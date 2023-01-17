U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

Automotive Data Cables Market Expected to Reach $20.2 Billion By 2031: Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·7 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rapid proliferation of advanced technologies in automobile electronics and increasing sales of connected vehicles with sophisticated ADAS technologies drive the growth of the global automotive data cables market. By cable type, the Controller Area Network (CAN) segment held the highest share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive data cables market was valued at $7.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $20.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/29787 

Report Coverage and Details:



Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$7.0 Billion

Market Size in 2031

$20.2 Billion

CAGR

11.7%

No. of Pages in Report

247

Segments Covered

Cable Type, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region.

Drivers

Rapid proliferation of advanced technologies in automobile electronics

Increasing sales of connected vehicles with sophisticated ADAS technologies

Opportunities

Growing inclination toward lower energy usage

Restraints

Use of counterfeit auto parts

Lack of awareness about the usage of advanced automotive cables



COVID-19 Scenario:

⦁ The disrupted supply chain across the world hampered the electronics and automotive sectors negatively, which had a negative impact on the global automotive data cables market, especially during the initial phase. Also, lack of availability of skilled professionals to develop automotive data cables solutions worsened the scenario even more.

⦁ However, a steep rise in the adoption of automotive data cables was reported as soon as remote working and learning practices became in most countries. This, in turn, gave way to an increase in demand for cables.

The global automotive data cables market is analyzed across cable type, vehicle type, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here (Get Full Insights in PDF - 247 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/29787 

By cable type, the Controller Area Network (CAN) segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around one-fourth of the global automotive data cables market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The Controller Area Network Flexible Data-Rate (CAN-FD) segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.83% during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicles segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global automotive data cables market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The commercial vehicles segment, however, would display the fastest CAGR of 12.26% throughout the forecast period.

By application, the powertrain segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global automotive data cables market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 12.27% during the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the study include Safety and ADAS, Body Control and Comfort, and Infotainment and Communication.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global automotive data cables market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.62% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Automotive Data Cables Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/29787?reqfor=covid     

The key market players analyzed in the global automotive data cables market report include ACOME Group, Furukawa electric co., LTD, Belden Inc, Champlain Cable Corporation, Prysmian Group, Condumex S.A. de C.V., Coroplast Fritz Müller GmbH & Co. KG, BorgWarner Inc., COFICAB Group, Gebauer & Griller, Automotive Interconnect Solutions, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.




These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

  • This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

  • The overall market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

  • The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

  • The current global automotive data cables market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark financial competency.

  • Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the automotive data cables market.

  • The report includes the market share of key vendors and global automotive data cables market trends.

Automotive Data Cables Market Key Segments: 

By Cable Type:

  • Ethernet

  • Controller Area Network Flexible Data-Rate (CAN-FD)

  • Controller Area Network [CAN]

  • Low Voltage Differential Signaling (LVDS)/High Speed Data (HSD)

  • FlexRay

  • Coaxial Cables

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Vehicles

  • Commercial Vehicles

By Application:

  • Safety and ADAS

  • Body Control and Comfort

  • Infotainment and Communication

  • Powertrain

By Region:

  • North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

Buy this Research Report at Discounted Price @ https://bit.ly/3GPQdaj  


Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario): 

Power Cable Market By Distribution Type (Underground, Submarine, and Overhead), Voltage Rating (Up to 36 kV, 37 kV to 100 kV, 101 kV to 250 kV, 251 kV to 350 kV, 351 kV and Above), End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Utilities): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 

USB Cable Market By Type (USB Type A, USB Type B, and USB Type C), Functionality (USB 1.x, USB 2.0, USB 3.x, and USB 4), Product Type (USB Data Cable, USB Charger, and Multifunctional USB Cable), Application (Smartphone, Camera, Camcorder, Printer, Scanner, Computer, TV, and Others), Industry Vertical (Commercial, IT and Telecommunication, Industrial, Automotive, Healthcare, and Others), Charging Power Delivery (0.5 to 15W, 15 to 27W, 27 to 45W, 45 to 100W, and 100 to 240W): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 

Ethernet Cable Market By Type (Copper Cable and Fiber Optic Cable), Cable Type (Unshielded Twisted Pair and Shielded Twisted Pair), Cable Category (CAT 5E, CAT 6, CAT 6A, CAT 7, CAT 8, and Others), and Application (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030 

Copper Wire and Cable Market By Type (Wire and Cable), Voltage (Low, Medium, and High), and Application (Building Wire, Communication, Power Distribution, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030 

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. 

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. 

Contact:

David Correa 
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive 
#205, Portland, OR 97220 
United States 
USA/Canada (Toll Free): 
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 
UK: +44-845-528-1300 
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 
Fax: +1(855)550-5975 
help@alliedmarketresearch.com


