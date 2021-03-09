Automotive Ethernet Market by Component, Type, Bandwidth, Application, Vehicle Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2026
DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Ethernet Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Type, Bandwidth, Application, Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Farming and Off-highway Vehicles), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive Ethernet market is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2020 to USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.9% from 2020 to 2026.
Major factors expected to drive the growth of the automotive Ethernet market include increasing demand for higher bandwidth, rise in deployment of ADAS and infotainment systems, rising vehicle production, and growing demand for passenger and safety and convenience. However, interoperability among components and application compatibility could pose challenges to market growth.
By component, the hardware segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period
Automotive Ethernet provides connectivity for various automotive applications such as powertrain, chassis, body and comfort, ADAS, and infotainment systems. It supports high bandwidth applications operating at high or low speed. Moreover, it also reduces cable and labor cost by simplifying the network complexities that includes configuration, management, and optimization aligned with in-vehicle networks. An increase in demand for ADAS and infotainment systems have propelled automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to adopt Ethernet hardware components. Ethernet offers a range of benefits, including higher bandwidth, scalability, speed, and low latency.
By application, the infotainment segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Infotainment and Human Machine Interface (HMI) sensors communicate with other domains within the vehicle. This requires higher bandwidth, secure connectivity, and low latency. Therefore, Ethernet adoption in the vehicle for the infotainment system is growing exponentially over the last few years. Ethernet offers all the features and functionalities that help the infotainment system to function smoothly. Innovative and high-quality infotainment technologies enhance the driving experience as well as the attractiveness of a vehicle. The integration of personal mobile devices and web-based services can also enhance the vehicle's safety aspect. Automotive infotainment is one of the fastest-growing technologies in the market
Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to show the highest market share during the forecast period
APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market by volume for the automotive Ethernet technology. One of the key factors driving the growth of the market in APAC is the increased production of passenger cars. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are considered manufacturing hubs for the automotive industry. According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA) vehicle production data, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, India, and South Korea together produced more than 44 million vehicles in 2019. With an increase in the production of vehicles, the demand for in-vehicle networking components is expected to increase during the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the automotive Ethernet market in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Global Automotive Ethernet Market
4.2 Market, by Vehicle Type
4.3 Market in North America, by Component and Vehicle Type
4.4 Market in Europe, by Component and Vehicle Type
4.5 Market in Asia-Pacific, by Component and Vehicle Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Adoption of Low-Cost Ethernet Technology Among Automotive Manufacturers
5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand for Infotainment and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
5.2.1.3 Significant Advancements in Ethernet Technology
5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Advanced Safety and Passenger Convenience
5.2.1.5 Prevalence of Electric Vehicles
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Intricacy in Migration from Traditional In-Vehicle Connectivity Technologies to Ethernet
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emergence of Connected Cars
5.2.3.2 Advent of Autonomous Vehicles
5.2.3.3 Growth in Vehicle Production
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Interoperability Among Components and Application Computability
5.2.4.2 Proliferation of Security Attacks
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Case Study Analysis
5.5 Market Trends
5.5.1 Key Safety and Driver Assistance System Regulations
5.5.2 Emergence of Autonomous and Connected Cars
5.5.3 Rise in Sales of Premium Vehicles
5.6 Technology Analysis
5.6.1 Introduction
5.6.2 Controller Area Network
5.6.3 Local Interconnect Network
5.6.4 Flexray
5.6.5 Radio-Frequency
5.6.6 Ethernet
5.6.7 Media Oriented Systems Transport
5.7 Enabling Technologies for In-Vehicle Connectivity
6 Automotive Ethernet Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Types: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Types: COVID-19 Impact on Market
6.2 Automotive Ethernet Network
6.3 Automotive Ethernet Testing
7 Automotive Ethernet Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Components: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact on Market
7.2 Hardware
7.3 Software
7.4 Services
7.4.1 Consulting
7.4.2 Implementation
7.4.3 Training and Support
8 Automotive Ethernet Market, by Bandwidth
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Bandwidth: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Bandwidth: COVID-19 Impact on Market
8.2 10Mbps
8.3 100Mbps
8.4 1Gbps
8.5 2.5/5/10Gbps
9 Automotive Ethernet Market, by Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Vehicle Types: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Vehicle Types: COVID-19 Impact on Market
9.2 Passenger Cars
9.3 Commercial Vehicles
9.4 Farming and Off-Highway Vehicles
10 Automotive Ethernet Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Applications: Market Drivers
10.1.2 Applications: COVID-19 Impact on Market
10.2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
10.3 Infotainment
10.4 Powertrain
10.5 Body and Comfort
10.6 Chassis
11 Automotive Ethernet Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
12.4 Market Share Analysis
12.4.1 Introduction
12.5 Ranking of Key Players in Automotive Ethernet Market
12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix- Automotive Ethernet Network Market
12.6.1 Star
12.6.2 Emerging Leader
12.6.3 Pervasive
12.6.4 Participant
12.6.5 Product Portfolio and Business Strategy Analysis of Automotive Ethernet Network Vendors
12.7 Company Evaluation Matrix- Automotive Ethernet Testing Market
12.7.1 Star
12.7.2 Emerging Leader
12.7.3 Pervasive
12.7.4 Participant
12.7.5 Product Portfolio and Business Strategy Analysis of Automotive Ethernet Testing Vendors
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Broadcom
13.3 Marvell
13.4 Microchip
13.5 NXP
13.6 Texas Instruments
13.7 Cadence
13.8 Keysight
13.9 Molex
13.10 Realtek
13.11 Rohde & Schwarz
13.12 Spirent
13.13 Soc-E
13.14 Tektronix
13.15 Tttech Auto
13.16 Vector Informatik
13.17 Xena Networks
13.18 Actia
13.19 Allgo Embedded Systems
13.20 Dasan Networks
13.21 Aukua Systems
13.22 Excelfore
13.23 Intrepid Control Systems
13.24 Nexcom International
13.25 Ruetz System
13.26 Tsn Systems
14 Adjacent Markets
14.1 Connected Car Market
14.1.1 Market Definition
14.1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions
14.1.3 Market Overview
14.1.4 Connected Car Market, by Service
14.1.5 Connected Car Market, by Form
14.1.6 Connected Car Market, by Region
14.2 Electric Vehicle Market
14.2.1 Market Definition
14.2.2 Market Overview
14.2.3 Electric Vehicle Market, by Charging Point Type
14.2.4 Electric Vehicle Market, by Propulsion Type
14.2.5 Electric Vehicle Market, by Region
15 Appendix
15.1 Discussion Guide
15.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
15.3 Available Customization
15.4 Related Reports
15.5 Author Details
