Automotive Engineering Services Global Market Report 2022

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global automotive engineering services market.

The global automotive engineering services market is expected to grow from $199.0 billion in 2021 to $220.9 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.96%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $336.0 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.06%.

Major players in the automotive engineering services market are Capgemini Se, IAV GmbH, Tech Mahindra Limited, AKKA Technologies, Bertrandt AG, Harman International Industries, Inc, Alten Cresttek, L & T Technology Services, Fev Europe Gmbh, Akka Technologies, AVL, FEV, Ricardo, EDAG Engineering GmbH, Valmet Automotive, Onward Technologies Ltd, T-NET Japan Co., Ltd, Kistler Group, Continental AG, Semcon, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

The automotive engineering services market consists of sales of automotive engineering services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that include mechanical, electrical, software, safety, and electronics engineering for the designing of automotives.

Automotive engineering services optimise the manufacturing process to improve the overall operational efficiency of the vehicle. Automotive engineering services offer advanced and innovative features in comfort, infotainment, and safety through the integration of advanced electronics into vehicles.

The main vehicle types covered by automotive engineering services include passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Passenger cars are designed and manufactured for carrying passengers and have fewer than eight seats, excluding the driver's seat. The different automotive engineering service types include concept/research, designing, prototyping, system integration and testing.

Automotive engineering services are located on-shore and off-shore for different applications such as electrical, electronics, and body controls, ADAS and safety, chassis, connectivity services, powertrain and exhaust, interior, exterior, and body engineering and simulation.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive engineering services market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The rising demand for emission-less transportation is expected to propel the growth of the automotive engineering services market. The usage of fossil fuels like diesel and gasoline releases greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, hydrofluorocarbons, and nitrous oxide into the atmosphere, resulting in changes to the climate and thus increasing demand for emission-less transport mediums such as electric vehicles.

For instance, in 2021, electric car sales doubled to 6.6 million from 3 million in 2020. The rising demand for emission-less transportation lowers fossil fuel consumption and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The demand for emission-less transportation coupled with increased awareness of emission-less transportation is expected to propel the automotive engineering services market.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in automotive engineering is a key trend gaining popularity. Helpful AI algorithms and controllers assist in providing a realistic driving-range estimation and optimising energy conservation in electric vehicles, ultimately assisting in the addition of additional driving range. Artificial intelligence is also at the core of self-driving cars, which are becoming increasingly popular in the automotive industry.

For instance, in 2021, US-based automobile manufacturer Ford collaborated with Google to leverage AI to improve customer experiences, accelerate the modernization of product development, enhance manufacturing and supply chain management, and fast track the implementation of data-driven business models.

The countries covered in the Automotive Engineering Services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

