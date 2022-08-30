Automotive Differential Gear Market Segmented by Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast 2021-2026 - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Differential Gear Market the research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The automotive differential gear market is poised to grow by USD 4.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period.
Technavio automotive differential gear market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape. View Free Sample Report of Automotive Differential Gear Market in MINUTES.
Automotive Differential Gear Market Vendors
American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.
AmTech International
Bharat Gears Ltd.
Circle Gear and Machine Company Inc.
Dana Inc.
Eaton Corp. Plc
FA.TA. Ricambi S.p.A.
Gear Motions Inc
GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH
Hitachi Ltd.
Linamar Corp.
Midwest Truck and Auto Parts Inc.
The automotive differential gear market will be affected by the development of hub motors, the use of 3D printing in gears manufacturing, increased emphasis on alternative raw materials by manufacturers, an increase in sales of SUVs, and rising consumer preference for AWD and FWD vehicles will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Buy Sample Report.
Automotive Differential Gear Market Split
By Vehicle type
By Geography
The passenger car segment will significantly increase its market share in automotive differential gears. A differential is located on the front axle of front-wheel drive vehicles and the rear axle of rear-wheel drive vehicles in two-wheel drive passenger cars. In FWD vehicles, a differential is located on each shaft. The global demand for luxury cars and SUVs is projected to be the main factor driving the passenger car segment of the automotive differential gear market. Request Free Sample Report.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
What was the size of the global automotive differential gear industry by value?
What will be the size of the global automotive differential gear industry in 2026?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global automotive differential gear industry?
How has the industry performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up the global automotive differential gear market?
The automotive differential gear market research report presents critical information and factual data about the automotive differential gear industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the automotive differential gear market study.
Automotive Differential Gear Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 4.85 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.72
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 64%
Key consumer countries
US, Mexico, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., AmTech International, Bharat Gears Ltd., Circle Gear, and Machine Company Inc., Dana Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FA.TA. Ricambi S.p.A., Gear Motions Inc, GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Linamar Corp., Midwest Truck and Auto Parts Inc., Neapco Holdings LLC, NER GROUP CO. LTD., Perfect Gears Pvt Ltd., RANDYS Worldwide Automotive Inc., Shinsho Corp., TAP Worldwide LLC, and Zhuzhou Gear Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type
5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 American Axle an Manufacturing Holdings Inc.
10.4 AmTech International
10.5 Bharat Gears Ltd.
10.6 Dana Inc.
10.7 Eaton Corp. Plc
10.8 FA.TA. Ricambi S.p.A.
10.9 Hitachi Ltd.
10.10 Linamar Corp.
10.11 RANDYS Worldwide Automotive Inc.
10.12 TAP Worldwide LLC
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
