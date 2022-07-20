U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

Automotive Finco Corp. Announces August 2022 Cash Dividend

Automotive Finco Corp.
·1 min read

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.

TORONTO, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Finco Corp. (NEX: AFCC-H) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.0171/common share ($0.205/common share on an annual basis) to be paid on August 31, 2022 to the shareholders of record as of July 29, 2022. The dividend is an eligible dividend.

The declaration, amount and payment of future cash dividends are subject to the board of directors’ continuing determination that the payment of dividends are in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders and are in compliance with all laws and agreements of the Company applicable to the declaration and payment of cash dividends.

About Automotive Finco Corp.

Automotive Finco Corp. is a finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. In addition to its interest in Automotive Finance LP, the Company may also pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please refer to the Company's website at www.autofincocorp.com or contact Shannon Penney, Chief Financial Officer, at shannon.penney@rogers.com or (905) 619-4996.



