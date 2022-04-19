U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.50
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,348.00
    +35.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,938.25
    +30.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,991.90
    +4.20 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.35
    -2.86 (-2.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.80
    -3.60 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    26.15
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.37
    -0.33 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3013
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1980
    +1.1980 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,843.96
    +1,562.20 (+3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.29
    +23.37 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.64
    -29.74 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Automotive ECU Market to Garner $142.1 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

[145 Pages Report] Increase in demand for automobiles, stringent safety regulations set by the government, rise in demand for advanced features in vehicles, and development related to manufacturing low-cost ECUs drive the growth of the global automotive electronic control unit market. North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share.

Portland, OR, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive ECU market generated $87.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $142.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Download Report (145 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2265

Automotive ECU Market Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021­–2030

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

$87.6 billion

Market Size in 2030

$142.1

CAGR

5.1%

Segments covered

Technology, application, mode, capacity, and region.

Drivers

rise in demand for advanced features in vehicles

stringent safety regulations set by the government

development related to manufacturing low-cost ECUs

Opportunities

demand for electric & hybrid vehicles

need for advanced driver assistance features

Restrains

increase in complexity in ECUs

COVID-19 scenario on Automotive ECU Market:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to global lockdown and temporary closure of large scale assembly plants. This in turn, resulted to decline in global demand for automobiles, thereby impacting the growth of the global automotive electronic control unit market negatively.

  • However, the bioenergy market is expected to recover soon in 2022.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive ECU market based on technology, application, mode, capacity, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2265

Based on technology, the powertrain segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the ADAS segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on mode, the conventional segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the autonomous segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2265

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global automotive electronic control unit market analyzed in the research include DENSO Corporation, Continental AG, Aptiv, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Lear, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Astemo, Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Pektron.

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0cf03547e7076b6985f199fe75a303c0


Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Anti-lock Braking System Market by Sub-System (Sensors, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), and Hydraulic Unit) and Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030.

Air Suspension Market by Vehicle Type (Light Duty Vehicle, Trucks, and Bus), Component (Air Spring, Tank, Solenoid Valve, Shock Absorber, Air Compressor, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Height & Pressure Sensor, and Others), Technology Type (Electronic Controlled and Non-Electronic Controlled), and Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2030.

Drive by Wire Market by Application (Throttle By Wire, Shift By Wire, Brake By Wire, Park By Wire, and Steer By Wire), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, and Off-highway Vehicles) and Component (Actuator, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Engine Control Module (ECM), Electronic Throttle Control Module (ETCM), Electronic Transmission Control Unit (ETCU), Feedback Motor, Parking Pawl, Sensors, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030.

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market by Components (Steering Wheel, Steering Column, Sensors, Steering Gear, Mechanical Rack & Pinion, Electronic Control Unit, Electric Motor and Bearing), Electric Motor (Brush Motor and Brushless Motor), Application (Passenger Cars (PC) and Commercial Vehicles (CV)) and Electric Vehicle (BEV, HEV and PHEV): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Automotive Shielding Market by Shielding (Heat and Electromagnetic Interference (EMI)), Heat Application (Engine, Turbocharger, Battery Management and Fuel Tank), EMI Application (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS)) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars (PC), Lightweight Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Heavy Weight Commercial Vehicles (HCV)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Electrical Park Brake (EPB) Market by Vehicle Type (Electric–hydraulic Caliper Systems and Cable-pull Systems), Components (Caliper Integrated System, Electronic Control Unit, Sensors and Actuators) and Application (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Car Reversing Aid Systems Market by Type (Guided Park Assist, Smart parking), Component (Parking Sensors, Steering Angle Sensors, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Display Unit), Technology (Ultrasonic Sensor, Radar Sensor, Image Sensor), Solution (Security and Surveillance, Parking Reservation Management, Valet Parking Management, License Plate Recognition): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.


