Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market to reach an approximate value of USD 60 Billion by 2026 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Pune, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System (EVAP) Market Overview

Automotive evaporative emission control system (EVAP) seals the fuel system and prevents fuel vapors from escaping the vehicle and contributing to pollution. Uncontrolled emissions account for 20% of emissions in a vehicle. Mandatory implementations in automobiles in developing countries are likely to contribute to market demand. The global automotive evaporative emission control system market size can reach USD 60 billion by 2026, according to Market Research Future (MRFR). It can exhibit 4% CAGR over the forecast period (2020-2026).

The market is likely to witness steady growth over the assessment period owing to production of eco-friendly vehicles and favorable government policies. Policies for curbing emission of VOCs and purging of canisters for elimination of harmful gases can drive the market demand. Governments of California, Germany, and the U.K. are endorsing environmental policies for controlling emission rates of vehicles.





COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 outbreak globally has stalled production of emission control systems and other vital components for curbing fuel leakage from engines. The increasing stock of petrol and other fuels during winters can be used by vehicle owners after ease of lockdown restrictions. This can lead to vapor lock and engine stumbling owing to wrong use of fuel grades in vehicles. Countries are chalking up bills to assist in prevention of mixing of fuels that can degrade engine quality. Efforts of carbon neutrality by nations to reduce emission levels and support sustainable production approaches can drive the global market demand significantly.

Industry Trends:

The clampdown on gasoline owing to its combustible nature will be more conspicuous in the coming years as governments rollout stringent regulations for pushing down emission levels. Gasoline evaporation systems are likely to be more efficient in the coming years for adhering to latest rules. For instance, Continental has devised an electrified solution for reducing hydrocarbon emission levels in its cars. The integration of the Active Purge Pump for purging of the canister independent of engine operation point and a lack of vacuum can curb emissions. It can even detect gas leaks and measure hydrocarbon levels in the air.

Segmentation:

By component, the automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) system market can be segmented into fuel level sensor, fuel tank, vent hoses, purge valve/sensor, liquid-vapor separator, EVAP canister, fuel tank pressure sensor, and gas cap. The EVAP canister is estimated to capture a large market share owing to its ability to capture evaporative emissions from the fuel tank. It contains activated carbon or charcoal that absorbs fuel vapors. Component manufacturers are implementing rubber foams in canisters for enhancing the efficiency of petrol or other fuels. On the flip side, the purge valve/sensor segment is bound to experience huge demand by allowing the engine to accumulate vapors from the canister to the engine intake manifold.





Based on vehicle type, the automotive EVAP system market is catered to light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, two-wheelers, and passenger vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to for momentous growth in the coming years. Favorable regulations for sustainability can drive the demand for EVAP systems in passenger vehicles. Regulatory entities are introduction vehicle testing procedures to test the adherence by vehicle manufacturers. This is exemplified by the introduction of Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) by UNECE for controlling fuel consumption levels and evaluation of on-road performance. Investments in R&D for cleaner vehicles and combining it with on-board diagnostic sensors can drive the segment demand.

In terms of sales channel, the automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) system market is divided into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM distribution channel segment has captured a major share in the global market in 2019. This is attributed to production of components and canisters by OEMs that are reliable in nature and of high quality. Development of canister modules such as electrically heated hydrocarbon scrubbers and electronic controllers for detecting fuel leaks can cement the segment’s position in the market.

Regional Segmentation:

The automotive evaporative emission control system (EVAP) market covers regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

APAC is deemed to display a positive growth rate over the forecast period owing to huge demand for energy-efficient vehicles and rise in per capita income levels in the region. China and India are biggest producers of automobiles and can induce the highest demand for EVAP systems. The shift to electrification of vehicles and emission curbing policies can bode well for the regional market demand.

Europe is also estimated to exhibit high command over the global automotive evaporative emission control system owing to initiatives by organizations for curtailing emission levels. Rollout of Euro 6 standards and its adherence by reputed automakers such as Opel, Vauxhall, and Peugeot has led to launch of environment friendly vehicles. Groupe PSA’s leading brands have managed to clear all emission hurdles and cater to customer demands effectively.





Competitive Analysis:

The automotive evaporative emission control system (EVAP) market is likely to be competitive as automakers increase their production rates and emission guidelines become more stringent. Innovation in products and collaboration with partners for ensuring the curbing of carbon levels and prevention of fuel leakage are prime objectives of manufacturers.

Prominent players in the market are Plastic Fuel Systems, TI Automotive, Delphi Technologies, Didac International, Robert Bosch GmbH, Standard Motor Products Inc., The Plastic Omnium Group, SenTec Group, Stant Corporation, Eagle Industry Co., Ltd., Okay Motor Products Hangzhou Inc., and Padmini VNA Mechatronics Pvt Ltd.

Industry News

Ingevity Corporation has increased its production capacity of activated carbon in China, a component used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in trucks, motorcycles, and boats.



Standards for Quelling Carbon Emission Levels to Drive Global Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System (EVAP) Market

The global automotive evaporative emission control system (EVAP) market is spurred by efforts for reducing pollution levels and production of carbon products in emission control systems. Automotive EVAP systems can prevent the leakage of fuel from vehicles and contribute to elimination of emission levels. Adherence to new laws and electric components in automobiles can spur the market demand.





