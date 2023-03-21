U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.25
    +32.25 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,719.00
    +263.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,779.00
    +90.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.10
    +24.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.20
    +0.56 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.10
    -11.70 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0782
    +0.0056 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    -2.68 (-10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2256
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2440
    +0.9490 (+0.72%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,038.40
    -106.16 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.29
    +8.62 (+1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.89
    +102.04 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market to hit $1.8 Bn by 2032, Predicts Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·6 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Major automotive electric vacuum pump market participants include Tuopu Group, Youngshin Precision, Co. Ltd., Dalian Haina New Energy Auto Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Nagman, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Continental AG, Mikuni Corporation, SDTec Co., Ltd., Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Johnson Electric, Lvxiang Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd., and YT STABLE TECH. CORP

Selbyville, Delaware, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market size is expected to cross a valuation of USD 1.8 billion by 2032, according to the recent research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Growing sales of passenger vehicles will contribute to the automotive EVP industry growth. Features of passenger vehicles such as appealing design, small size and affordable prices have attracted robust sales of more demand among customers. Increasing living standards and the rising middle-class population in emerging economies are influencing passenger vehicle sales. The availability of reasonably priced vehicle alternatives is altering consumer buying behavior. The technological developments and consumer desire for autonomous vehicles will fuel market expansion.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5009

Government regulations to promote the sales of electric vehicles

The automotive electric vacuum pump market from the EV segment is anticipated to register 6.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Government authorities are pressurizing automakers to invest in the development of EVs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet climate change targets. Several authorities are providing incentives through programs and plan to promote the production of battery electric vehicles. By providing tax cuts and other advantages, governments around the world are enticing people to switch to electric vehicles.

Growing development in the transportation and logistics sector

The industry size from the HCV vehicle type is predicted to surpass USD 35 million by 2032 due to the expansion of the logistics sector across emerging nations. Robust growth in the road transport and logistics verticals in Asia Pacific and Latin America will accelerate the demand for HCVs. The strong need for high ground clearance and payload capacity of passenger and cargo transportation in a variety of terrain conditions will complement product use.

Requirement for high performance breaking system by OEMs

The OEM automotive electric vacuum pump market is estimated to amass USD 1.5 billion by 2032. OEMs are focusing on developing advanced vacuum pumps to improve vehicle braking efficiency. To improve braking performance of vehicles, automobile manufacturers are using refined parts that reduce noise and deliver more friction. The consumer demand for low-noise braking systems and their choice for a comfortable driving experience will increase with time. The rising level of awareness regarding personal safety while driving among consumers will drive the industry development.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/5009

New automotive standards and initiatives in Europe

The Europe automotive electric vacuum pump industry is set to record over 3.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The reliance on electric vehicles throughout the region is predicted to offer valuable sector growth. The expanding vehicle production and the strong consumer demand for advanced passenger cars in the region are on the rise. Apart from this, government initiatives to develop vehicles with fewer carbon emissions are predicted to promote the market progression.

Competitive landscape of the global automotive electric vacuum pump market

Some of the leading companies in the automotive electric vacuum pump business scenario are HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Dalian Haina New Energy Auto Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Tuopu Group, Continental AG, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, SDTec Co., Ltd., YT STABLE TECH. CORP, Mikuni Corporation, and Nagman, among others. Rising automobile sales and consumer spending on new vehicles is complementing the demand for these pumps.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2   Executive Summary
2.1    Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump market 360º synopsis, 2018 – 2032
2.1.1    Business trends
2.1.2    Propulsion trends
2.1.3    Vehicle trends
2.1.4    Application trends
2.1.5    Sales Channel trends
2.1.6    Regional trends
Chapter 3   Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Industry Insights
3.1    Industry segmentation
3.2    Industry size and forecast, 2018 - 2032
3.3    Industry ecosystem analysis
3.4    Pricing analysis (including COVID-19 impact)
3.5    Innovation & sustainability
3.6    Regulatory landscape
3.7    Industry impact forces
3.7.1    Growth drivers
3.7.1.1   Increasing adoption of direct fuel injection technology in gasoline vehicle
3.7.1.2   Growth in passenger vehicle sales
3.7.1.3   The increasing adoption of EVs is likely to surge the industry proliferation
3.7.2    Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.7.2.1   Prohibitive cost of electric vacuum pump compared to other counter parts
3.7.2.2   Lower efficiency to generate vacuum may restrict the product demand
3.8    Electric vehicle statistics, 2022
3.9    Growth potential analysis
3.10    Porter’s analysis
3.11    PESTEL analysis
3.12    COVID-19 impact on automotive electric vacuum pump demand

