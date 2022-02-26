Automotive Digital Key Market to Grow by USD 640.39 Mn| The standardization for using smart devices as keys to boost market growth| Technavio
Automotive Digital Key Market Facts at a Glance-
Total Pages: 120
Companies: 10+ – Including BMW AG, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Giesecke + Devrient GmbH. HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, RoboArt Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Valeo SA, Volkswagen AG, Volvo Car Corp., Apple Inc., DENSO Corp. among others.
Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape.
Segments: Application (personal use and car-sharing and car rental) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Automotive Digital Key Market is expected to increase by USD 640.39 million from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 6.25%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Automotive Digital Key Market
The Automotive Digital Key Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market. Companies are employing mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships, as well as new product development, as strategic tactics to increase their brand visibility.
Daimler.com: Offers a wide range of products such as payment solution, subscription management, APIs and integrations.
Ford.com: Offers a wide range of solutions such as sell physical products, sell digital products, optimize B2B sales.
Gi-de.com: Offers Fenix that is an industry-aligned execution framework, that helps organizations rewire their core DNA to realize digital transformation objectives.
Automotive Digital Key Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Automotive digital key market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-
Automotive Digital Key Market Key Driver:
Automotive Digital Key Market Key Trend:
Automotive Digital Key Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 640.39 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.02
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, UK, and Sweden
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
BMW AG, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, RoboArt Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Valeo SA, Volkswagen AG, Volvo Car Corp., Apple Inc., and DENSO Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Personal use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Car sharing and car rental - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Market challenges
Impact of drivers and challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
BMW AG
Continental AG
Daimler AG
DENSO Corp.
Hyundai Motor Co.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Tesla Inc.
Valeo SA
Volkswagen AG
Appendix
Scope of the report
Inclusions and exclusions checklist
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
