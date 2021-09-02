U.S. markets open in 1 hour

COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims expected to hit lowest level since March 2020

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Penetration of Automotive Electronics to Drive Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "automotive engine wiring harness market segmented by Application (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering.

Latest market research report titled Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Do you know the automotive engine wiring harness market size is expected to reach a value of USD 1.34 billion during 2021-2025?

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Though the markets will gradually recover from the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic, the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry is likely to witness a NEGATIVE impact during the forecast period.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

  • Identifying potential disruptions

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get Access to On-demand, Syndicated Extensive Research Reports using Technavio's Subscription Platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports that Might Interest You:

Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Application, Vehicle Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The automotive wiring harness market size has the potential to grow by USD 23.18 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 13.75%. To get more exclusive insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Global Automotive Electro-hydraulic Power Steering System Market: Technavio's market research analysts have predicted that the automotive electro-hydraulic power steering system market will register a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period. To get more exclusive insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report of the Latest Version

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market

Aptiv Plc

Aptiv Plc operates its business under segments- Advanced Safety and User Experience and Signal and Power Solutions. The company manufactures engine wiring harness.

Fujikura Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd. operates its business under segments- Power & Telecommunication Systems Company, Electronics Business Division, Automotive Products Business Division, Real Estate Business Company, and Other. The company manufactures next-generation wiring harnesses technology by applying optical transmission and electronic circuit materials to the wiring technology to increase safety and productivity of automobiles.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. operates its business under segments- Industrial Machinery, Rock Drill Machinery, UNIC Machinery, Metals, Electronics, and Others. The company offers aluminum wiring harnesses.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-engine-wiring-harness-market-industry-analysis

Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive engine wiring harness market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

The automotive engine wiring harness market is driven by the increasing penetration of automotive electronics. In addition, other factors such as advances in autonomous vehicles is expected to trigger the market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Get Actionable Insights on each Contributing Segments. Download Free Sample Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44711

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-engine-wiring-harness-market-2021-2025--increasing-penetration-of-automotive-electronics-to-drive-growth--17000-technavio-reports-301367630.html

SOURCE Technavio

