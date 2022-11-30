Automotive Engine Valve Market to Garner $6.9 Billion by 2030: Says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

The automobile engine valves industry is expanding due to legislation limiting carbon emissions and demand for high-performance engines. The market for automobile engine valves is growing as a result of increased vehicle demand, which is primarily being driven by developing countries like China and India.

Newark, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive engine valve market was estimated at around USD 5.3 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 3% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 6.9 billion by 2030.

The valve, which controls the flow of fuel and exhaust gases in an engine cylinder, is a crucial component of an automotive engine. As they regulate the flow of fuel into the combustion chamber, they are essential in determining the overall performance of the vehicle. Innovative solutions are being developed to increase fuel economy and decrease emissions from the transportation sector as environmental protection laws become more rigorous. In order to increase the efficiency of the air-fuel gas mixture combustion and lower exhaust gas emissions, Tier-I players have increased the performance of their valve products. Additionally, a number of novel materials are being tested for the production of valves to enhance the overall performance of automobiles.



Regulations limiting carbon emissions and the demand for high-performance engines are propelling the market for automobile engine valves. Due to manufacturers' requirement for energy-saving technology like engine downsizing, the market is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The need for automobiles with high power engines is increasing, which is driving up the global market for automotive engine valves. This demand is also being fueled by rising automotive output and rising disposable income in industrialized countries. Rising demand for automotive crankshaft systems would increase the need for this market. The market for engine valves is projected to expand as a result of rising demand for after-sales services, components, and lubricants and oils for engine valves.



Growth Factors



Governments all over the world are establishing regulations to tackle both noise and air pollution. The best thing about car engine valves is how well they control both. During the projection period, this is anticipated to fuel the use of automobile engine valve. The amount of money that people have available to spend has also increased compared to a few years ago. As a result, people can now afford cars. One of the most important parts of a car are the engine valves.



Utilizing alternative fuels has come under increased demand. On the creation and design of engine valves for vehicles, this is expected to have an effect. All of these developments are still predicated on lessening pollution, which, once put into effect, will lead to lower sulphur content. During the predicted period, this may have an impact on the sales of vehicle engine valve. Less noise pollution will also be produced by the car's engine valves. The reason for this is that the valves in car engines do not use noise-generating parts like rocker arms and valve cams. As a result of this and the potential to reduce emissions, investors' interest in the market for vehicle engine valves has greatly expanded. The effectiveness of the lubrication system is further enhanced by the installation of an automotive engine valve. This is because instead of pushing the oil into the engine's channels and blocking its normal operation, they make it easier for the pushrods to transport the oil to the top end. This can as well be what spurs demand for car engine valves during the anticipated period. Additionally, the addition of more valves would ensure that the flow of intake and exhaust gases greatly improved, increasing output and accelerating the combustion process.



Segmental Overview



The market for automotive engine valve market is segmented into the engine valve type, and vehicle type. According to the engine valve type, the bimetallic valve segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate. The reason is due to the bimetallic valves' incredibly high temperature resistance and great corrosion resistance. Additionally, these are recognized for their exceptional tensile strength.



The passenger cars segment is anticipated to hold major share in the automotive engine valve market by vehicle type during the forecast period. This is a result of the enormous volume of sales that occur on an annual basis. In addition, passenger cars are much more readily available, making them the most prevalent type to be seen on the roadways.



Regional Overview



The biggest market share of the total market was held by the Asia-Pacific in the automotive engine valve market. This is because to the region's rapid infrastructure development, rising disposable income, and increased investments in the automotive and associated industries by the ruling elite and corporate behemoths. During the duration of the forecast, it is also anticipated to expand the fastest. The two biggest nations in the area, China and India, effectively control the majority of the Asia Pacific market. It is clear from looking at the activities taking place in China that agreements to open new auto factories are consistently inked.



Due to the substantial presence of automakers and suppliers in the region, it is projected that the sector would grow significantly. Due to the rise in vehicle production, China has one of the largest automotive marketplaces. As a result, valves are highly sought for across the nation. There is a substantial demand for valves nationwide as a result of the increase in sales of electric vehicles.



Report Scope

Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Billion Automotive engine valve Market CAGR 3% Segments Covered By Engine Valve Type

By Vehicle Type

By Function

List of the prominent players in the Global Automotive engine valve market:



• Mahle Group

• Knorr-Bremse AG

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp

• Eaton Corporation Plc.

• Denso Corporation

• FUJI OOZX Inc.

• FTE automotive GmbH

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Continental AG

The global Automotive engine valve market is segmented as follows:



By Engine Valve Type



• Monometallic

• Bimetallic

• Hollow



By Vehicle type



• Passenger Cars

• LCVs

• HCVs



By Function



• Electric

• Hydraulic

• Pneumatic

By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Egypt

o Kuwait

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



