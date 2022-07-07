Automotive eCall Market to Reach 5.22 Million Units Globally by 2025 at 2.86% CAGR | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive eCall Market by Technology (standard installation and TPS installation) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The automotive eCall market share is expected to increase by 5.22 million units from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.86%. Technavio categorizes the automotive eCall market as part of the global automotive components and accessories market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the automotive eCall market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive eCall Market 2021-2025

Automotive ECall Market - Vendor Analysis:

The automotive eCall market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The automotive eCall market report offers information on several market vendors, including Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Telit Communications Plc, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, and u-Blox Holding AG among others.

For Instance, Aptiv Plc, the company provides automotive eCall services under this brand name

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Automotive ECall Market - Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The OEM's push to capitalize on unexplored markets of developing countries is a major factor driving the global automotive eCall market share growth. Developing economies, such as China and India, have been posting healthy growth rates in the automotive sector despite the sluggish growth in this sector worldwide. This is due to the rising disposable income and rapid urbanization in these nations. Recently, these countries have demonstrated an increase in the ownership of passenger cars that have in-built telematics systems owing to an increase in the importance of safety features and changing customer preferences.

Market Challenges - The low return on investment for OEMs while establishing standalone eCall system infrastructure will be a major challenge for the global automotive eCall market share growth during the forecast period. The European member states have undertaken many initiatives to lay the foundation for the installation of eCall systems. One such initiative is the ban on telephone roaming charges across member states across Europe. Despite these initiatives, OEMs are still skeptical about the installation of eCall systems as the returns for such systems are low. The revenues generated from eCall systems depend on rare events like accidents.

Story continues

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges- Request a Sample Report right now!

Automotive ECall Market - Segmentation Analysis:

The automotive eCall market report is segmented by Technology (standard installation and TPS installation) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Regional Analysis : 67% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, France, Russian Federation, and the UK are the key markets for the automotive eCall market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions.

Revenue Generating Segment: The automotive eCall market share growth by the standard installation segment will be significant for revenue generation. Standard eCall systems are based on the emergency calling service provided by a country.

For additional insights into the contribution of all the segments - Grab a sample now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Automotive ECall Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Automotive ECall Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Automotive ECall Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The automotive dampers market share is expected to increase to USD 6.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13%.

The automotive projector headlamps market share is expected to increase to USD 4.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%.

Automotive ECall Market Scope



Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2.86% Market growth 2021-2025 5.22 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.21 Performing market contribution Europe at 67% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Telit Communications Plc, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, and u-blox Holding AG. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 Standard installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 TPS installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aptiv Plc

10.4 Continental AG

10.5 DENSO Corp.

10.6 Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

10.7 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.8 STMicroelectronics NV

10.9 Telit Communications Plc

10.10 Texas Instruments Inc.

10.11 Thales Group

10.12 u-blox Holding AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-ecall-market-to-reach-5-22-million-units-globally-by-2025-at-2-86-cagr--technavio-301581375.html

SOURCE Technavio