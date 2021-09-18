Automotive Engine Valves Market in Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | 66 Mn units growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Discover major growth regions and top revenue-generating segments in the overall automotive valves market during the forecast period.
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
According to Technavio, incremental growth of 66 Mn units is expected in the automotive engine valves market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive engine valves market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eagle Industry Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hitachi Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing penetration of advanced steel alloys for engine valves will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Engine Valves Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Engine Valves Market is segmented as below:
Type
Material
Geography
Automotive Engine Valves Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive engine valves market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eagle Industry Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hitachi Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and Valeo SA.
The report also covers the following areas:
Automotive Engine Valves Market size
Automotive Engine Valves Market trends
Automotive Engine Valves Market industry analysis
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive engine valves market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Engine Valves Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive engine valves market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive engine valves market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive engine valves market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine valves market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Material
Market segments
Comparison by Material
Steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
Titanium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
BorgWarner Inc.
Continental AG
DENSO Corp.
Eagle Industry Co. Ltd.
Eaton Corporation Plc
Hitachi Ltd.
MAHLE GmbH
Robert Bosch GmbH
Tenneco Inc.
Valeo SA
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
