Automotive Filters Market to Propel at a CAGR of 1.70% to Hit a Revenue of US$ 26.08 Billion by 2031 | Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

·6 min read

  • Due to increasing vehicle sales throughout the world, players in the global automotive filter market are projected to have significant growth prospects in the years to come

  • Due to fuel economy regulations, there is likely to be an increase in demand for automotive filters.

WILMINGTON, DEL., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive filters market was worth around US$ 21.67 Bn in 2020. Sales analysis of automotive filters market expects the market to progress at 1.70% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. It is predicted that by 2031, the size of automotive filters market will attain value of US$ 26.08 Bn. By collaborating, forming alliances, and merging and acquiring companies, major competitors in the automotive filters market are concentrating on growing their market share. The increasing sales of automobiles throughout the world is likely to present firms in the global automotive filters market with prospects for expansion in the years to come.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

Carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and other gases that come from moving vehicles leave a very negative impact on the environment. The demand of automotive filters market to lower carbon emissions is anticipated to increase as a result of these factors. Besides, the expansion of the market is anticipated to be driven by rising research and development (R&D) efforts in several emerging markets to extend the lifespan of automobile filters.

The global market is driven by the rising investments and marketing initiatives undertaken by governments in developing nations to reduce emissions. The usage of automotive filters is also expected to be significantly influenced by the increase in vehicle manufacturing, pollution levels, and urbanization in different locations. The global market is expected to rise, although restricted usage of filters in electric automobiles and increasing implementation of non-replaceable filters are expected to impede market expansion.

The Asia Pacific market is being driven by strict laws and regulations on emission control enforced by the regional regulatory authorities and fuel economy of automobiles. Automotive producers are likewise concentrating on innovative approaches to meet these demands. The need for automotive filters in Asia Pacific is being driven by this aspect.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23384

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Automotive filters are utilized to lower maintenance costs by exhaust fumes, preventing germs, and dust particles from entering the engine of the vehicle. Additionally, this reduces air pollution. Sales of automotive filters are being fueled by the strict pollution regulations that different governments have imposed on vehicles.

  • In 2020, intake air filters made up a significant portion of the global automotive filters market depending on filter type. In 2020, the category held a market share of more than 40%. An air filter purifies the air before it reaches the engine for combustion, thereby increasing the vehicle's fuel economy.

  • A sizable portion of the global market for automotive filters is anticipated to be held by North America. Higher pollution standards, increasing vehicle manufacturing, and high annual average miles travelled in places like Mexico and the US estimated to fuel market expansion. Demand for passenger automobiles and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) is rising in the US.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=23384

Global Automotive Filters Market: Growth Drivers

  • In order to minimize carbon emissions, the increasing pollution levels throughout the world call for fuel-efficient as well as environmentally friendly automobiles. Consumers' increasing awareness about the need to utilize fuel-efficient solutions is what expected to propel the global market. A significant driver propelling the global automotive filters market is the profitable presence of automotive filter manufacturers throughout the globe.

  • In addition, the cellular filter media is anticipated to overtake other forms of filter media due to its higher cost-effectiveness. The segment is likely to acquire considerable automotive filters market share as a result of the product's hassle-free accessibility brought on by expanding global distribution channels.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=23384

Global Automotive Filters Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Johnson Controls International PLC

  • Daikin Industries Ltd

  • Fujimak Corporation

  • United Technologies Corporation

  • AB Electrolux

Global Automotive Filters Market: Segmentation

Product Type

  • Freezer

  • Refrigerator

  • Refrigerated Vending Machines

  • Display Cases/Showcase

  • Others

Category

  • Self-contained

  • Remote Condensing

Refrigerant Type

  • Fluorocarbons

  • Inorganic

  • Hydrocarbons

Application

  • Food Service

  • Food Retail

  • Food Distribution

  • Food Production

  • Others

Distribution Channel

  • Direct Sales

  • Indirect Sales

Automotive Research Reports

Semi-trailer Market- Semi-trailer Market is expected to reach US$ 41.7 Mn by the end of 2031

Autonomous Car Market- Autonomous Car Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 3.0 Trn by the end of 2031

Electric Vehicle Market- Electric Vehicle Market to Reach US$ 1.53 Trn by 2031

Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market- Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market size is expected to reach US$ 12.75 Bn by the end of 2031

Caster Wheels Market- Caster Wheels Market is expected to reach US$ 13.2 Bn by the end of 2031

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market- Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 13.84 Bn by the end of 2031

Trailer Wheel Market- Trailer Wheel Market to surpass value of US$ 1.5 Billion by the end of 2031

Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market- Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market to Reach US$ $ 117.9 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers market analysis reports and business consulting. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-filters-market-to-propel-at-a-cagr-of-1-70-to-hit-a-revenue-of-us-26-08-billion-by-2031--report-by-transparency-market-research-inc-301671394.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

