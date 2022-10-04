Automotive Dashboard Camera Market to record USD 3.89 Bn growth; Driven by increasing adoption of multi-channel dashboard cameras -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 3.89 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 19.71% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 27.48% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, new product launches, and growth strategies adopted by vendors. Read Sample PDF Report Before Purchasing
The global automotive dashboard camera market is fragmented. The market comprises some well-established players that are involved in the production of automotive dashboard cameras for end-users across the globe. These manufacturers are making significantly high investments in R&D to introduce better products into the market and expand their customer base. Vendors in the market are strengthening their position with the help of strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A) or strategic partnerships. As market growth over the next five years is expected to remain fairly high, the competitive rivalry among market vendors will remain limited.
The report identifies DOD Tech, Garmin Ltd., HP Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Nextbase, Panasonic Corp., PAPAGO Inc., Pittasoft Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Corp. as market participants. Although the increasing adoption of multi-channel dashboards will offer immense growth opportunities, the inconsistent quality of automotive dashboard cameras will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
Automotive Dashboard Camera Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global automotive dashboard camera market is segmented as below:
Application
The passenger cars segment accounted for the maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The growing focus by insurance firms on the adoption of dashboard cameras to prevent insurance fraud is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Geography
About 35% of the market growth will originate in North America during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the increasing incidents of road rage and unsafe driving behavior. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive dashboard camera market report covers the following areas:
Automotive Dashboard Camera Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive dashboard camera market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive dashboard camera market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Dashboard Camera Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive dashboard camera market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive dashboard camera market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive dashboard camera market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive dashboard camera market vendors
Related Reports:
Automotive Camera Module Market by Functionality, Application and Geography - Forecast Analysis 2022-2026
Automotive Backup Camera Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.48%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 3.89 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
19.71
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Russian Federation, UK, China, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
DOD Tech, Garmin Ltd., HP Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Nextbase, Panasonic Corp., PAPAGO Inc., Pittasoft Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Passenger Cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Commercial Vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
DOD Tech
Garmin Ltd.
HP Inc.
JVCKENWOOD Corp.
Nextbase
Panasonic Corp.
PAPAGO Inc.
Pittasoft Co. Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Xiaomi Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-dashboard-camera-market-to-record-usd-3-89-bn-growth-driven-by-increasing-adoption-of-multi-channel-dashboard-cameras--technavio-301639362.html
SOURCE Technavio