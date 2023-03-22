Automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market size to grow by USD 8,381.88 million from 2022 to 2027: Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market size is forecasted to increase by USD 8,381.88 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by increasing vehicle digitization and electrification. The emergence of new technologies and the development of new vehicles are leading to an evolution in the global automotive industry. Mechanical components in automobiles have been replaced by electronic systems, with the growing need for information, reduced fuel consumption, lower emissions, increased safety, driver assistance, and a comfortable driving experience. Hence, automotive OEMs are planning on keeping up with these ongoing trends. They are focusing on ADAS, such as lane assist systems, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, electronic stability control, speed assist system, and park assist system. Charts & data tables about the market have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

The market is segmented by service (powertrain, complete vehicle, electrical/electronics, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by service

The powertrain segment was valued at USD 4,701.48 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. During the forecast period, this segment will account for a significant share of the market growth. OEMs are working on developing lightweight engines that can reduce the overall weight of a vehicle. This, in turn, will have a positive impact on engine efficiency and result in better performance and reduced fuel consumption. The increasing need for rigorous testing and validation methodologies for automobile engines and their components will also drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by geography

Europe is estimated to account for 30% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region has leading global automakers, such as Mercedes-Benz AG (Mercedes-Benz), Volkswagen AG (Volkswagen), BMW AG (BMW), and AB Volvo (Volvo). France, Germany, Spain, and the UK are among the major contributors to the market in the region, as many luxury and premium vehicles are manufactured in these countries. OEMs in the region are investing significantly in R&D. Most vendors provide end-to-end engineering solutions for vehicle engineering and product solutions. Hence, the growth prospects for ESP vendors in Europe will increase during the forecast period.

Vendor analysis

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AKKA Technologies SE, Altair Engineering Inc., ASM Technologies Ltd., AVL List GmbH, Belcan LLC, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini Service SAS, Contechs Holdings Ltd., EDAG Group, EPAM Systems Inc., FEV Group GmbH, HCL Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IAV GmbH, KPIT Technologies Ltd., L and T Technology Services Ltd., Magna International Inc., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Onward Technologies Ltd., and Ricardo Plc.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,381.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.38 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AKKA Technologies SE, Altair Engineering Inc., ASM Technologies Ltd., AVL List GmbH, Belcan LLC, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini Service SAS, Contechs Holdings Ltd., EDAG Group, EPAM Systems Inc., FEV Group GmbH, HCL Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IAV GmbH, KPIT Technologies Ltd., L and T Technology Services Ltd., Magna International Inc., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Onward Technologies Ltd., and Ricardo Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

