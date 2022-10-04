U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.93
    +112.50 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,316.32
    +825.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.41
    +360.97 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.77
    +66.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.46
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.70
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.06
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9986
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1456
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9300
    -0.2690 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,340.48
    +716.31 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.91
    +15.47 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Automotive Dashboard Camera Market to record USD 3.89 Bn growth; Driven by increasing adoption of multi-channel dashboard cameras -- Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 3.89 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 19.71% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 27.48% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, new product launches, and growth strategies adopted by vendors. Read Sample PDF Report Before Purchasing

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market

The global automotive dashboard camera market is fragmented. The market comprises some well-established players that are involved in the production of automotive dashboard cameras for end-users across the globe. These manufacturers are making significantly high investments in R&D to introduce better products into the market and expand their customer base. Vendors in the market are strengthening their position with the help of strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A) or strategic partnerships. As market growth over the next five years is expected to remain fairly high, the competitive rivalry among market vendors will remain limited.

The report identifies DOD Tech, Garmin Ltd., HP Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Nextbase, Panasonic Corp., PAPAGO Inc., Pittasoft Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Corp. as market participants. Although the increasing adoption of multi-channel dashboards will offer immense growth opportunities, the inconsistent quality of automotive dashboard cameras will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Automotive Dashboard Camera Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global automotive dashboard camera market is segmented as below:

  • Application

The passenger cars segment accounted for the maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The growing focus by insurance firms on the adoption of dashboard cameras to prevent insurance fraud is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

  • Geography

About 35% of the market growth will originate in North America during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the increasing incidents of road rage and unsafe driving behavior. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive dashboard camera market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Dashboard Camera Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive dashboard camera market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive dashboard camera market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Dashboard Camera Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive dashboard camera market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive dashboard camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive dashboard camera market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive dashboard camera market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.48%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.89 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

19.71

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Russian Federation, UK, China, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

DOD Tech, Garmin Ltd., HP Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Nextbase, Panasonic Corp., PAPAGO Inc., Pittasoft Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Passenger Cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial Vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • DOD Tech

  • Garmin Ltd.

  • HP Inc.

  • JVCKENWOOD Corp.

  • Nextbase

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • PAPAGO Inc.

  • Pittasoft Co. Ltd.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Xiaomi Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market
Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-dashboard-camera-market-to-record-usd-3-89-bn-growth-driven-by-increasing-adoption-of-multi-channel-dashboard-cameras--technavio-301639362.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Took Off Today

    As Nio expands outside of China, investors are paying close attention to how it may perform globally.

  • Why Shares of Shopify, PayPal, and Appian Are Surging Higher Today

    Shares of some growth stocks were spiking today as the broader market indices jumped. As a result, investors returned to some technology stocks today, helping to lift Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by 13.5%, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) by 5.2%, and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) by 7.3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • Ford stock rises on Q3 car sales, EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in shares for Ford.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Are Bouncing Back Today

    Joining in the rally (surprisingly) are cruise stocks Carnival (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH). On Friday, industry bellwether Carnival announced a massive miss on its third-quarter earnings report -- $0.65 per share in losses, much worse than Wall Street's predicted loss of $0.13 per share -- and revenue that was a whopping $800 million below projections. Adding to investors' misery, Carnival warned that the fourth quarter is shaping up to be below average for bookings, and that the company is anticipating another loss.

  • Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues

    The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • This week’s big rebound in stocks means the bear market is alive and well

    Caution: The stock market’s explosive rise in the past two days doesn’t necessarily mean the bear market is over. If anything, the rally suggests that the bear market is alive and well. It’s because daily spikes happen more frequently during bear than bull markets.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Citigroup, and JPMorgan Chase Are Rising Today

    Major Wall Street bank stocks rose along with the broader market today after a lot of selling in recent weeks and as investors look for the Federal Reserve to potentially pivot on monetary policy. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded nearly 3.7% higher in the final hour of trading today. Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C), traded nearly 4% higher, and shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) were up more than 4%.

  • 11 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cheap stocks to buy, according to billionaire Dalio. If you want to see more stocks in his portfolio, go to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio. In a LinkedIn post published on September 15, billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio shared his […]

  • Why Peloton Interactive Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were up 16% as of 11:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company announced an "industry-first" partnership with Hilton Hotels that will bring Peloton Bikes to all 5,400 Hilton-branded hotels in the U.S. Higher bond yields have made stocks trading at high valuations look more expensive, which has weighed on Peloton's stock price. Year to date, Peloton shares are down 77%.

  • Intel, Micron, Nvidia stocks climb as the White House preps new export restrictions

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in semiconductor stocks as the Biden administration considers putting new export restrictions in place.

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • Why Shares of Credit Suisse Are Rising Today

    Shares of Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) traded 9.5% higher as of 1:29 p.m. ET Tuesday, as stocks rallied and as fears over the financial health of the bank seemed to dissipate. The market rose today after the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked its benchmark interest rate by 0.25%, which is lower than experts had initially thought, leading investors to wonder if the Federal Reserve will also soon slow the pace of rate hikes. Credit Suisse, however, has been dealing with its own mess, as losses from scandals in its investment bank, such as exposure to Archegos Capital and Greensill Capital, have forced management to think about an expensive and arduous overhaul of the embattled unit.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Top stocks trending after hours: Twitter, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, AutoZone, AirBNB

    Top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.