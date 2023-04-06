Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size to Surpass USD 75.1 Billion by 2032

Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Forecast, 2023 - 2032”

TOKYO, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size accounted for USD 38.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 75.1 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032.



Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Highlights and Statistics:

The increasing complexity of automotive systems and the growing demand for technologically advanced diagnostic tools.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive diagnostic scan tools market due to the increasing number of vehicle production and sales in the region.

Major players operating in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Technologies, Snap-On Incorporated, Continental AG, Softing AG, Actia Group, KPIT Technologies, General Technologies Corp., Vector Informatik GmbH, and Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Report Coverage:

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Overview:

The automotive diagnostic scan tools market is an essential segment of the automotive industry that provides advanced and accurate diagnostic solutions to automobile repair technicians and professionals. These tools are used to identify and troubleshoot problems in various automotive systems, including engine, transmission, brake, and steering. The increasing complexity of modern automobiles and the need for sophisticated diagnostic tools are driving the growth of this market. The market offers a diverse range of diagnostic scan tools, including handheld scanners, mobile devices, and PC-based scanners. These tools are equipped with advanced features, such as wireless connectivity, real-time data analysis, and cloud-based diagnostics, making them highly efficient and user-friendly. The automotive diagnostic scan tools market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for technologically advanced diagnostic tools that can help identify problems quickly and accurately.

Trends in the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market:

Increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, which require specialized diagnostic tools.

Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms for advanced diagnostics and predictive maintenance.

Increasing use of data analytics to analyze vehicle performance and identify potential problems.

Development of high performance sensors and IoT technologies for real-time monitoring of vehicle systems.

Increasing focus on cybersecurity to protect against hacking and data breaches.

Use of open-source software for greater flexibility and customization of diagnostic tools.

Growing demand for mobile diagnostic tools that can be used on-the-go.

Use of 5G networks for faster and more reliable communication between diagnostic tools and vehicles.

Increasing use of machine-to-machine (M2M) communication for remote diagnostics and monitoring.



Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Dynamics:

Increasing complexity of modern vehicles with advanced electronic systems, driving the need for sophisticated diagnostic tools.

Growing demand for accurate and efficient diagnosis of vehicle problems, reducing repair times and costs.

Rising number of automotive workshops and repair centers, boosting the demand for diagnostic tools.

Adoption of wireless and cloud-based diagnostic tools, allowing for remote monitoring and real-time analysis of vehicle performance.

Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, improving the accuracy and speed of diagnostics.

Development of advanced diagnostic tools for autonomous vehicles, which require specialized diagnostics.

Growing trend of DIY repairs and maintenance, driving the demand for affordable diagnostic tools for personal use.



Growth Hampering Factors in the Market for Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools:

High cost of diagnostic scan tools, making them unaffordable for smaller repair shops and individual users.

Limited availability of diagnostic tools for certain vehicle makes and models, reducing their usefulness for certain customers.

High complexity of modern vehicles and their electronic systems, making it difficult to develop diagnostic tools that can accurately diagnose all issues.

Limited connectivity infrastructure in certain regions, making it difficult to use wireless diagnostic tools or access remote diagnostic services.

Increased competition from OEM diagnostic tools, which are often preferred by dealerships and larger repair centers.

Availability of counterfeit or low-quality diagnostic tools in certain markets, reducing customer trust in the industry.

Market Segmentation:

By Type of Tools

DIY diagnostic

OEMS diagnostics

Professional diagnostics



By Type of Offering

Diagnostic services Custom, training, support and integration Vehicle Maintenance and repair

Diagnostic Hardware Analyzer Tester Code reader Scanner Other

Diagnostic Software Vehicle tracking and emissions analysis Vehicle system testing software ECU diagnosis software Other



By Type of Vehicle

Passenger vehicle

Commercial vehicle

By Type of Application

Emission control

Vehicle health alert and roadside assistance

Vehicle tracking

Automatic crash notification

Repair maintenance

Other

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Overview by Region:

North America’s Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools market share is one of the highest and fastest growing globally, due to the high demand for advanced diagnostic tools and services in the region, driven by the large number of vehicles on the road and the high levels of disposable income among consumers.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market share is the largest, due to the increasing number of vehicles on the road and the growing demand for diagnostic services among consumers. In particular, countries such as China and India are expected to be major markets for diagnostic scan tools, due to their rapidly growing automotive industries and increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

Europe is another key market for Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools, with a well-established automotive industry and a high demand for advanced diagnostic technologies. In addition, the region has strict emission regulations that require advanced diagnostic tools for compliance testing, further driving market growth.

The regions of South American as well as MEA have a smaller and growing Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools market share. These regions have large numbers of older vehicles on the road that require frequent repairs, creating opportunities for diagnostic tool manufacturers and service providers.

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Key Players:

Snap-On Inc., Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Actia Group SA, Softing AG, General Technologies Corp., Launch Tech Co. Ltd., Midtronics Inc., KPIT Technologies Ltd., Vector Informatik GmbH, Hickok Incorporated, AVL List GmbH, Horiba Ltd., Texa S.p.A., Carman Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Topdon Tech Co. Ltd., Autel Intelligent Technology Corp. Ltd. and Kpit Technologies Ltd.

