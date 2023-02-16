U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

Automotive Filters Market Report 2023: Rise in Development of Filter Media and Luxury Vehicles to Drive Growth

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Automotive Filters Market

Global Automotive Filters Market
Global Automotive Filters Market

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Filters Market by Filters Type (Air, Fuel, Oil, Cabin, Coolant, Brake Dust, Oil Separator, Transmission, Steering, Dryer Cartridge, EMI/EMC, Coolant, DPF, GPF, Urea), Vehicle Type, Aftermarket & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive filters market is projected to grow from USD 11.1 billion in 2022 to USD 13.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% for the same period. With an increase in vehicle production has fueled the demand for filters such as oil, air, fuel, cabin air filters for the OE market.

Similarly, the rise in the adoption of automatic, CVT, and DCT transmission systems has created a significant demand for transmission filters. On the other hand, rising vehicle parc around the globe and increased average miles driven has propelled the replacement demand for filters like oil, air, fuel, and cabin air filters.

Further, increasing stringent vehicle emission norms has pushed OEMs to adopt after treatment devices such as Urea filters, DPF filters, and GPF filters to achieve the specified particle number (PN) limits. Further, engine downsizing is one of the recent popular trends in gasoline passenger cars, using gasoline turbochargers, leading to particulate emissions, which would drive the demand for gasoline particulate filters.

Passenger cars to Lead =the automotive filters market under the review period of 2022 to 2027.

ICE Passenger cars lead the automotive filters market at a global level. The top six countries with the highest passenger car production are China, Japan, Germany, India, South Korea, and the US. These top six countries contributes to 88% of global passenger car production. The growth of passengers in these countries can be attributed to the factors such as increasing per capita income and improved the living of standard. Accordingly to the publisher's analysis, the share of the economy and mid-range cars stood at ~75-80% of total passenger cars in global production for 2021. Air filters, oil filters, fuel filters, and cabin filters are installed in all passenger cars, and growing production will drive the market for these automotive filters. Additionally, consumers in Europe and North America prefer luxury vehicles and SUVs with a greater installation rate of technology components. This will fuel the demand for some filters like oil separators, brake dust filters, transmission oil filters, and coolant filters in the passenger car vehicle segment

Brake Dust filters are expected to be the fastest growing filters market during the forecast period.

Brake dust filters are expected to reduce pollution caused by fine brake dust particles significantly. Brake dust filters are a niche technology initially developed by Mann+Hummel (Germany) and are yet to be commercialized on a larger scale. Particle emitting from the braking process in urban areas creates significantly more dust particles than exhaust emissions. These small particles emitted due to the braking process are harmful to human health and the environment. More than 90% of brake dust is made up of ultra-fine particles, which are harmful to people's health. Hence, to reduce these emission particles from the braking process, the companies have invented brake dust filters. The adoption rate of brake dust filters is minimal and mainly restricted to developed countries in Europe and North America. Volkswagen AG (Germany) and Mann+Hummel tested the brake dust particle filters in its Golf prototype in 2019. Volkswagen AG (Germany) also planned to install this technology in other car models. Thus, if the brake duct filters prove to be successful for Volkswagen AG, other OEMs may also install them in their cars, driving the brake dust filters market in Europe for the passenger cars segment. Further, if governments across the world will start regulating for brake dust particles then the demand for brake dust filters would increase significantly in passenger as well as commercial vehicles.

Moreover, This filter type can be equipped in all types of vehicle propulsion, covering from ICE vehicles to electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles. All these factors are expected to spur the market growth for brake dust filters in the near future.

Europe is anticipated to be the second largest automotive filters market by 2027.

According to the publisher's analysis, Europe is projected to be the second-largest market for automotive filters by 2027. The region has a higher demand for passenger vehicles, particularly for mid-range and premium vehicles and minivans, due to strong buying power, high per capita income, improved living standards, and consumers' interest in adopting technologically advanced products. In 2021, the production share of mid-range and premium passenger vehicles stood at ~90% 2021. This will guide the market growth of various automotive filters such as oil, air, cabin, etc.

Further, Volkswagen AG tested brake dust filters in one of its vehicle models to minimize the braking experience and reduce emissions from brakes. Other OEMs in the region are expected to adopt such advanced filters and increase the deployment of other filtration technologies such as oil separators, coolant filters, crankcase ventilation filters, etc. In addition, electric and hybrid vehicles have noticed exponential growth in the recent past and are expected to grow in the coming future. All these factors are expected to drive the market of cabin filters, dryer cartridges for batteries, EMI/EMC filters, and cooling air particle filters in the European region

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

285

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$11.1 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$13.1 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.3%

Regions Covered

Global


Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Automotive Filters Market (ICE), by Filter Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Air Filters
6.3 Fuel Filters
6.4 Oil Filters
6.5 Cabin Filters
6.6 Brake Dust Filters
6.7 Transmission Oil Filters
6.8 Coolant Filters
6.9 Oil Separators
6.10 Steering Filters
6.11 Urea Filters
6.12 Diesel Particulate Filters
6.13 Gasoline Particulate Filters
6.14 Crankcase Ventilation Filters

7 Automotive Air Filters (OE) Market, by Media Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cellulose Media
7.3 Synthetic Media

8 Automotive Cabin Filters (OE) Market, by Material Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Particle Cabin Filters
8.3 Activated Carbon Cabin Filters
8.4 Electrostatic Cabin Filters

9 Automotive Fuel Filters (OE) Market, by Fuel Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Gasoline Fuel Filters
9.3 Diesel Fuel Filters

10 Automotive Filters Market (ICE), by Vehicle Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Passenger Cars
10.3 Light Commercial Vehicles
10.4 Trucks
10.5 Buses

11 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters Market (OE), by Filter Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Air Filters
11.3 Fuel Filters
11.4 Oil Filters
11.5 Cabin Filters
11.6 Brake Dust Filters
11.7 Transmission Oil Filters
11.8 Dryer Cartridges for Batteries
11.9 EMI/EMC Filters
11.10 Cooling Air Particle Filters

12 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters (Oe) Market, by Vehicle Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Battery Electric Vehicles
12.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

13 Off-Highway Filters (Oe) Market, by Filter Type

14 Off-Highway Vehicle Filters Market, by Equipment Type

15 Automotive Filters Aftermarket (Ice), by Filter Type

16 Automotive Filters Market, by Region

17 Analyst's Recommendations

18 Competitive Landscape

19 Company Profiles

20 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Acdelco

  • Adr Group

  • Ahlstrom-Munksjo

  • Al Filter

  • Alco Filters

  • Apc Filtration

  • Cummins Inc.

  • Dale Filter Systems

  • Denso Corporation

  • Donaldson Company, Inc.

  • Fildex Filters

  • Filtran LLC

  • Freudenberg Group

  • Hengst SE

  • Ibiden Co. Ltd.

  • K&N Engineering, Inc.

  • Lucas Tvs Limited

  • Mahle GmbH

  • Mann+Hummel

  • Parker Hannifin Corporation

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Sogefi S.P.A

  • Toyota Boshoku

  • Ufi Filters

  • Valeo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7rz2nv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


