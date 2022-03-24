U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market size to grow by USD 566.79 million | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 5.0% in 2022 and a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (commercial vehicle and passenger car) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights related to the market, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The automotive exhaust manifold market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Benteler International AG

  • BG Products Inc.

  • Bosal Nederland BV

  • DENSO Corp.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG

  • EDELBROCK LLC

  • ElringKlinger AG

  • Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • Katcon SA de CV

  • Magneti Marelli After Market Parts and Services Spa

  • MAHLE GmbH

  • Sango Co. Ltd.

  • Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • SPM Autocomp Systems Pvt Ltd.

  • Tenneco Inc.

  • Walter Boysen GmbH and Co.KG

  • Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 72% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the automotive exhaust manifold market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing purchase power parity will drive the automotive exhaust manifold market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The commercial vehicle segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for utility vehicles in North America is the primary driver for the market in focus. This is because SUVs and pickup trucks are classified as light commercial vehicles in North American countries. In addition, the increasing demand for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles in APAC is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the significant use of V-type engines in light commercial vehicles in North America is contributing to the revenue generation of the market in focus. These factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growth in the production volume of passenger vehicles is driving the automotive exhaust manifold market growth. The global automotive exhaust manifold market is directly dependent on the growth of automobiles, particularly passenger vehicles, as exhaust manifold is a standard part of the fitment in vehicles.

The issues related to the development of cracks or leakages are challenging the automotive exhaust manifold market growth. An exhaust manifold is subjected to extreme heat during the working condition and is cooled down when the engine is switched off. This results in a high probability of the development of cracks or leakages due to continuous subjection to high-stress levels over the course of time.

Download free sample for highlights on market drivers & challenges impacting the automotive exhaust manifold market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Automotive Diesel Filter Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Suspension Coil Springs Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 566.79 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.0

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 72%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Benteler International AG, BG Products Inc., Bosal Nederland BV, DENSO Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG, EDELBROCK LLC, ElringKlinger AG, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., Katcon SA de CV, Magneti Marelli After Market Parts and Services Spa, MAHLE GmbH, Sango Co. Ltd., Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd., SPM Autocomp Systems Pvt Ltd., Tenneco Inc., Walter Boysen GmbH and Co.KG, and Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Benteler International AG

  • 10.4 Bosal Nederland BV

  • 10.5 DENSO Corp.

  • 10.6 Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Katcon SA de CV

  • 10.8 Magneti Marelli After Market Parts and Services Spa

  • 10.9 Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Tenneco Inc.

  • 10.11 Walter Boysen GmbH and Co.KG

  • 10.12 Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-exhaust-manifold-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-566-79-million--technavio-301509050.html

SOURCE Technavio

