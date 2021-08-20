U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

Automotive Financing Market To Value Worth $ 14.66 Billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive financing market size is expected to increase by USD 14.66 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 3.14% during the forecast period. The report on the automotive financing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Attractive Opportunities with Automotive Financing Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

Download Our Free Sample Report

Rising in-cab service financing, surging digitization in automotive financing, and increasing motorization in emerging countries are some of the prominent factors driving the market in the next few years. However, growing deep subprime auto loans, increasing ride-sharing services, and growing use of public transport due to an increase in air pollution are few factors likely to impede the growth in forthcoming years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The automotive financing market report includes exhaustive analytical insights based on type and geography. The Passenger Vehicle Type segment was the largest revenue-generating segment in the market during 2020 and will continue to dominate the market's growth during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 61% of the market's growth will originate from APAC due to rising sales of vehicles in major markets including India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

The automotive financing market covers the following areas:

Automotive Financing Market Sizing
Automotive Financing Market Forecast
Automotive Financing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned

  • Ally Financial Inc.

  • Capital One Financial Corp.

  • Daimler AG

  • Ford Motor Co.

  • General Motors Co.

  • HSBC Holdings Plc

  • Hyundai Motor Co.

  • Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

  • Toyota Motor Corp.

  • Volkswagen AG

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Used vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • New vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Ally Financial Inc.

  • Capital One Financial Corp.

  • Daimler AG

  • Ford Motor Co.

  • General Motors Co.

  • HSBC Holdings Plc

  • Hyundai Motor Co.

  • Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

  • Toyota Motor Corp.

  • Volkswagen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

