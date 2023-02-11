Automotive fasteners market size to grow by USD 8,379.8 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive fasteners market size is estimated to increase by USD 8,379.8 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8% - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Fasteners Market 2023-2027

Global automotive fasteners market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

A.AGRATI Spa - The company offers fastening and component solutions such as nuts and internally threaded fasteners for different applications in the automotive and commercial vehicle markets.

Acument Global Technologies Inc. - The company offers a range of fasteners such as externally threaded fasteners externally threaded fastening systems and internally threaded fastening systems.

Bulten AB - The company offers a wide variety of fasteners, such as customer-specific standard products.

EJOT HOLDING GmbH & Co. KG - The company offers a broad range of fasteners, including large-diameter bolts for aircraft, aerospace, and construction applications

For details on vendors and their offerings

Vendor landscape -

The global automotive fasteners market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive fasteners in the market are A.AGRATI Spa, Acument Global Technologies Inc., Bulten AB, EJOT HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., KAMAX Holding GmbH and Co KG, Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding BV, Nifco Inc., Norm Holding, Penn Engineering, Phillips Screw Co., Precision Castparts Corp., Raygroup SASU, Rocknel Fastener Inc., SBE VARVIT Spa, Simmonds Marshall Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Sterling Tools Ltd, Sundaram Fasteners Ltd, and Trifast plc and others.

Prominent vendors are engaged in the development and manufacturing of fasteners and adhesive products for automotive applications. They are focusing on improving the reliability and lifespan of automotive fasteners due to stringent regulatory requirements. Therefore, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their offerings through clear and unique value propositions to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment during the forecast period.

Global automotive fasteners market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global automotive fasteners market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (OEM and aftermarket) and vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles).

The market share growth of the OEM segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Fasteners are used for various applications in the automotive industry by OEMs. Automotive fasteners are used to join dissimilar materials without using adhesives. The demand for automotive fasteners will increase during the forecast period, with the increasing production activities in the automotive sector. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global automotive fasteners market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive fasteners market.

APAC is estimated to account for 59% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in the region is expected to grow at a faster rate than in Europe and North America. A majority of the revenue in APAC is expected to originate from China, Japan, and India due to the increasing automobile production. This is because major automobile manufacturers such as GM, Ford, Volkswagen, and Daimler have shifted their production bases to the developing countries in APAC. These factors will drive the regional market's growth during the forecast period.



Global automotive fasteners market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - Cost advantages of using plastic automotive fasteners are driving the market's growth. Plastic is being replaced with metal in many automotive applications owing to its cost advantages, including material and labor costs. In addition, plastic has a faster turnaround and throughput time than metal, which increases the production volume while lowering the cost per part manufactured. Thus, the cost advantages and the non-corrosive nature and versatility of plastic fasteners will drive the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The growing popularity of lightweight fastener solutions is a key trend in the market. Manufacturers are introducing lightweight innovations to improve the strength and performance of fasteners owing to advances in the automotive industry. Lightweight materials are used in vehicle applications such as the body, chassis, and interior, as well as powertrain components. Manufacturers use various technologies such as clinching, flow drilling screws, and thread-forming screws to join these components. The weight of the vehicle can be reduced because of these automotive fastening technologies. Although these technologies are generally used in luxury vehicles, they are expected to be expanded to mid-segment vehicles during the forecast period, which will accelerate market growth.

Major challenges - Fasteners-related recalls due to improper manufacturing procedures challenge the automotive fasteners market during the forecast period. The cost of a product recall is shared across the value chain in the automotive industry. In the case of automotive fasteners, the use of poor materials and poor fastener design and assembly are the two main reasons for failure. These issues can be reduced or eliminated by following proper manufacturing and quality control procedures during and after the fabrication of fasteners. Hence, product recalls due to fastener-related issues will impede the market's growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this automotive fasteners market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive fasteners market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive fasteners market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive fasteners market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive fasteners market vendors





Automotive Fasteners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,379.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.82 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A.AGRATI Spa, Acument Global Technologies Inc., Bulten AB, EJOT HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., KAMAX Holding GmbH and Co KG, Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding BV, Nifco Inc., Norm Holding, Penn Engineering, Phillips Screw Co., Precision Castparts Corp., Raygroup SASU, Rocknel Fastener Inc., SBE VARVIT Spa, Simmonds Marshall Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Sterling Tools Ltd, Sundaram Fasteners Ltd, and Trifast plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.



Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive fasteners market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

7.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 A.AGRATI Spa

12.4 Acument Global Technologies Inc.

12.5 Bulten AB

12.6 EJOT HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG

12.7 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

12.8 KAMAX Holding GmbH and Co KG

12.9 Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding BV

12.10 Nifco Inc.

12.11 Norm Holding

12.12 Penn Engineering

12.13 Phillips Screw Co.

12.14 Raygroup SASU

12.15 Rocknel Fastener Inc.

12.16 SBE VARVIT Spa

12.17 Sundaram Fasteners Ltd

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

