hole

    Investors are bracing for the Federal Reserve to double down on its commitment to crushing inflation, and expect its chair Jerome Powell at the annual central bank gathering in Wyoming this week to deliver an aggressive tightening message and dash hopes for a rate cut next year. The Jackson Hole, Wyoming retreat comes after investors last week viewed the transcripts from the Fed's July meeting as leaning dovish and as a green light to put some risk back on the table. The stock market initially held up and bond yields were steady, before markets re-considered that interpretation.

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyTh

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. That said, you can still find stocks trading at deep discounts, stocks whose share price has been pushed down – perhaps by fundamentals, perhaps by market conditions, perhaps by plain

  • Intel Unveils New Funding Model to Enable Huge Chip Project

    Chip giant Intel introduced a more flexible funding model for its highly capital-intensive project plans.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Boeing reportedly planning engine swaps to keep MAX deliveries moving

    The Boeing Co. could be leveraging its inventory of 737 MAX jets to work around ongoing delays from engine suppliers. According to a report from Leeham News — operated by veteran aerospace analyst Scott Hamilton — sources have indicated that Boeing (NYSE: BA) is developing plans to take engines from completed jets in storage and use them on newly built 737s with more immediate customers. Boeing and rival Airbus have felt the impact of engine delays from suppliers like CFM International and Pratt & Whitney for their competing narrow-body aircraft.