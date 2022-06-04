U.S. markets closed

Automotive Drive Shaft Sourcing and Procurement Market Prices Will Increase by 3%-5% During the Forecast Period | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, June 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Automotive Drive Shaft industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 3.25 Billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.

Automotive Drive Shaft Market
Automotive Drive Shaft Market

Download our free sample report today to get a detailed understanding of the major forces driving this market across geographies.

Download the Sample Report Now!

Key Automotive Drive Shaft Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2022-2026: USD 3.25 Billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%

  3. Top Pricing Models: Cost-plus pricing, and Volume-based pricing

  4. Key consumer countries: North America, Europe, and APAC

  5. Supplier Selection Criteria: Business needs, Technical specifications, Operational requirements, Security compliance, Regulatory mandates, Legal requirements, Quality control, Change management procedures, Pricing models, Penalty clauses, Working environment, Evaluation criteria, and Acceptance criteria

  6. Top Suppliers: Melrose Industries, NSK, and American Axle & Manufacturing

Know More About This Market: Request for a Free Sample Report Now!

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Automotive Drive Shaft market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Automotive Drive Shaft pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as Unit-based pricing, and Bundled pricing, category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/automotive-drive-shaft-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

  • The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

  • Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Automotive Drive Shaft TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

To know more about various other market drivers, trends and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Smart Procurement Starts Here

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy-to-use platform.

  • STARTER PACK

Subscribe Now for FREE

  • Want to know about various other Subscription packs? Click here

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2024.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Download the FREE sample Report Now!

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-drive-shaft-sourcing-and-procurement-market-prices-will-increase-by-3-5-during-the-forecast-period--spendedge-301560933.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

