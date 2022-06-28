U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,923.00
    +19.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,589.00
    +168.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,092.50
    +52.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.80
    +12.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.63
    +2.06 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.70
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.27
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0586
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.01
    -0.22 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2261
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1350
    +0.6890 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,068.44
    -375.58 (-1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.02
    -1.77 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,341.29
    +82.97 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

Automotive Electronics Market Size Worth USD 144.19 billion, Globally, by 2026 at 6.1% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

The Automotive Electronics market size is expected to grow from USD 91.06 billion in 2018 to USD 144.19 billion by 2026; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Pune, India, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive electronics market size is expected to reach USD 144.19 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The growing technological advancement in automotive for enhanced safety, entertainment and comfort features will contribute positively to the automotive electronics market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the integration of Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and cloud computing in automobiles will spur opportunities for the automotive electronics revenue in the forthcoming years, mentioned in a report, titled “Automotive Electronics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application Type (Advanced Driver Assistance System [ADAS], Body Electronics, Power Electronics, and Infotainment), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 91.06 billion in 2018.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-electronics-market-102840


Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019-2026

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

6.1%

2026 Value Projection

USD 144.19 billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 91.06 billion

Historical Data for

2015-2017

No. of Pages

200

Segments covered

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Body Electronics, Power Electronics, and Infotainment

Growth Drivers

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Boost Market Growth

Presence of Major Automotive Giants to Augment Growth in Europe


Market Drivers-

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Boost Market Growth

The shift from conventional cars to electric vehicles will subsequently aid the development of the market. The preference towards electric vehicles owing to its capabilities such as high battery life, energy-efficient, advanced electronic systems, zero direct carbon emission. The companies operating in the market are investing vastly in the development of high-end hybrid cars. The growing government regulations to curb carbon emissions will positively promote the automotive electronics market share. Also, the consumer inclination towards electric vehicles equipped with parking assistance, head-up display, and powerful infotainment system will bolster the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit:  https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-electronics-market-102840


Market Restraint:

High-Price of Electronic Systems to Diminish Business Potential

The high production cost of electric vehicles will simultaneously escalate the overall cost of hybrid cars, which, in turn, will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. The rising popularity of electric vehicles (EV) has led to the development of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and infotainment systems. The massive investment in R&D activities by companies along with the high cost of lithium-ion batteries and software used in vehicles will consequently surge the manufacturing cost, thus, leading to costly EVs. Besides, the complexities of electric vehicles and high maintenance and replacement cost will dampen the automotive electronics market trends.

Regional Segmentation-

Presence of Major Automotive Giants to Augment Growth in Europe

Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 43.49 in 2018 and is predicted to grow profoundly during the forecast period owing to the flourishing automobile industry. The presence of various automotive manufacturers in India, China and Japan will aid the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific. The rising production capabilities of manufacturing facilities will propel the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The increasing awareness about the advantages of EVs will contribute positively to the automotive electronics market growth. Europe is predicted to expand radically in the foreseeable future owing to the existence of automobile giants such as Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, BMW, Daimler. In addition, the rising focus of the European government to curb carbon emissions and ensure safety features in every vehicle will encourage the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period.


Quick Buy - Automotive Electronics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102840


List of Players Operating in the Automotive Electronics Market are as follows:

  • Continental AG

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • SONY Corporation

  • Aptiv PLC

  • Hyundai Mobis

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

  • Autoliv Inc.

  • Magna International Inc.

  • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

  • Philips N.V.

Automotive Electronics Market Segmentation:

By Application Type:

  • Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

  • Body Electronics

  • Power Electronics

  • Infotainment

By Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Car

  • Light Commercial Vehicle

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

  • Electric Vehicle


Have Any Query? Ask Our Expertshttps://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-electronics-market-102840


Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis

4.4. Technological Developments

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.6. Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Electronics Market

5. Global Automotive Electronics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

Continued…


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-electronics-market-102840


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Evofem's stock is still up after Friday's Supreme Court decision

    Shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc. soared 164.6% in trading on Monday in a rally that began Friday when the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade was announced. Evofem makes a birth-control product with a four-year shelf life called Phexxi, a non-hormonal gel that controls pH levels, which reduces the mobility of sperm. The gel is inserted prior to sex. Some experts have speculated that states could place restrictions on some forms of birth control following the decision. Evofem's stoc

  • Russian Industry Faces Code Crisis as Critical Software Pulled

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find P

  • 'There is no more retirement': Retirees are heading back to work amid soaring inflation — here's what you need to know

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • Tesla Has a New Rival on the Rise

    The maker of premium and high-end electric vehicles remains the market leader in electric vehicles but sees a threatening rival.

  • China Loosens Its Covid Quarantine Rules. These Travel Stocks Are Flying.

    The quarantine time for travelers to China has been slashed in half, sending shares in Chinese tourism companies skyward.

  • Africa's dream of feeding China hits hard reality

    Watching workers poke avocados from the treetops in an orchard owned by Kenyan agriculture firm Kakuzi, managing director Chris Flowers revels in the thought some might soon go to the crown jewel of emerging consumer markets: China. Taking advantage of Beijing's deeper focus on trade with African countries to help reduce gaping deficits, Kenya struck an export deal with China for fresh avocados in January after years of lobbying for market access. Six months later, no shipments have left, Kenya's avocado society, the East African country's plant health inspectorate and Kakuzi told Reuters.

  • Vanguard Sues Financial Advisor Over Alleged Client Solicitation

    The dispute involves an advisor who oversaw about $4.75 billion in assets under management for Vanguard clients.

  • Empty shelves, huge discounts as Russia's Decathlon stores close

    Empty shelves and prices discounted by as much as 70% greeted shoppers who visited Decathlon stores in Russia over the weekend before the French sports equipment retailer closed its stores on Monday, hampered by supply constraints. Scores of Western brands have left Russia following a backlash against its military incursion into Ukraine, with McDonald's, IKEA and Renault among the more high-profile. One shopper, Lyubov, said Decathlon's departure was "sad", but was adamant that Russian consumers would cope.

  • Oil Extends Gains as Futures Market Signals Clamor for Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third day with global output threats compounding already red-hot markets for physical supplies and as broader financial sentiment improved.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk No

  • SEC fines EY $100 million for cheating by auditors

    Big Four accounting firm EY has been fined $100 million by the SEC for cheating by its auditors on exams to obtain or retain licenses.

  • Russian Gas Cuts Threaten World’s Largest Chemicals Hub

    Dwindling Russian gas supplies are proving a threat to chemicals companies and their disruption would reverberate well beyond the sector, threatening Europe’s economy at a time of high inflation and slowing growth.

  • Oil extends gains as major producers flag capacity limits

    MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rallied for a third day on Tuesday as major producers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates looked unlikely to be able to boost output significantly and political unrest in Libya and Ecuador added to supply concerns. Brent crude futures climbed $1.83, or 1.5%, to $116.92, adding to the previous session's 1.7% rise. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been seen as the only two countries in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) with spare capacity to make up for lost Russian supply and weak output from other member nations.

  • OPEC boosts oil income in 2021, well completions drop

    OPEC's oil revenue surged in 2021 as prices and demand recovered from the worst of the COVID pandemic, while the number of its members' active rigs posted a modest rebound and new completed wells declined, data from the group showed. The value of petroleum exports by the 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries reached $561 billion in 2021, up 77% from 2020, OPEC's Annual Statistical Bulletin published on Tuesday showed. As OPEC raised output in 2021, the number of active oil rigs in OPEC members rose by 11% to 489, a smaller increase than that seen worldwide.

  • China Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- China reduced quarantine times for inbound travelers by half, the biggest shift yet in a Covid-19 policy that has left the world’s second-largest economy isolated as it continues to try and eliminate the virus.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyu

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Owned for at Least 21 Years

    These highly profitable companies have been fixtures in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio for more than two decades.

  • Chinese fast fashion brand SHEIN is 'increasing threat to U.S. specialty retailers,' UBS says

    The momentum of Chinese fast-fashion retailer SHEIN is creating another headwind for U.S. specialty retailers.

  • A shale booster shot: 'Re-fracs' rise as cheap way to lift U.S. oil output

    (Reuters) -U.S. shale oil producers are returning to existing wells and giving them a second, high-pressure blast to lift output for a fraction of the cost of a finishing a new well. These "re-fracs" are taking hold as shale oil producers look to take advantage of $100 a barrel crude without making big investments in new wells and fields. A global oil shortage has triggered calls from U.S. President Joe Biden for shale producers to spend more of their profits on increasing output.

  • EY to pay $100 million to settle U.S. charges of staff cheating on accountant exams

    Big Four accounting firm Ernst & Young will pay $100 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges that its auditors cheated on certified public accounting (CPA) exams and that it misled the agency's investigators. The London-based auditor admitted to the charges, the regulator said, and agreed to pay what the SEC said is its largest fine against an auditor. EY has also agreed to "undertake extensive remedial measures to fix the firms ethical issues," the SEC said.

  • 2 Undervalued Coal Miners to Consider

    Coal mining stocks are making a comeback amid the global energy shortage

  • Chevron to sell East Bay headquarters, shift employees to Texas

    The world's second largest oil and gas company said it plans to leave behind its current headquarters for good in 2023.