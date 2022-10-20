U.S. markets open in 4 hours 52 minutes

Automotive ECU Global Market to Reach $99.47 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive ECU Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive ECU market is expected to grow from $75.10 billion in 2021 to $79.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The automotive ECU market is expected to grow to $99.47 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

The main types of ECU in automotive ECU include 16-bit ECU, 32-bit ECU, and 64-bit ECU. The 16-bit ECU refers to electronic control units that are useful when the sensors being used transmit data below 16 bits. 16-bit ECU refers to a computer hardware or software device that can send 16 bits of binary data. They are used in different vehicles ranging from passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. They are used in both conventional and autonomous vehicles.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive ECU market in 2021, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive ECU market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rapid increase in demand for hybrid and battery electric vehicles is expected to boost the utilization of automotive ECU, as they are a vital component in the effective functioning of electric and hybrid vehicles. For instance, according to a study published in International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based intergovernmental organization, the global electric increased to 10 million units in 2020 which is an increase of 43% compared to the global car stock in 2019. Therefore, the growth in demand for hybrid and battery electric vehicles is expected to boost demand for automotive ECU solutions during the forecast period.

Product Innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive ECU market. The organizations providing automotive ECUs are increasingly focusing on developing low-cost ECUs that could give better services to their users and strengthen their market position.

In October 2019, Nidec Corporation a Japan-based provider of electric motors, acquired OMRON Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd., for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Nidec Group is focused on expanding its business presence through new modules and systems products. Furthermore, both companies have a complementary relationship toward advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). OMRON Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd. is a Japan-based automotive electronics manufacturer, operating in the automotive ECU market.

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By ECU: 16-bit ECU; 32-bit ECU; 64-bit ECU
2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car; Light Commercial Vehicle; Heavy Commercial Vehicle; Electric Vehicle
3) By Mode: Conventional; Autonomous

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive ECU Market Characteristics

3. Automotive ECU Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Automotive ECU

5. Automotive ECU Market Size And Growth

6. Automotive ECU Market Segmentation

7. Automotive ECU Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Automotive ECU Market

9. China Automotive ECU Market

10. India Automotive ECU Market

11. Japan Automotive ECU Market

12. Australia Automotive ECU Market

13. Indonesia Automotive ECU Market

14. South Korea Automotive ECU Market

15. Western Europe Automotive ECU Market

16. UK Automotive ECU Market

17. Germany Automotive ECU Market

18. France Automotive ECU Market

19. Eastern Europe Automotive ECU Market

20. Russia Automotive ECU Market

21. North America Automotive ECU Market

22. USA Automotive ECU Market

23. South America Automotive ECU Market

24. Brazil Automotive ECU Market

25. Middle East Automotive ECU Market

26. Africa Automotive ECU Market

27. Automotive ECU Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Automotive ECU Market

29. Automotive ECU Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

  • Continental AG

  • Denso Corporation

  • Hyundai Mobis

  • Autoliv Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ges6pp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


