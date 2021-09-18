U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,835.16
    -135.68 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Automotive Engine Valves Market in Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | 66 Mn units growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·5 min read

Discover major growth regions and top revenue-generating segments in the overall automotive valves market during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Engine Valves Market by Type, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Engine Valves Market by Type, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

According to Technavio, incremental growth of 66 Mn units is expected in the automotive engine valves market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive engine valves market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eagle Industry Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hitachi Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing penetration of advanced steel alloys for engine valves will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Engine Valves Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Engine Valves Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Material

  • Geography

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the automotive engine valves market:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44520

Automotive Engine Valves Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive engine valves market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eagle Industry Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hitachi Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and Valeo SA.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Engine Valves Market size

  • Automotive Engine Valves Market trends

  • Automotive Engine Valves Market industry analysis

The automotive engine valves market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Stringent regulations to control emissions from IC engines will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the slowdown in automobile manufacturing will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive engine valves market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Fuel Injector Market - Global automotive fuel injector market is segmented by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Camless Engine Market - Global automotive camless engine market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Automotive Engine Valves Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive engine valves market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive engine valves market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive engine valves market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine valves market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Material

  • Steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

  • Titanium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

  • Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BorgWarner Inc.

  • Continental AG

  • DENSO Corp.

  • Eagle Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Eaton Corporation Plc

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • MAHLE GmbH

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Tenneco Inc.

  • Valeo SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-engine-valves-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-engine-valves-market-in-auto-parts--equipment-industry--66-mn-units-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--technavio-301378895.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Wait for a Crash? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Already Down Over 20%

    How are we going to find a way forward in today’s market environment? The general trend is upwards – the S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ is close behind at 19% – but market strategists at Goldman Sachs are predicting a pull back before the end of the year, and have scaled back their growth forecast for the S&P to from 6.2% to 5.7%. August’s weak jobs report and rising inflation prompted their shift. Looking at the headwinds, Goldman’s Ronnie Walker says, “The Delta varian

  • Why a record number of container ships are chilling off the California coast

    As retailers gear up for the holiday season, a record number of container ships trying to bring imported goods into the US are stuck off the coast of California, another casualty of ongoing disruptions to the global supply chain. Sixty-five vessels were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in the San Pedro Bay Sept. 16, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, a record high. Captain Kip Louttit of the Marine Exchange told Quartz that an unprecedented 23 of these ships are in a drift area—meaning there is no room for them to anchor in the water.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Popped Today

    In twin notes covered by StreetInsider.com yesterday, space analysts at both Cowen and Jefferies Group reiterated their confidence in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) stock as an investment. As Cowen explained in a note that included a lowering of its price target on Virgin Galactic, while "we acknowledge near-term setbacks" -- in the form of an Federal Aviation Administration investigation into a flight plan deviation in Sir Richard Branson's July 11 flight to space, and a subsequent delay of a planned Italian Air Force mission due to a manufacturing defect in one of Virgin's spaceplane parts -- "we continue to view SPCE as an important leader in the commercial space flight industry." Arguing that Virgin's setbacks are "near term" in nature, Cowen insisted the stock should still trade above its current price, and lowered its price target only to $30 a share.

  • FDA advisory panel authorizes booster dose for those 65 & older

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani reports the FDA advisory panels' second vote regarding Covid-19 boosters.&nbsp;

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks on the move today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday It’s another red day on Wall Street with all three major indexes lower. As […]

  • Wall Street yawns as China property giant nears default: What investors need to know

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, faces defaul next week. So far, global investors have shrugged off the event, but they should be paying attention.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Every investor wants a sure return – that’s the way to make money in the markets, after all. With the main indexes all showing strong gains for the year (19% on the S&P 500, and 18% on the NASDAQ), those returns are clearly on the table. But there are some shorter-term downward moves, and plenty of market experts are counseling both optimism and caution. RBC chief U.S. equity strategist Lori Calvasina notes that the upward trend has been both substantial and sustained, and she is revising her mi

  • 10 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Robinhood stocks under $20. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20. More individual investors are investing in the stock market with the popularity of commission-free trading platforms like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). Retail investors […]

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Market Recap: Friday, September 17

    Stocks fell on Friday as traders continued to digest a slew of mixed economic data and its implications for monetary policy. Jim Smigiel, Chief Investment Officer at SEI and Shannon Seery, Wells Fargo Economist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • 7 timely Warren Buffett quotes to help guide you in this risky market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling These 10 Chinese Stocks Amid Crackdowns

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks hedge funds are selling amid crackdowns. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Hedge Funds are Selling These 5 Chinese Stocks Amid Crackdowns. The stocks of major China-based companies that trade on exchanges in the United States have […]

  • What's Going On With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Today?

    Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) is surging higher Friday on abnormally high volume. The stock might be trading higher following favorable data results by AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) for patients with unresectable, stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer. The average session volume over a 100-day period is about 300,000. Friday's session volume was approaching 120 million at publication time. AZN News: AstraZeneca announced that "the COAST Phase II trial showed oleclumab, an anti-CD73 mono

  • Why COVID Vaccine Stocks BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Are Sliding While Ocugen Is Rising

    Investors are nervous about a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel meeting and optimistic about a World Health Organization decision.

  • Dow Jones Dips As White House Raises Recession Fears; Elon Musk Praises China Rivals, Tesla Slips; Apple Falls

    The Dow Jones fell as Apple stock continued to dip. The White House warned of a recession. Tesla CEO Elon Musk praised its China rivals.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • Why Zoom Video Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is trading higher Friday after the Institutional Shareholder Services recommended to vote against the company's proposed bid to acquire Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN). “The all-stock deal exposes Five9 shareholders to a more volatile stock whose growth prospects have become less compelling as society inches towards a post-pandemic environment," the Institutional Shareholder Services said. Zoom Video provides a communications platform that connects people thro

  • Mining Stocks Offer a Cheap Play on Growth. Dig In.

    BHP, Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Glencore, and Vale are now more disciplined in their spending and more vital for renewable power.

  • Nvidia Stock Got Two Price Target Hikes. The Market Shrugged.

    Two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on Nvidia but the stock declined as momentum for the once red-hot shares of the graphics-chip maker continued to cool this week. Bank of America raised its price target on Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) to $275 from $260. Analyst Vivek Arya maintained his Buy rating on the stock, saying in a note, which included a larger call on the sector, that certain chip makers are benefiting from pricing power and “disciplined supply.”

  • Report: Invesco to merge with State Street, Manchester United shares lower on earnings loss, U.S. Steel announces new steel mill

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning's top stock movers, including Invesco, Manchester United, and U.S. Steel