Automotive Door Guards Market will worth USD 48875.24 million by 2030 it will grow at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2030 : GreyViews

Automotive Door Guards Market Size By Material Type (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polypropylene, Polyoxymethylene, Thermoplastic Elastomer, and Others), By Interior Application (Dashboard, Door panel and Others), By Exterior Application (Bumpers, Door & window seals and Others) By Vehicle Type (ICE Passenger Vehicle, ICE Commercial Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), By End user (Original Equipment Manufacturers and Aftermarket), and Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Automotive Door Guards market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Automotive Door Guards market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the Material Type, Interior Application, Exterior Application, Vehicle Type, End use and Regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Automotive Door Guards market are KIRCHHOFF Group, H-ONE, GNS America, Benteler International AG, KVA STAINLESS, Shiloh Industries, Gestamp, IFB Industries, Sango,TOYOTA among others. To achieve a substantial market, share in the worldwide Automotive Door Guards market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Consumers would have to pay more for hardware, software, and other components if cars had premium features, which would eventually stifle the market's expansion.

Scope of Automotive Door Guards Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Material Type, Interior Application, Exterior Application, Vehicle Type, End-use and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players KIRCHHOFF Group, H-ONE, GNS America, Benteler International AG, KVA STAINLESS, Shiloh Industries, Gestamp, IFB Industries, Sango, TOYOTA among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The Polypropylene segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Material Type segment includes Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polypropylene, Polyoxymethylene, Thermoplastic Elastomer, and Others. Polypropylene is a flexible plastic that may be altered for a number of applications. Its versatility in manufacturing a variety of automotive parts, outstanding resistance to corrosion, and ability to act as an insulator, among many other attributes, have all contributed to the market's expansion.

Dashboard is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Interior Application segment includes Dashboard, Door panel and Others. Car dashboards can display the vehicle's metres in addition to performing a variety of other functions. They also help the segment's global market progress by being utilised to outfit dash cameras and other parts.

Bumpers is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Exterior Application segment includes Bumpers, Door & window seals and Others. Because they are made of steel, aluminium, rubber, or plastic, they serve as shock absorbers to prevent damage to the automobile. These characteristics enable the producers to create robust bumpers, fostering the market's expansion.

ICE Passenger Vehicle is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Vehicle Type segment includes ICE Passenger Vehicle, ICE Commercial Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle. All vehicles with internal combustion engines that are used to transport people, including small cars, hatchbacks, sedans, luxury sedans, and others, fall under the category of ICE passenger cars. The development of electric vehicles by numerous automakers helps the passenger car market expand. Ford, General Motors, and other companies have made a lot of investments and innovations to support the segment's growth.

OEMs is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The End use segment includes Original Equipment Manufacturers and Aftermarket. Due to the expanding use of functional components in cars, OEMs are playing a bigger role in the automotive trims industry. The advancement of technology has also contributed to the growth of the global market by enabling consumers to select high-quality auto parts.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for Automotive Door Guards include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. This area features luxurious lifestyles, excellent living standards, and a lot of extra money to spend. The aforementioned regions have thus seen an increase in demand for vehicle side guard door beams that are thin and of exceptional quality. Additionally, a high standard of living and increased disposable income in industrialised nations like the U.S., Germany, Japan, etc. have made it feasible for individuals to drive automobiles that are both safe and have a nice interior.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany’s Automotive Door Guards market size was valued at USD 1701.88 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5206.08 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2030. Businesses like the Draxlmaier Group have facilities all throughout Germany to develop and introduce relevant car trims. This encourages the expansion of Germany's global market. The increased product variety that businesses offer supports the growth of international automotive trims in Germany.

China

China’s Automotive Door Guards’ market size was valued at USD 1928.79 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6772.85 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2030. China is a significant market for the automobile industry. India is a good place for door trims because of the country's rising middle class income and population, which will drive future car sales and manufacturing there. India is a market for automobiles that is developing quickly.

India

India's Automotive Door Guards market size was valued at USD 2155.71 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8668.94 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 19% from 2022 to 2030. In terms of sales, India has overcome Germany to take over the position of fourth-largest car market. Under the "Make in India" initiative, the Indian government is also focusing on the development of the domestic manufacturing and R&D industries, highlighting the potential future for automotive door trim in the country.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by a worldwide increase in vehicle demand.

