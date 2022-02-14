Automotive Finco Corp. Announces Board Resignation and Appointment of a New Director

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.



TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Finco Corp. (NEX: AFCC-H ) (the “Company”) announced today that Mr. Kail Ross resigned as a director of the Company on February 7, 2022. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Ross for his contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

Subject to regulatory approval, Kuldeep Billan has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors, effective February 11, 2022, to serve alongside Farhad Abasov and Curtis Johansson. Mr. Billan is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Automotive Finco Corp.

Automotive Finco Corp. is a finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. In addition to its interest in Automotive Finance LP, the Company may also pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector.

For further information please refer to the Company's website at www.autofincocorp.com or contact Shannon Penney, Chief Financial Officer, at shannon.penney@rogers.com or (905) 619-4996.



