Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Size to Hit USD 94.58 Billion by 2029 | Exhibiting CAGR of 7.2%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% between 2022 and 2029; Delphi Technologies’ Acquisition by BorgWarner Inc. to Incite Development: Reports Fortune Business Insights

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Report

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market
Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market

Pune, India, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive electronic control unit market size is anticipated to hit USD 94.58 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of integrated automotive electronic control units (ECU) and increasing emphasis on vehicle owner data protection are vital factors that stimulate the market’s growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market, 2022-2029”. The market size stood at USD 53.13 billion in 2021 and USD 58.31 billion in 2022.

Additionally, the growing trend of remapping automotive electronic control units to maximize vehicle performance is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Industry Developments-

October 2021: Delphi Technologies was acquired by BorgWarner Inc. The acquisition is aimed to fortify BorgWarner’s power electronic products, power electronics, and electronic control unit.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-electronic-control-unit-ecu-market-101595


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

7.2%

2029 Value Projection

USD 94.58 billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 53.13 billion

Historical Data for

2018-2020

No. of Pages

200

Segments covered

Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle

Growth Drivers

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market Due to Escalating Demand for Passenger Cars

Rising Adoption of Integrated ECUs to Fuel Market Growth


Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Adoption of Integrated ECUs to Fuel Market Growth

The incorporation of highly distributed automotive ECU in vehicles has increased in recent years. However, vehicle’s space gets occupied when a vast number of ECUs are installed on a vehicle. Thus, to avoid extra weight and space utilization, manufacturers are installing integrated ECUs to perform multiple control functions from a single unit. Hence, the rising adoption of integrated ECUs is likely to boost the global automotive electronic control unit market growth.

Concerns over data security have increased in recent years as well. Access to vehicle owner data is crucial, but the cases of data theft have increased and have inclined consumers to protect their personal data. This increasing emphasis on vehicle owner data protection is expected to be a vital factor stimulating the market’s growth.

However, the expensive repairs and technical failures affect reliability and can be the factors restraining the market’s growth during the forecast period.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-electronic-control-unit-ecu-market-101595


Segments-

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is fragmented into electric vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and passenger car. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into infotainment, ADAS, body electronics, braking system, and powertrain. Geographically, the market is classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage-

  • It covers information on different market segments.

  • It includes an assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

  • It incorporates Porters’ Five Forces Analysis for precise market prediction.

  • It addresses the latest developments witnessed in the market.

  • It highlights the various restraints and drivers of the market’s growth.


Quick Buy - Automotive Electronic Control Unit [ECU] s Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101595


Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market Due to Escalating Demand for Passenger Cars

Asia Pacific is predicted to emerge dominant in the global automotive electronic control unit market share. The improving personal disposable income levels and rising demand for passenger cars are expected to stimulate the market’s growth in the coming years.

North America is anticipated to exhibit steady growth in the coming years. The rising utilization of safety systems across standard vehicles and the escalating electrification of SUVs, light commercial vehicles, and passenger cars are predicted to boost the market growth in North America.

Europe is expected to witness substantial growth due to the presence of various luxury car and advanced sensors and electronic device manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape-

Major Players Adopt Ingenious Strategies to Capture Growth

The major players operating in the market conduct extensive research and development activities to deliver integrated solutions and advanced product offerings. They adopt various growth strategies, including partnerships, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and others. For instance, Denso Corporation unveiled a new electric power steering motor control unit (EPS-MCU) in September 2020. The new product offers enhanced safety and handling to vehicles.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-electronic-control-unit-ecu-market-101595


COVID-19 Impact-

Global Market Growth to Slow Down Amid Pandemic

The global coronavirus pandemic dampened the global automotive industry’s growth. The demand for automotive ECU declined due to low production and sales of vehicles. The declined consumer demand due to high unemployment rates and financial crisis affected the market growth. Nonetheless, resuming operations and improving vehicle sales are helping the market gain momentum. The market is likely to gain striking growth in the coming years.

List of Key Market Players-

  • ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG (Germany)

  • Continental AG (Germany)

  • Denso Corporation (Japan)

  • Hyundai Mobis (Korea)

  • Autoliv (Sweden)

  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

  • Altera (Intel Corporation) (U.S.)

  • Valeo Inc. (France)

  • Delphi Technologies (U.K.)

  • NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-electronic-control-unit-ecu-market-101595


Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • SWOT Analysis

    • Technological Developments

    • Value Chain Analysis

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Electric Bus Market

  • Global Electric Bus Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

Continued…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

