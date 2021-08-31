U.S. markets closed

Automotive Digital Key Market records a CAGR of over 7% by 2025| 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery - BMW AG, Continental AG and Daimler AG will emerge as major automotive digital key market participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report on Automotive Digital Key Market from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of over 7%. The growth can be mainly attributed to the increasing demand for car-sharing and car rental services.

Latest market research report titled Automotive Digital Key Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Understand the driving forces behind Automotive Digital Key Market and target Potential Customers Here.

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic, the Automotive Digital Key Market industry is likely to witness a negative impact during the forecast period.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

  • Identifying potential disruptions

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Report on Consumer Discretionary Industries:

Fuel Cells Market Report -The fuel cells market for the automotive industry has the potential to grow by USD 2.58 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 26.41%. Download a free sample report now!

Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market Report -The electric vehicle transmission system market has the potential to grow by USD 10.40 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.69%. Download a free sample report now!

Top 3 Automotive Digital Key Market Players

  • BMW AG - The company offers digital key access through its BMW Connected smartphone application

  • .Continental AG - The company offers bidirectional keys and digital keys with NFC technology.

  • Daimler AG - The company offers digital keys in its Mercedes-Benz E-Class cars and its vehicles on car-sharing platforms.

Automotive Digital Key Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive digital key market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

The automotive digital key market is driven by increasing demand for car-sharing and car rental services. In addition, other factors such as the use of digital keys for all connected systems are expected to trigger the automotive digital key market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The report will also cover -

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Challenges

  • Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

