Automotive E-Commerce Company Motobyo Announces Q&A Webinar

Motobyo is revolutionizing the antiquated used car industry and changing the way everyday people buy and sell their vehicles

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / via IBN - First-of-its-kind private party online automotive marketplace Motobyo today announces it will hold a Q&A webinar on May 12 at 1:30 p.m. PDT, hosted by company co-founders George Lekas and Ron Averett. The objective will be to discuss Motobyo, the company's raise on NetCapital, how it works, how the company aims to change the car industry and why Motobyo is a good investment.

From its patent-pending pricing technology to the first-of-its-kind private party online marketplace, Motobyo is not only eliminating the need for car dealerships and connecting buyers directly to sellers, but the company is also making the process safe, seamless and secure by providing access to every product and service needed to efficiently complete a successful transaction for both parties.

There are roughly 40 million used car transactions in the U.S. each year, which means Motobyo is targeting a $1.6 trillion market. The company believes its differentiated value proposition and disruptive business model make it the most attractive technology investment opportunity since TurboTax, Salesforce and Zillow.

Highlights:

40M target audience.

Patent-pending technology.

Asset-free business model (Motobyo never owns a vehicle).

Partnerships with leading national automotive brands.

Rapid expansion opportunity.

Business model guarantees consumer success.

The Q&A webinar will take place May 12 at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Those interested in learning more can find the webinar link here.

About Motobyo

Motobyo's patent-pending pricing technology allows this one-of-a-kind platform to deliver the most comprehensive solutions for private consumers looking to buy or sell a vehicle. Motobyo has raised the bar with Instant Cash Offers, guaranteed sales and all products and services typically only provided by dealerships - minus the dealer.

