Automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market to grow by 2.8% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Benefits associated with electrification of four-wheel drive components will drive growth - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market 2023-2027

Automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including BYD Electronic Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co, Isuzu Motors Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp, MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SAS, Stellantis NV, Tata Motors Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Application, Type, and Geography

To understand more about the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market, request a sample report

In 2017, the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market was valued at 10732.34 thousand units. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at 3,972.04 thousand units. The automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market size is estimated to grow by 2423.33 thousand units from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.85% according to Technavio.

Automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a report sample!

Automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market - Vendor Insights

The global automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market is fragmented and is highly competitive due to the high-volume sales of SUVs, pickup trucks, and crossovers. The market comprises prominent vendors that specialize in the designing, developing, and manufacturing of automotive four-wheel drive systems. They supply automotive four-wheel drive vehicle systems or system components, such as modules, to automotive OEMs. The vendors are making significant investments in R&D to develop advanced automotive four-wheel drive vehicle systems such as I-AW.

The competition in the market is expected to intensify over the forecast period with the growing functionalities of the technologies and evolving system upgrades. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

  • Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - The company offers automotive four-wheel drive vehicles such as BMW X3.

  • BYD Electronic Co. Ltd. - The company offers automotive four-wheel drive vehicles such as atto 3.

  • Ford Motor Co. - The company offers automotive four-wheel drive vehicles such as Ford Endeavour.

Automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

  • Benefits associated with the electrification of four-wheel drive components

  • Advantages associated with four-wheel drive systems

  • Growing demand for SUVs and pickup trucks

Key Challenges:

  • Operational issues and high maintenance costs due to poor fuel efficiency

  • The incorporation of advanced four-wheel drive increases overall vehicle cost

  • Legal limitations associated with the use of off-road vehicles

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the global automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The all-terrain vehicle market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,660.92 million. The growing use of ATVs in recreational, sports, and military applications is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as environmental concerns due to the increasing use of ATVs may impede the market growth.

  • The hybrid electric vehicle market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.88% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 17098.51 thousand units. The push toward the adoption of green (eco-friendly) vehicles is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high total cost of ownership of HEVs may impede the market growth.

Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

173

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.85%

Market growth 2023-2027

2423.33 thousand units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

2.8

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

BYD Electronic Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co, Isuzu Motors Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp, MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SAS, Stellantis NV, Tata Motors Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., and Suzuki Motor Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 By application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 By type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 SUVs and crossovers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Pickup trucks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Premium and luxury sedans - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

  • 12.4 BYD Electronic Co. Ltd.

  • 12.5 Ford Motor Co.

  • 12.6 General Motors Co

  • 12.7 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 Hyundai Motor Co

  • 12.9 Isuzu Motors Ltd.

  • 12.10 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

  • 12.11 Mercedes Benz Group AG

  • 12.12 MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Renault SAS

  • 12.15 Stellantis NV

  • 12.16 Toyota Motor Corp.

  • 12.17 Volkswagen AG

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-four-wheel-drive-vehicle-market-to-grow-by-2-8-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-benefits-associated-with-electrification-of-four-wheel-drive-components-will-drive-growth---technavio-301702039.html

SOURCE Technavio

