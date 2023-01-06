U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

Automotive DC-DC Converter Market worth USD 8.4 Bn by 2029 competitive landscape, demand, and supply chain, key market players by region, and forecast in 2029

·8 min read
Accelerated Global Transition To Electric Vehicles are expected to boost the demand for DC-DC converter in Automotive Industry.

Pune, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the “Global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market” report published by Maximize market Research, the market is expected to grow at 31.73 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 8235.34 Mn.

Global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Scope:

The market report covers the dynamics like drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, assisting in the identification of driving and limiting forces as well as strategies to turn these factors into strengths. The data has been collected through the primary and secondary research data. Additionally, key players, their major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and market policies are reviewed detailed in the report. The competitive environment is a vital aspect of the financial key players. The report covers the competitive matrix and the competition scenario of the global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market. The report's report covers the analysis of the restraints depicts the contrast to drivers and allows for strategic planning. Factors that influence market growth are important because they may be used to design diverse strategies for capturing the lucrative opportunities that exist in the ever-growing industry.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/169933

Global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Overview:

A DC electronic load is used at the output of the DC-DC converter to simulate the device, which is expected be powered from the DC-DC converter. DC-DC converter is used in automotive applications to receive high voltage from the battery and converts it to a lower voltage to power on board devices like the instrumentation panel, entertainment system, sensors, and LED lighting. A DC-DC converter is used to provide in-vehicle comfort, which helps to maintain a 12 V supply to prevent any form of interruption to the vehicle’s infotainment and fan ventilation systems. The modern car is a mobile data center. The production of electrical vehicle is requiring industrial scale electrical power handling component, battery charging and motor drives with rated in fractions of a megawatt. In a modern car more than 100 Microprocessors and controllers are operating in the background, and handling everything from wireless connectivity to heated seats. An electronic control unit system needs its own power rails, which can be derived from the battery, As in data centers, power bus architectures have been devised in cars to reduce losses and particularly weight, and DC/DC converters are used as an integral component to provide the voltage conversion stages from battery to end load.

Global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Dynamics

Sales of Electric Vehicles Are expected to boost the demand for DC-DC Converter in Automotive Sector

Many auto manufacturers are embracing electrification, as proved by the increased number and variety of electrified models offered and commitments to brand electrification and sales targets. As countries across the globe individually and collectively encourage the shift to EVs, in the United States, states are leading in policies to help drive adoption of electric vehicles. According to the research, global light-duty EV sales reached a record high of 6.3 million units in 2021. Carmakers are expected to spend more than $268 billion through 2030 to develop new electrified passenger vehicle models. Nine manufacturers have already announced plans to spend over $22 billion to open new or renovated plants in the U.S. The Electrification of medium- and heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles is gaining because of fleet electrification targets by major companies.

Global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Regional Insights

Many countries have announced target dates by which they would allow the sale of only zeroemission vehicles to fast-track the transition to a cleaner, electrified transportation sector. European countries are leading toward electrified movement with Denmark, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Norway, and the U.K. aiming to only sell ZEVs in the coming years

Asia Pacific is Emerging Market

An adoption of IoT, demand for power density, adoption of smart grids, and energy storage systems, & electric automobiles are some of the prominent factors that drive the need for DC-DC converter in Automotive applications. The Asia Pacific is a major automotive, which also has a high production volume of passenger and commercial vehicles. China held the dominant position in Asia Pacific Automotive DC-DC Converter Market and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The report covers the detail analysis of the Automotive DC-DC Converter market dynamics factors like drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges by five major region-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ME&A and South America.

Market Size in 2021

USD 930.45 Mn.

Market Size in 2029

USD 8.4 Bn.

CAGR

31.73% (2022-2029)

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Number of Pages

213

No. of Tables

110

No. of Charts and Figures

112

Segment Covered

Vehicle, Propulsion, Input voltage, Product

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Report Coverage

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Advantages of requesting a Sample Copy Report:

Global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Segmentation

by Vehicle Type

  • Commercial Vehicle

  • Passenger Vehicle

by Propulsion Type

  • Battery Electric Vehicle

  • Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

  • Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle

by Input Voltage

  • <40V

  • 40-70V

  • >70V

by Product Type

  • Isolated

  • Non-isolated

Global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Key Competitors:

  • Borgwarner Inc. (US)

  • Skyworks Solutions Inc. (US)

  • Semiconductor Components Industries. (US)

  • Synqor Inc (US)

  • Crane Aerospace and Electronics (US)

  • Vicor Corporation (US)

  • VPT Power Inc. (US)

  • Microsemi Corporation (US)

  • UTC Aerospace Systems (US)

  • Texas Instruments (US)

  • Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany)

  • Continental Ag (Germany)

  • Infineon Technologies Ag (Germany)

  • Vitesco Technologies (Germany)

  • Deutronic Elektronik Gmbh (Germany)

  • Valeo (France)

  • Recom Power Gmbh (Austria)

  • Stmicroelectronics (Switzerland)

  • Mornsun Guangzhou Science & Technology Co.,Ltd (China)

  • Denso Corporation (Japan)

  • Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan)

  • Tdk Corporation (Japan)

  • Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)

  • Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan)

  • Delta Electronics (Taiwan)

  • Sinpro Electronics Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

Key questions answered in the Global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market are:

  • What is Automotive DC-DC Converter?

  • What is the growth rate of Automotive DC-DC Converter Market during the forecast period?

  • The degree of competition in Global Automotive DC-DC Converter industry in developed and developing economies?

  • Who are the leading key players in the Automotive DC-DC Converter Market?

  • Who are the market leaders in Automotive DC-DC Converter in Germany?

  • Who are the market leaders in Automotive DC-DC Converter in USA and Canada

  • Who are the market leaders in Automotive DC-DC Converter in India, China, Japan and South Korea?

  • Which region held the largest market share in Global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market?

  • What are the factors for the growth of Asia Pacific region in Global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market: The Automotive Catalytic Converter Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% throughout the forecast period, to reach US$ 108.89 Bn. by 2029. Growing stringent government norms to control and reduce carbon emissions are expected to drive market growth.

Torque Converter Market: The torque Converter Market size is projected to reach US$ 11.91 Bn. by end of 2029, at a CAGR of 5.5% and is expected to reach US $ 7.76 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. An increase in the demand for high-efficiency electromagnetic torque converters for HEVs is expected to drive market growth.

Automotive Power Semiconductor Market: The Automotive Power Semiconductor Market size was valued at USD 52.58 Bn. in 2021 and the total Automotive Power Semiconductor revenue is expected to grow at 6.2% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 85.08 Bn.

Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Power Train Market: The Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Power Train Market size was valued at US$ 58.87 Bn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 7.2 % through 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 102.67 Bn.

Automotive Thermal Management System Market: The Automotive Thermal Management System Market size was valued at USD 44 Bn. in 2021 and the total Automotive Thermal Management System Market revenue is expected to grow at 6 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 70.13 Bn. Growing demand for luxury vehicles is expected to drive market growth.

