The automotive diagnostic scan tools market is estimated to be USD 33.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%

ReportLinker
·5 min read

during the forecast period, to reach a market size of USD 41. 4 billion by 2026. An increase in the number of automotive workshops in organized as well as unorganized market has resulted in the increased demand for tools and equipment that provide quick and accurate diagnosis of a vehicle’s problems.

New York, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Workshop Equipment, Vehicle, Handheld Scan Tools, Offering, Connectivity, Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2026"
The automotive diagnostic scan tools market is anticipated to see a substantial growth in countries such as China, India, and Mexico, owing to the introduction of stringent emission regulations and the growing number of automotive workshops. This has encouraged the manufacturers to develop different diagnostic scan tools per the requirements of the end-users. The diagnostic equipment/hardware segment is estimated to dominate the automotive diagnostic scan tools market in terms of value, followed by diagnostic software. The increasing demand for advanced technologies and the rising role of electronics in the automobile industry is a major factor driving the market for automotive diagnostic scan tools. However, the high cost of diagnostic equipment and deficiency of skilled laborers are inhibiting the growth of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market.

The Diagnostic Equipment/Hardware segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market in terms of value.
The diagnostic equipment/hardware segment is estimated to be the largest segment, by value, of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market from 2021 to 2026.The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in the trend of integrating advanced features in vehicles and consumer preference for high-end cars.

Diagnostic equipment/hardware plays a significant role in workshop diagnostic scans such as wheel alignment, pressure leak detection, and pain scan equipment, among others.It includes a computer/laptop, gadgets, and other electronic devices that provide output for the processed data by diagnostic software.

However, the diagnostic software segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to advancement in remote diagnostics which will demand sophisticated software shortly.

The passenger car segment is estimated to dominate the automotive diagnostic scan tools market
The market for automotive diagnostic scan tools in passenger cars is expected to grow at a significant rate, particularly in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific.The growing economy, favorable financial environment, high disposable income, and increasing vehicle production are factors fostering the growth of the passenger car segment in Asia Pacific.

The market growth in the region can also be attributed to the adoption of advanced features in vehicles, which has fueled the demand for diagnostic scan tools. The growing economy, favorable financial environment, high disposable income, and increasing vehicle production across the globe are the factors fostering the growth of the passenger car market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the automotive diagnostic scan tools market.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR, by value, over the projected period from 2021 to 2026. The growing number of independent aftermarket repair shops, increasing complexity in-vehicle electronics, and stringent emission norms are the factors fostering the growth of the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market.

This report estimates and forecasts the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market size in terms of volume and value.The market volume is provided in terms of thousand units, whereas the market value is provided in terms of USD (million/billion).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and critical issues in the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market.

In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the market.
• By Company Type: Tier I – 47%, Tier II – 33%, and OEMs – 20%
• By Designation: C Level – 43%, D Level – 39%, and Others – 18%
• By Region: Europe – 36%, Asia Pacific – 32%, North America – 24% and Rest of the World – 8%
The market comprises major manufacturers such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Denso (Japan), Snao-on (US) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage:
The study covers the market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as offering, vehicle type, connectivity, by type, handheld scan tools, workshop equipment and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04331013/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


