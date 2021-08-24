U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size (2021-2027) | To Reach USD 45.02 Billion at CAGR of 5.1%

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Key Players Studied in this Report Are ACTIA Group (Toulouse, France), Snap-on Incorporated (Wisconsin, U.S.), Softing AG (Haar, Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany), Delphi Technologies (London, U.K.), Denso Corporation (Aichi, Japan), SPX Corporation (North Carolina, U.S.), Continental AG (Hanover, Germany), SGS SA (Geneva, Switzerland), Horiba, Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan).

Pune, India, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools market size to reach USD 45.02 billion at CAGR of 5.1% by 2027. Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Will Reach Remarkable Heights Owing to Advent of Technologically Advanced Automobile Technology Worldwide. An electric scan tool for reprogramming, and diagnosing the control modules of a vehicle is known as an automotive diagnostic scan tool or scanner. They can view data readings through various sensors and be plugged into reading and clear codes, OBD-II or OBD-I socket. The increasing number of strict regulations on vehicular emission has propelled the demand for automotive diagnostic scan tools. These tools make it easier to identify any damage in the vehicle due to the presence of advanced electronic systems installed in it. The increasing demand to abide by the stringent regulations imposed on vehicular emissions is increasing the automotive diagnostic scan tools market size.

The global pandemic, COVID-19, has led to severe repercussion owing to its widespread effects across several economies. Several industries are facing unprecedented losses owing to the lockdown announced by several governments across the globe that has resulted in the complete shutdown of the businesses. The crippling economy, however, is being revived through collective efforts from the government as well as the industries and is expected to bounce back in the coming years.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-market-101914


Technological Advancement IN Electronic Systems of Vehicles to Drive Market

Earlier, detecting the problem in an automobile was a time-consuming and lengthy procedure. It required expert advice from a mechanical professional, accompanied by several tools for analyzation of the vehicle. With the advancement in technology and electronic systems, it is now possible to diagnose vehicles within a short period. The time-saving and quick detection factors of the latest automotive detectors have propelled the automotive diagnostic scan tools market growth. Besides this, the efficiency of these devices to analyze complex codes while diagnosing the vehicle is expected to help attract high automotive diagnostic scan tools market revenue in the forecast duration. Analysts at Fortune Business Insights™ say, “strict rules imposed on vehicular emission by governments may propel the demand for vehicle diagnostic devices and thus help to increase the overall automotive diagnostic scan tools market size in the long run.”


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-market-101914


However, the expensive rate of the equipment used for automotive diagnosis may be a major threat to the market. This, accompanied by the data security concerns, may cause hindrance to the overall automotive diagnostic scan tools market growth.

Nevertheless, the benefits provided by insurance companies and fleet operators are likely to create lucrative automotive diagnostic scan tools market growth opportunities in the future. This, coupled with the increasing demand for comfort and luxury in vehicles and immediate vehicular assistance, will help the market gain traction in the forecast period.


Quick Buy - Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101914


List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

  • General Technologies Corp

  • Denso Corp

  • Hickok Inc.

  • Dg Technologies

  • SPX Corp.

  • AVL List GmbH

  • Actia Group SA

  • Etas GmbH

  • Snap-On Inc.

  • Bosch Automotive Service Solutions, Inc.

  • Softing AG


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-market-101914


Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

  • On-Board Diagnostics (OBD)

  • Electric System Analyzers

  • Others

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Car

  • Commercial Vehicles

By Geography:

  • North America (USA, Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-market-101914


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is holding its largest sale of oil from strategic reserves since 2014 at a time when the outlook for fuel demand is darkening amid the resurgent Covid-19 virus.The Energy Department plans to auction off 20 million barrels of crude, twice as much as it offered for sale 3 1/2 months ago. The oil will be delivered during the fourth quarter, when U.S. demand for gasoline and other fuels typically falters and refineries slow down oil purchases while they shut down equipment fo