Automotive Engine Valves Market -- Technavio expects APAC to occupy 56% market share

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Engine Valves Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by 66 million units between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 1.35% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download PDF Report Sample Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Engine Valves Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
The automotive engine valves market is highly fragmented, with several players having a strong global or regional presence. Dominant players have a wide geographical presence and access to multiple distribution channels. Regional players are focused on offering automotive engine valves to meet the replacement and aftermarket demand. The implementation of stringent emission standards and a subsequent increase in the preference for fuel-efficient vehicles are expected to increase the demand for efficient engine valves and related components. The steady growth of the market is expected to intensify the competition among rivals in the coming years.

The increasing penetration of advanced steel alloys for engine valves has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the slowdown in automobile manufacturing will reduce the growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eagle Industry Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hitachi Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and Valeo SA are identified as dominant players in the market. Request Sample PDF Report Here

The automotive engine valves market is segmented as below:

  • Type

The passenger vehicles segment currently dominates the automotive engine valves market. The rising adoption of SUVs and the increasing availability of inexpensive, compact, and mini SUVs are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Material

By material, the market will observe maximum demand for steel valves during the forecast period. The use of different elements like chromium, nickel, and manganese by vendors to enhance the hardness, strength, and corrosion resistance of steel valves will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the segment.

  • Geography

56% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The region is home to a large number of established automobile manufacturers. Factors such as improvement in the standard of living and an increase in disposable income are driving the demand for automobiles in the region. In addition, increased investments in new automobile manufacturing plants are expected to foster the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive engine valves market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Engine Valves Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive engine valves market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive engine valves market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive engine valves market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine valves market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Engine Valves Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

66 million units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.35

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 56%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eagle Industry Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hitachi Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and Valeo SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Material

  • 6.3 Steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

  • 6.4 Titanium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Material

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 BorgWarner Inc.

  • 11.4 Continental AG

  • 11.5 DENSO Corp.

  • 11.6 Eagle Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 11.7 Eaton Corporation Plc

  • 11.8 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 11.9 MAHLE GmbH

  • 11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 11.11 Tenneco Inc.

  • 11.12 Valeo SA

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-engine-valves-market--technavio-expects-apac-to-occupy-56-market-share-301593468.html

SOURCE Technavio

