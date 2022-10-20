Automotive ECU Global Market to Reach $99.47 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive ECU Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive ECU market is expected to grow from $75.10 billion in 2021 to $79.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The automotive ECU market is expected to grow to $99.47 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.



The main types of ECU in automotive ECU include 16-bit ECU, 32-bit ECU, and 64-bit ECU. The 16-bit ECU refers to electronic control units that are useful when the sensors being used transmit data below 16 bits. 16-bit ECU refers to a computer hardware or software device that can send 16 bits of binary data. They are used in different vehicles ranging from passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. They are used in both conventional and autonomous vehicles.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive ECU market in 2021, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive ECU market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rapid increase in demand for hybrid and battery electric vehicles is expected to boost the utilization of automotive ECU, as they are a vital component in the effective functioning of electric and hybrid vehicles. For instance, according to a study published in International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based intergovernmental organization, the global electric increased to 10 million units in 2020 which is an increase of 43% compared to the global car stock in 2019. Therefore, the growth in demand for hybrid and battery electric vehicles is expected to boost demand for automotive ECU solutions during the forecast period.



Product Innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive ECU market. The organizations providing automotive ECUs are increasingly focusing on developing low-cost ECUs that could give better services to their users and strengthen their market position.

Story continues

In October 2019, Nidec Corporation a Japan-based provider of electric motors, acquired OMRON Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd., for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Nidec Group is focused on expanding its business presence through new modules and systems products. Furthermore, both companies have a complementary relationship toward advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). OMRON Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd. is a Japan-based automotive electronics manufacturer, operating in the automotive ECU market.

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By ECU: 16-bit ECU; 32-bit ECU; 64-bit ECU

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car; Light Commercial Vehicle; Heavy Commercial Vehicle; Electric Vehicle

3) By Mode: Conventional; Autonomous



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Automotive ECU Market Characteristics



3. Automotive ECU Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Automotive ECU



5. Automotive ECU Market Size And Growth



6. Automotive ECU Market Segmentation

7. Automotive ECU Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Automotive ECU Market



9. China Automotive ECU Market



10. India Automotive ECU Market



11. Japan Automotive ECU Market



12. Australia Automotive ECU Market



13. Indonesia Automotive ECU Market



14. South Korea Automotive ECU Market



15. Western Europe Automotive ECU Market



16. UK Automotive ECU Market



17. Germany Automotive ECU Market



18. France Automotive ECU Market



19. Eastern Europe Automotive ECU Market



20. Russia Automotive ECU Market



21. North America Automotive ECU Market



22. USA Automotive ECU Market



23. South America Automotive ECU Market



24. Brazil Automotive ECU Market



25. Middle East Automotive ECU Market



26. Africa Automotive ECU Market

27. Automotive ECU Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Automotive ECU Market



29. Automotive ECU Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

Autoliv Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ges6pp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



