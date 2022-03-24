Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market size to grow by USD 566.79 million | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 5.0% in 2022 and a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (commercial vehicle and passenger car) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The automotive exhaust manifold market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Benteler International AG

BG Products Inc.

Bosal Nederland BV

DENSO Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG

EDELBROCK LLC

ElringKlinger AG

Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.

Katcon SA de CV

Magneti Marelli After Market Parts and Services Spa

MAHLE GmbH

Sango Co. Ltd.

Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd.

SPM Autocomp Systems Pvt Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

Walter Boysen GmbH and Co.KG

Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 72% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the automotive exhaust manifold market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing purchase power parity will drive the automotive exhaust manifold market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The commercial vehicle segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for utility vehicles in North America is the primary driver for the market in focus. This is because SUVs and pickup trucks are classified as light commercial vehicles in North American countries. In addition, the increasing demand for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles in APAC is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the significant use of V-type engines in light commercial vehicles in North America is contributing to the revenue generation of the market in focus. These factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growth in the production volume of passenger vehicles is driving the automotive exhaust manifold market growth. The global automotive exhaust manifold market is directly dependent on the growth of automobiles, particularly passenger vehicles, as exhaust manifold is a standard part of the fitment in vehicles.

The issues related to the development of cracks or leakages are challenging the automotive exhaust manifold market growth. An exhaust manifold is subjected to extreme heat during the working condition and is cooled down when the engine is switched off. This results in a high probability of the development of cracks or leakages due to continuous subjection to high-stress levels over the course of time.

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 566.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Benteler International AG, BG Products Inc., Bosal Nederland BV, DENSO Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG, EDELBROCK LLC, ElringKlinger AG, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., Katcon SA de CV, Magneti Marelli After Market Parts and Services Spa, MAHLE GmbH, Sango Co. Ltd., Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd., SPM Autocomp Systems Pvt Ltd., Tenneco Inc., Walter Boysen GmbH and Co.KG, and Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

