Automotive ECU Market to Garner $142.1 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

[145 Pages Report] Increase in demand for automobiles, stringent safety regulations set by the government, rise in demand for advanced features in vehicles, and development related to manufacturing low-cost ECUs drive the growth of the global automotive electronic control unit market. North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share.

Portland, OR, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive ECU market generated $87.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $142.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Download Report (145 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2265

Automotive ECU Market Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021­–2030 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 $87.6 billion Market Size in 2030 $142.1 CAGR 5.1% Segments covered Technology, application, mode, capacity, and region. Drivers rise in demand for advanced features in vehicles stringent safety regulations set by the government development related to manufacturing low-cost ECUs Opportunities demand for electric & hybrid vehicles need for advanced driver assistance features Restrains increase in complexity in ECUs

COVID-19 scenario on Automotive ECU Market:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to global lockdown and temporary closure of large scale assembly plants. This in turn, resulted to decline in global demand for automobiles, thereby impacting the growth of the global automotive electronic control unit market negatively.

However, the bioenergy market is expected to recover soon in 2022.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive ECU market based on technology, application, mode, capacity, and region.

Story continues

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2265

Based on technology, the powertrain segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the ADAS segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on mode, the conventional segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the autonomous segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2265

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global automotive electronic control unit market analyzed in the research include DENSO Corporation, Continental AG, Aptiv, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Lear, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Astemo, Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Pektron.

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0cf03547e7076b6985f199fe75a303c0





Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Anti-lock Braking System Market by Sub-System (Sensors, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), and Hydraulic Unit) and Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030.

Air Suspension Market by Vehicle Type (Light Duty Vehicle, Trucks, and Bus), Component (Air Spring, Tank, Solenoid Valve, Shock Absorber, Air Compressor, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Height & Pressure Sensor, and Others), Technology Type (Electronic Controlled and Non-Electronic Controlled), and Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2030.

Drive by Wire Market by Application (Throttle By Wire, Shift By Wire, Brake By Wire, Park By Wire, and Steer By Wire), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, and Off-highway Vehicles) and Component (Actuator, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Engine Control Module (ECM), Electronic Throttle Control Module (ETCM), Electronic Transmission Control Unit (ETCU), Feedback Motor, Parking Pawl, Sensors, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030.

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market by Components (Steering Wheel, Steering Column, Sensors, Steering Gear, Mechanical Rack & Pinion, Electronic Control Unit, Electric Motor and Bearing), Electric Motor (Brush Motor and Brushless Motor), Application (Passenger Cars (PC) and Commercial Vehicles (CV)) and Electric Vehicle (BEV, HEV and PHEV): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Automotive Shielding Market by Shielding (Heat and Electromagnetic Interference (EMI)), Heat Application (Engine, Turbocharger, Battery Management and Fuel Tank), EMI Application (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS)) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars (PC), Lightweight Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Heavy Weight Commercial Vehicles (HCV)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Electrical Park Brake (EPB) Market by Vehicle Type (Electric–hydraulic Caliper Systems and Cable-pull Systems), Components (Caliper Integrated System, Electronic Control Unit, Sensors and Actuators) and Application (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Car Reversing Aid Systems Market by Type (Guided Park Assist, Smart parking), Component (Parking Sensors, Steering Angle Sensors, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Display Unit), Technology (Ultrasonic Sensor, Radar Sensor, Image Sensor), Solution (Security and Surveillance, Parking Reservation Management, Valet Parking Management, License Plate Recognition): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.





About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue , designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |



