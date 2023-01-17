Automotive engine market size to grow by 14.23 million units from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive engine market size is estimated to increase by 14.23 million units between 2022 and 2027. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Global automotive engine market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

AB Volvo - The company offers automotive engines such as Volvo D11 engine, Volvo D13TC engine, and X15 engine.

BMW AG - The company offers automotive engines such as V8-cylinder engine, inline 6-cylinder engine, and 4-cylinder turbo engine.

Cummins Inc. - The company offers automotive engines such as F3.8 engine, X15 engine, and QST30 engine.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG - The company offers automotive engines such as Type 935/76 engine.

Vendor landscape –

The global automotive engine market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive engines in the market are AB Volvo, BMW AG, Cummins Inc., Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Eicher Motors Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co., MAHLE GmbH, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Renault SAS, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., Trelleborg AB, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. and others.

Vendors compete based on factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, major vendors are focusing on manufacturing automotive engines with low emissions. Thus, automotive engine manufacturers have been improving automotive engine technology to meet the growing demand for advanced vehicles. Such developments will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Global automotive engine market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global automotive engine market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (in-line engine, V-type engine, and flat engine) and fuel type (gasoline and diesel engine).

The gasoline segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Passenger cars generally use gasoline-powered engines, as they emit fewer pollutants, create less vibration and noise, and are lightweight. Engine downsizing is another major factor propelling the demand for gasoline engines, which reduces the size of a gasoline engine when compared to a diesel engine. In addition, diesel-powered cars are more expensive than gasoline-powered passenger cars. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global automotive engine market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive engine market.

APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China and India have the largest share of the automotive engine market in APAC in terms of production volume due to the presence of a large automotive production base. During the forecast period, low-cost manufacturers are expected to enter the market in APAC, especially in China, owing to the reduction in the prices of components and the availability of stable and advanced systems.

Global automotive engine market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The high growth volume for the premium vehicle segment is driving the growth of the global automotive engine market. With changing customer preferences, the sales of performance, premium, and sport utility vehicles are expected to increase. The demand for SUVs has increased over the last four years. In addition, the demand for luxury vehicles is increasing in emerging markets such as China and India owing to stable economic conditions and rising consumer disposable incomes. This is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The increasing demand for fuel efficiency is a key trend in the global automotive engine market. The demand for fuel efficiency, safety, and emission reduction is growing in the automotive industry to improve the driving experience. This increases the efficiency of car engines, which helps reduce fuel costs. In addition, automotive OEMs prefer efficient automotive engine suppliers due to the demands for high performance and low fuel consumption. These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The increasing popularity of electric vehicles is challenging the global automotive engine market growth. The increasing emphasis on the use of sustainable energy has increased the demand for electric cars. Some of the main factors that have increased the demand for electric vehicles include government subsidies, lower prices for battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and the adoption of cost-effective electric vehicles. The rapid expansion of electric car charging infrastructure, increasing consumer awareness, and total or partial bans on the use of fuel-engine vehicles are also increasing the demand for electric cars globally. These factors will negatively impact the demand for automotive engines during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this automotive engine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive engine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive engine market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive engine market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine market vendors

Automotive Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.43% Market growth 2023-2027 14.23 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.69 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, BMW AG, Cummins Inc., Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Eicher Motors Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co., MAHLE GmbH, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Renault SAS, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., Trelleborg AB, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Automotive Engine Market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Fuel Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Cylinder Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Fuel Type

6.3 Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Diesel engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Fuel Type

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 In-line engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 V-type engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Flat engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AB Volvo

12.4 BMW AG

12.5 Cummins Inc.

12.6 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG

12.7 Eicher Motors Ltd.

12.8 Ford Motor Co.

12.9 General Motors Co

12.10 Honda Motor Co. Ltd

12.11 Hyundai Motor Co.

12.12 MAHLE GmbH

12.13 Mazda Motor Corp.

12.14 Mercedes Benz Group AG

12.15 Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

12.16 Renault SAS

12.17 Stellantis NV

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