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

Browse related reports:

Electric Motors Market in Transportation Sector By Motor (Traction Motors, Small DC Motors For Automotive [Air Suspension Motors, ABS Motors, Vacuum Pump Motors, Fork Lift Actuation Motors, Cooling Fans & Blower’s Motors], Small DC Motors For Railways And Aerospace Applications [High Voltage Motor, Low Voltage Motor, Cooling Motor, HVAC Compressor Motors]), By End-use (OEM, Aftermarket), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Potential, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032
https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/electric-motors-market

Battery Electric Vehicle Market Size By Vehicle (Electric Cars, Electric Buses, Electric Trucks, Electric Motorcycles & Scooters, E-bikes), By Battery (SLA, Li-ion, NiMH), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023-2032
https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/battery-electric-vehicles-bev-market

Automotive Electric Drivetrain Components Market Size By Components (Electric Drive Module, DC/DC Converter, Battery Packs, Thermal System, DC/AC Inverter, Power Distribution Module), By Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Application Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027
https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/automotive-electric-drivetrain-components-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ford Is Changing How It Reports Its Finances. Tesla Is In Its Sights.

    Ford unveils its new financial reporting segmentation on Thursday morning. It's a rare look into the economics of a traditional auto maker's EV business.

  • US firm agrees to sell 24 mini nuclear reactors to UK customers

    A US-based developer of small nuclear reactors has signed a deal to sell 24 of its power plants to UK customers, putting pressure on rival makers including Rolls-Royce.

  • Tesla Is Outpacing Rivals in Europe. Price Cuts Are Paying Off.

    The electric-vehicle maker's annual growth in EU registrations of nearly 50% outstripped that of industry peers such as Volkswagen.

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Move Customers Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • Finance YouTubers who promoted FTX have now been handed a $1billion lawsuit

    The suit follows similar action against celebrity endorsers of FTX like Tom Brady and Madonna.

  • Is My IRA Protected in a Bankruptcy?

    Learn which types of IRA accounts are protected from creditors in a bankruptcy, and to what dollar value each type of IRA is protected.

  • Last call: Dodge unveils last super-fast gasoline muscle car

    The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 will deliver 1,025 horsepower from its 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, and the automaker says it will be the quickest production car made. Stellantis says it can go from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in a scary 1.66 seconds, making it faster than even electric supercars from Tesla and Lucid. It's what the performance brand from Stellantis is calling the last of the rumbling cars that for decades were a fixture of American culture on Saturday night cruises all over the country.

  • How a 44-year-old built up enough ‘f–k you money’ to retire early: ‘It’s not just avoid avocado toast’

    Charmagne Chi joined the FIRE movement two years ago to pursue her passions. Her advice: Question every financial decision.

  • Volkswagen Reveals Elon Musk's Unrealized Dream Car With Latest $25,000 Entry-Level Electric Vehicle

    In 2017, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) didn’t quite have the same pull it does today. The stock was heavily shorted, analysts were almost certain it would fail and even CEO Elon Musk wasn’t certain of the company’s future. The company was bleeding money and running on pipe dreams of mostly unfulfilled promises Musk made from his Twitter account. There was one promise Musk did make and kept: building a quality, affordable, all-electric car for the masses. This resulted in the Tesla Model 3 rolling ou

  • Meta’s Layoffs Are Just a Drop in the Bucket. These Companies Cut More.

