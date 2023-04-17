Automotive Data Cable Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5 percent reaching USD 16.48 Bn during 2023-2029

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

Automotive Data Cable Market is segmented based on Cable Type, Vehicle Type and Application. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Automotive Data Cable Market size.

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Automotive and Transportation market research firm, has published competitive intelligence market research report on “ Automotive Data Cable Market “. The Automotive Data Cable Market size was valued at USD 6.9 Billion in 2022 and the total Automotive Data Cable revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 16.48 Billion.



Market Size in 2022 USD 6.9 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 16.48 Bn CAGR 11.5 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Cable Type, Vehicle Type, Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Automotive Data Cable Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on Automotive Data Cable Market provides an in-depth analysis of the industry. Key highlights of the report include the market size and the growth rate. Insights of the report include the major applications and drivers of the market, challenges to growth and opportunities for Automotive Data Cable market growth. The report covers a thorough regional analysis of the Automotive Data Cable industry at local, regional and global level. Segments covered in the report are by Cable Type, Vehicle Type and Application.

The report covers the Automotive Data Cable market strategies followed by major players and provide their analysis on the basis of growth in the last few years in the industry which helps investors and major companies decide their investments and to make data-driven decisions. Primary and secondary research method was used to collect the data from Automotive Data Cable market. Key players are identified through secondary research. Secondary research was used to collect information for the extensive, market-oriented, and commercial analysis of the Automotive Data Cable Market.

Automotive Data Cable Market Overview

Automotive data cables are essential components in modern cars as they facilitate the transfer of information between various electronic components and systems such as the engine control unit, infotainment systems, and sensors. These cables come in a variety of types, including twisted pair cables, coaxial cables, and fiber optic cables. They are typically made of materials such as copper, aluminum, or fiber optic strands and are designed to withstand the harsh conditions of the automotive environment , including high temperatures, moisture , and vibrations.

The automotive data cable market is driven by the growing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and connected car technologies, which require high-speed and reliable data transmission. The increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is also expected to drive growth in the market as these vehicles require specialized cables to handle high-voltage power transmission and data communication .

Automotive Data Cable Market Dynamics:

The automotive data cable market is driven by the growing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and connected car technologies, as well as the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs). These trends require high-speed and reliable data transmission, which can only be achieved with advanced data cable technology. Additionally, the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics is fueling demand for data connectivity in vehicles. However, the market is restrained by challenges such as high costs of advanced data cable technology, complex installation processes, and the need for continuous updates and maintenance of the systems. Additionally, the ongoing shortage of semiconductors and other electronic components is also impacting the availability and pricing of automotive data cables.

The MMR report analyzes key trends such as the growing demand for high-speed data transfer and the increasing use of fiber optic cables in automotive applications. It also provides insights into the competitive landscape of the market, including the strategies adopted by leading players to gain a competitive edge. The report includes a detailed regional analysis, covering the major automotive markets such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. Additionally, the report examines the latest technological advancements in automotive data cables, such as the use of advanced materials and manufacturing techniques, and the development of new cable designs to meet evolving industry requirements.

Automotive Data Cable Market Reginal Insights:

The automotive data cable market has a global presence, with major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. North America and Europe are mature markets for the automotive industry and are expected to witness steady growth owing to the presence of leading automotive manufacturers and the increasing adoption of connected car technology.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to witness significant growth due to the presence of emerging economies such as China and India and the increasing demand for electric vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. South America is also expected to experience growth in the automotive data cable market due to the increasing demand for automotive electronics and the growing trend of digitalization in the automotive industry. The MMR report provides a detailed analysis of each region, covering factors such as regional market size, growth potential, and regional market trends.

Automotive Data Cable Market Segmentation

By Cable Type

Ethernet

Controller Area Network Flexible Data-Rate (CAN-FD)

Controller Area Network (CAN)

Low Voltage Differential Signaling (LVDS)/High Speed Data (HSD)

FlexRay

Coaxial Cable

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Application

Safety and ADAS

Body Control and Comfort

Infotainment and Communication

Powertrain

Based on Application, in 2022, powertrain held the largest market share in the automotive industry. Among the communication protocols used in modern powertrains, CAN is the most common. This protocol enables the transmission of data between different electronic control units (ECUs) like the engine control module (ECM), transmission control module (TCM), and body control module (BCM). On the other hand, LIN is a low-speed communication protocol primarily used for connecting various comfort and body control modules in the vehicle, including door modules, seat modules, and HVAC control modules.

Automotive Data Cable Market Key Players Include:

• ACOME Group

• Furukawa electric co., LTD

• Belden Inc

• Champlain Cable Corporation,

• Prysmian Group

• Condumex S.A. de C.V.

• Coroplast Fritz Müller GmbH & Co.

• Sumitomo Corporation

• Coficab Tunisie SA

• Leoni

• Delphi Automotive PLC.

• General Cable

• Lear Corporation

• Coficab Group

• Yazaki Corporation

• Allied Wire & Cable Inc.

• Thai Steel Cable Public Co.Ltd

• Minda Corporation Ltd

• Kongsberg Automotive ASA

• Suprajit Engineering Ltd

• Ficsoa Intermacional SA

• Dura Automotive System

• Scottish Leather Group Ltd

• Hi-Lex Corporation

The competitive landscape of the automotive data cable market is highly fragmented, with several global and regional players competing for market share. The major players in the market include TE Connectivity, Leoni AG, Yazaki Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., and Nexans SA, among others. These companies are focusing on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and product launches to expand their market presence and improve their product offerings. Additionally, these companies are investing heavily in research and development activities to develop innovative and advanced data cable technologies that can meet the evolving demands of the automotive industry. Other key players in the market include Amphenol Corporation, Molex LLC, Prysmian Group, HUBER+SUHNER AG, and LAPP Group, among others. The intense competition among these players is driving the development of new and innovative automotive data cable products, ultimately benefiting the industry as a whole.

Key questions answered in the Automotive Data Cable Market are:

What is Automotive Data Cable?

What was the Automotive Data Cable market size in 2021?

What is the expected Automotive Data Cable market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Automotive Data Cable Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Automotive Data Cable market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Automotive Data Cable market growth?

Which segment dominated the Automotive Data Cable market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Automotive Data Cable market?

Which region held the largest share in the Automotive Data Cable market?

Who are the key players in the Automotive Data Cable market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

