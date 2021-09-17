U.S. markets open in 7 hours

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market | Witnesses Emergence of Aptiv Plc & Autoliv Inc. as Key Market Contributors

·5 min read

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Expected Y-o-Y growth of 9.66 % in 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The automotive electronic control unit market is set to grow by $ 25.47 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates the market to register a decelerating CAGR of almost 11.24%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario & the overall market environment.

Download a Free Sample Report

Factors such as the declining price of sensors, and governing bodies mandating safety regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The automotive electronic control unit market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the automotive electronic control unit market

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45632

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive electronic control unit market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Magna International Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market size

  • Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market trends

  • Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market industry analysis

Market trend such as increasing electrification in vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as data security concerns may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform


Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive electronic control unit market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Hoverboard Market Report -The hoverboard market has the potential to grow by USD 402.93 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.63%. Download a free sample report now!

Electric Vehicle Relays Market Report -The electric vehicle relays market has the potential to grow by USD 21.42 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 31.43%. Download a free sample report now!

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive electronic control unit market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive electronic control unit market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive electronic control unit market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive electronic control unit market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Safety systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Chassis electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Powertrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Communication and navigation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aptiv Plc

  • Autoliv Inc.

  • Continental AG

  • DENSO Corp.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Magna International Inc.

  • MAHLE GmbH

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-electronic-control-unit-market--witnesses-emergence-of-aptiv-plc--autoliv-inc-as-key-market-contributors-301378777.html

SOURCE Technavio