    Job postings on hiring website Indeed have been declining since early in 2022, but the slide has steepened over the past few months.

  • China’s Russian Energy Imports Balloon to $88 Billion Since War

    (Bloomberg) -- In the year since Russia invaded Ukraine, roiling energy markets across the globe, China’s appetite for Moscow’s oil, gas and coal has grown apace, with imports rising by more than half.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis ExpandsThe 11 Days of Turmo

  • Fox, Dominion seek pretrial wins in $1.6 billion defamation case

    Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems are set on Tuesday to ask a Delaware judge to find Fox Corp liable for defamation over airing debunked vote-rigging claims, while Fox lawyers fighting a $1.6 billion lawsuit counter that the network's 2020 election coverage was constitutionally protected speech. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis is scheduled to preside over a hearing in Wilmington ahead of the scheduled April 17 start of the high-profile defamation trial. Dominion sued Fox Corp and Fox News in 2021, accusing them of ruining its reputation by airing false claims by Republican former President Donald Trump and his lawyers that the Denver-based company's voting machines were used to rig the outcome of the election against him and in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

  • 10 Biggest Banks in the World

    With Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China in the top spot these are the 10 biggest banks by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Bank Fears Rattle Oil Markets Poised for Chinese Boom

    Crude prices dropped to 15-month lows after strains in the U.S. banking system sent tremors throughout financial markets and intensified fears of a broader economic slowdown. For now, some speculators have taken money off the table, evaluating how U.S. and European regulators react to financial stress on both sides of the Atlantic. After falling 13% last week, benchmark U.S. crude futures rallied Monday by 1.3%, to $67.64 a barrel.

  • Growth Stock Nears Breakout As Sales Surge; Rides Google, Microsoft Tailwinds

    Growth stock software-as-a-service provider Smartsheet rose in heavy volume after earnings surprise.

  • Amazon to Cut 9,000 More Jobs, Deepening Biggest Pullback Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is laying off an additional 9,000 employees, adding to cuts that were already the largest round of firings in the company’s history.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis ExpandsThe 11 Days of Turmoil That Brought Down Four Banks And Le

  • Maserati aims at driving margins higher before any spin-off talk

    Maserati aims to increase its margin on operating profit to 15% in the next 12 months and sees a longer term target of 20% by the end of this decade, according to the CEO of the Stellantis luxury brand. Davide Grasso, who took charge of Maserati in 2019, said that once that target was met, parent company Stellantis could start evaluating in earnest a spin-off of the 109-year old automaker. Stellantis CFO Richard Palmer in November said Maserati could be a stand-alone business in the future, but that was not going to happen any time soon.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Safety board: Alabama derailed train lacked needed couplers

    A Norfolk Southern train that derailed in Alabama earlier this month lacked required alignment control couplers for two of its locomotives and a company inspection did not identify their absence, federal investigators said Monday. The notation comes in one of three preliminary reports issued Monday by the National Transportation Safety Board about Norfolk Southern train accidents this month as the board investigates the railroad’s safety practices after the fiery February derailment and toxic chemical burn in East Palestine, Ohio. In a report released Monday about a March 9 derailment of two locomotives and 37 rail cars in Anniston, Alabama, the safety board said two of the train’s six locomotives were “waybill locomotives,” or towed cars not used for any tractive power.

  • Oil rises as banking fears ease for now

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Tuesday, extending a recovery from a 15-month low hit the previous day, as the rescue of Credit Suisse eased worries about global banking sector risks that could hit economic growth and fuel demand. After jitters initially on Monday the mood across financial markets has lifted in the wake of UBS' takeover of Credit Suisse and after major central banks said they would enhance market liquidity and support the banking system. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also gained 52 cents, or 0.8%, trading at $68.16.