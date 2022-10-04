Automotive Dashboard Camera Market to record USD 3.89 Bn growth; Driven by increasing adoption of multi-channel dashboard cameras -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025 " report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 3.89 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 19.71% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 27.48% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, new product launches, and growth strategies adopted by vendors. Read Sample PDF Report Before Purchasing

The global automotive dashboard camera market is fragmented. The market comprises some well-established players that are involved in the production of automotive dashboard cameras for end-users across the globe. These manufacturers are making significantly high investments in R&D to introduce better products into the market and expand their customer base. Vendors in the market are strengthening their position with the help of strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A) or strategic partnerships. As market growth over the next five years is expected to remain fairly high, the competitive rivalry among market vendors will remain limited.

The report identifies DOD Tech, Garmin Ltd., HP Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Nextbase, Panasonic Corp., PAPAGO Inc., Pittasoft Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Corp. as market participants. Although the increasing adoption of multi-channel dashboards will offer immense growth opportunities, the inconsistent quality of automotive dashboard cameras will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Automotive Dashboard Camera Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global automotive dashboard camera market is segmented as below:

Application

The passenger cars segment accounted for the maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The growing focus by insurance firms on the adoption of dashboard cameras to prevent insurance fraud is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Geography

About 35% of the market growth will originate in North America during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the increasing incidents of road rage and unsafe driving behavior. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive dashboard camera market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Dashboard Camera Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive dashboard camera market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive dashboard camera market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Dashboard Camera Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive dashboard camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive dashboard camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive dashboard camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive dashboard camera market vendors

Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.48% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.71 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Russian Federation, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled DOD Tech, Garmin Ltd., HP Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Nextbase, Panasonic Corp., PAPAGO Inc., Pittasoft Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger Cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial Vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

DOD Tech

Garmin Ltd.

HP Inc.

JVCKENWOOD Corp.

Nextbase

Panasonic Corp.

PAPAGO Inc.

Pittasoft Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Xiaomi Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

