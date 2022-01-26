U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market worth $41.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Workshop Equipment, Vehicle, Handheld Scan Tools (Scanner, Code Reader, Digital Pressure Tester, TPMS Tool, Battery Analyzer), Offering, Connectivity (wi-Fi, Bluetooth), Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market is estimated to be USD 33.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 41.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market"
228 – Tables
64 – Figures
246 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 1299

The major factors behind the growth of the global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market are the growing preference of consumers for high-end cars, rising stringent emission norms and an increase in the number of automotive workshops globally. With rise in demand for vehicle repair and maintenance demand for diagnostic equipment would also rise. The installation of electronics components in vehicles is increasing with advancements in vehicle technology which will further increase the market for automotive diagnostic scan tools.

By Handheld Scan Tool: The battery analyzer segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market during the forecast period

The battery analyzer segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market. Battery analyzers have gained significant importance with the increase in vehicle electrification in automobiles. Periodic battery analysis is needed because batteries tend to have a shorter life than the components it powers. Also, the increasing demand for electric vehicles, which in turn pushing the growth of automotive batteries, is boosting the demand for battery analyzers in the market globally. These tools analyze the operating condition of the battery and charging system, thereby ensuring proper functioning of the electric power source. It also provides alternator information and projects the status of power supply. Battery analyzers act as gatekeepers to retire packs when they fall below a set performance criterion.

By Vehicle Type: The passenger car segment is estimated to be the largest growing market in the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market during the forecast period

The passenger car segment is expected to be the largest growing segment, by value, of the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market during the forecast period. The increasing sales of passenger cars coupled with high demand for premium segment cars are majorly responsible for the fastest growth of the passenger car segment in the global market. The increase in disposable income of consumers has pushed the demand for passenger cars, which, in turn, has driven the growth of the passenger car market. The passenger car segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 1299

By Connectivity Type: The Wi-Fi segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market during the forecast period.

Wi-Fi is one of the upcoming technologies in vehicle diagnostics. Wi-Fi provides a better operation range than USB and Bluetooth connectivity. Wi-Fi is used for DoIP (Diagnostics over Internet Protocol) and is expected to register significant growth over Bluetooth during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, which are expected to adopt remote diagnostics with the help of DoIP, is further expected to drive market growth. WiFi has played an essential role in enabling vehicle connectivity applications in vehicle diagnostics. Further, the Wi-Fi provides an extensive data codes transfer capability that has enabled over USB and Bluetooth for vehicle diagnostics. The rise in the demand for premium segment of passenger cars because of growing consumer preference for luxury cars equipped with advanced high-tech features and pressure from OEMs to improve vehicle performance and collect relevant data is further increasing the WiFi enabled automotive diagnostics scan tools market.

By Region: Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest market for automotive diagnostic scan tools during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the rapid growth of the automotive sector in countries such as China, Japan, India, Thailand, and South Korea. Moreover, the improved lifestyle of consumers and rapid urbanization have boosted the demand for passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles, which, in turn, would trigger the growth of the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market in the region.

Key Market Players:

The global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market is dominated by key players such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Denso (Japan), Snap-on (US) among others.

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Test Equipment Market by Product (Engine, Chassis, and Transmission Dynamometer, Vehicle Emission, Wheel Alignment, & Fuel Injection Pump Tester), End Market, Vehicle, Application, Advance Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Powertrain Sensor Market by Sensor Type for ICE Vehicle (Position, Pressure, Speed, Temperature), Sensor Type for EV (Position, Temperature, Current, Voltage), Propulsion, Powertrain Subsystem, Vehicle Type, EV Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-market-worth-41-4-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301467647.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

