Automotive engine sensors market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automotive engine sensors market size is estimated to grow by USD 6277.47 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 61%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Engine Sensors Market 2023-2027

Automotive engine sensors market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business.

Automotive engine sensors market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Automotive engine sensors market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (process sensors and position sensors), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the process sensors segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing sales of mid- and low-segment vehicles and the growing focus on passenger safety and vehicle security.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global automotive engine sensors market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive engine sensors market.

Story continues

APAC is estimated to contribute 61% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of high population base, rising employment opportunities, increasing trade and logistics activities, and establishment of new manufacturing plants have fostered the growth of the automotive industry. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the automotive engine sensors market in APAC.



Automotive engine sensors market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increasing demand for vehicle and environmental safety.

Evolving demands from consumers is driving automakers to focus on improving fuel efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions.

This is increasing the number of sensors used in the vehicle such as pressure sensors, position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Besides, the rising disposable income of consumers in developing regions such as APAC has resulted in a vast number of buyers.

All these factors are fueling the growth of the global automotive engine sensors market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing demand for pressure sensors is identified as the key trend in the market.

Advances in vehicle transmission systems and the rising penetration of autonomous technologies have increased the use of pressure sensors in vehicles.

These sensors are employed in a variety of applications such as MEMS and capacitive ceramics.

In addition, the rising stringency of regulations in the automotive industry has increased the adoption of exhaust gas recirculation pressure sensors in automobiles.

As a result of these factors, market growth is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Issues related to inappropriate tuning of sensors are identified as one of the major challenges hindering growth.

Inappropriate tuning of automotive sensors may create unwanted stoppages of the vehicle as these sensors stimulate various automotive systems, such as brake systems.

This affects the driving experience of the vehicle as well as other vehicles on the road.

Also, occasional faults in the system can lead to drivers discarding sensor technology.

Such challenges are hindering the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses.

What are the key data covered in this automotive engine sensors market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive engine sensors market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive engine sensors market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive engine sensors market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine sensors market vendors

Automotive Engine Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6277.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.06 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amphenol Corp., Aptiv PLC, Auto DITEX BG Ltd., Continental AG, Denso Corp., Dorman Products Inc., DRiV Inc., Electricfil SA., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, PRENCO Progress and Engineering Corporation Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Inc, Spectra Premium Industries Inc., TDK Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., and Walker Products Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive engine sensors market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Process sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Position sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

7.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Amphenol Corp.

12.4 Aptiv PLC

12.5 Auto DITEX BG Ltd.

12.6 Continental AG

12.7 Denso Corp.

12.8 Dorman Products Inc.

12.9 DRiV Inc.

12.10 Electricfil SA.

12.11 HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

12.12 Hitachi Ltd.

12.13 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

12.14 NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd.

12.15 NXP Semiconductors NV

12.16 PRENCO Progress and Engineering Corporation Ltd.

12.17 Robert Bosch GmbH

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

