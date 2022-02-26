U.S. markets closed

Automotive Digital Key Market to Grow by USD 640.39 Mn| The standardization for using smart devices as keys to boost market growth| Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Digital Key Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Digital Key Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Digital Key Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including BMW AG, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Giesecke + Devrient GmbH. HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, RoboArt Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Valeo SA, Volkswagen AG, Volvo Car Corp., Apple Inc., DENSO Corp. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape.

  • Segments: Application (personal use and car-sharing and car rental) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Automotive Digital Key Market is expected to increase by USD 640.39 million from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 6.25%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key regions in Europe

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Automotive Digital Key Market

The Automotive Digital Key Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market. Companies are employing mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships, as well as new product development, as strategic tactics to increase their brand visibility.

Daimler.com: Offers a wide range of products such as payment solution, subscription management, APIs and integrations.

Ford.com: Offers a wide range of solutions such as sell physical products, sell digital products, optimize B2B sales.

Gi-de.com: Offers Fenix that is an industry-aligned execution framework, that helps organizations rewire their core DNA to realize digital transformation objectives.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-digital-key-market-industry-analysis

Automotive Digital Key Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Automotive digital key market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market segmentation of the above-mentioned country.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Automotive Digital Key Market Key Driver:

  • Automotive Digital Key Market Key Trend:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Flatbed Semi-Trailer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The flatbed semi-trailer market share is expected to increase by 40.14 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.98%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Automotive Ethernet Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive Ethernet market share is expected to increase by USD 3.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 20.22%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Automotive Digital Key Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 640.39 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.02

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, UK, and Sweden

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BMW AG, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, RoboArt Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Valeo SA, Volkswagen AG, Volvo Car Corp., Apple Inc., and DENSO Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

  • Market overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Personal use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Car sharing and car rental - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Impact of drivers and challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BMW AG

  • Continental AG

  • Daimler AG

  • DENSO Corp.

  • Hyundai Motor Co.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Tesla Inc.

  • Valeo SA

  • Volkswagen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-digital-key-market-to-grow-by-usd-640-39-mn-the-standardization-for-using-smart-devices-as-keys-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301489970.html

SOURCE Technavio