About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |


Recommended Stories

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against Onsla

  • Plug Power stock surges after liquid green hydrogen delivery agreement with Walmart

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. surged 4.4% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the alternative energy company disclosed an agreement with Walmart Inc. for an option to deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen. The hydrogen will be used to power material handling lift trucks across Walmart's U.S. distribution and fulfillment centers. Walmart shares were little changed ahead of the open. "Walmart has been an early adopter of innovative hydrogen and fuel cell technology for over a decade,

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Elon Musk May Have a Powerful Ally to Buy Twitter

    Tesla CEO has made a $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but hasn't given details on how he plans to fund the deal.

  • Ford Is About to Make a Big Strategic Decision

    The carmaker wants to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year from 2026. Here's an important piece of that puzzle.

  • Top REITs To Recession-Proof Your Portfolio

    It’s no secret that inflation is breaking record 40-year highs, as it just hit 8.5%. High inflation and other factors have led to an inverted yield curve in March 2022. With an inverted yield curve, short-term Treasury bonds have higher interest rates than long-term ones, which normally isn’t the case. An inverted yield curve is often interpreted as an early predictor of a recession. The yield curve inverted before the 2001, 2008 and 2020 recessions. However, real estate investment trusts (REITs

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • J&J stock sinks after revenue misses and full-year outlook was cut, as drug sales disappoint

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson sank 3.2% in premarket trading Tuesday after the pharmaceutical and consumer products company topped first-quarter profit expectations but missed on revenue, and cut its full-year outlook, as the pharmaceuticals business disappointed. Net income fell to $5.15 billion, or $1.93 a share, from $6.20 billion, or $2.32 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.67 from $2.59 to beat the FactSet consensus of $2.58.

  • Better Buy: Visa vs. Upstart

    Visa (NYSE: V) is a dependable stock that has outperformed the market over time, and there are reasons to believe it can continue to do so. Visa is the largest credit card processing network in the world. Beyond processing, Visa has also built out business development services, including many fintech applications, such as contactless payments.

  • Bilibili, Alibaba, and China Tech Stocks Slide on Livestreaming Crackdown

    The Central Cyberspace Administration of China has launched a 'special action' to cut down on illegal content in the country's online live broadcasting and short video industries.

  • Halliburton Earnings Top As Oilfield Services Demand Booms; Biden OKs New Drilling

    Halliburton earnings beat views, as oilfield services demand soars with crude prices high and expected to stay that way. Biden has OK'd new drilling on public lands.

  • Bank of America stock rises after earnings beat, Didi and Rivian shares drop

    Bank of America stock is up after impressive Q1 earnings while Didi stock is down due to the company planning to delist in the U.S. and Rivian is down after comments from its CEO on the EV battery shortage.

  • Plug Power Stock Rises on Agreement to Supply Green Hydrogen to Walmart

    Plug Power will deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen to power Walmart's lift trucks across the retailer's distribution and fulfillment centers.

  • UPDATED: American Campus confirms acquisition by Blackstone Group

    American Campus Communities Inc. on Tuesday confirmed a report by The Wall Street Journal that it agreed to be acquired by Blackstone Group Inc. in a deal that values the student housing company at about $12.8 billion including debt. Shares of American Campus Communities rallied 13% in premarket trades. Blackstone Group plans to pay $65.47 a share for American Campus Communities, which bills itself as the largest developer, owner and manager of high-quality student housing communities in the U.S

  • Cut Your Retirement Spending Now, Says Creator of the 4% Rule

    The combination of high inflation and high market valuations could require revisions to the retirement rule-of-thumb.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 10 Best Cyclical Stocks For Inflation

    In this article, we discuss 10 best cyclical stocks for inflation. If you want to skip reading about what cyclical stocks are and how they perform during times of surging inflation, you can go directly to 5 Best Cyclical Stocks For Inflation. What Is A Cyclical Stock? A stock is said to be cyclical if […]

  • Tesla's New Factory in Germany Is Ramping Up Quickly

    Just as investors brace to hear the impact of a three-week pause of production in Shanghai because of governmental restrictions related to COVID-19 on Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) view for full-year deliveries, investors in the electric-car maker are getting some good news about one of the company's other factories. Production at Tesla's recently opened factory in Berlin is already ramping up to decent volume. According to German auto news website Automobilwoche (via Electrek), production at Tesla's new Berlin factory has already achieved a weekly rate of 350 Model Y vehicles.