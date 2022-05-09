Automotive Fuel Cell Market Size to Hit USD 34.63 Billion by 2028 | Fuel Cell Industry Analysis by Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast

Automotive Fuel Cell Companies analyzed in report are Wystrach, UQM Technologies, Grove Hydrogen Automotive, FABER INDUSTRIE SPA, Danish Power Systems, Blue World Technologies, Foresight Energy, Bing Energy, Faurecia, Continental Industries, AVL, Nuvera Fuel Cells, Delphi Technologies, Toshiba, American Honda Motor Company, Inc., Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology, Toyota Motor Company, Ballard Power Systems, Wind2Gas Energy GmbH & Co KG, Umicore, Nissan Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company

Automotive Fuel Cell Market Share

Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market Share

Pune, India, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive fuel cell market size is expected to grow from USD 1.73 billion in 2021 to USD 34.63 billion in 2028, according to a new report published by Fortune Business Insights. The global automotive fuel cell market size was USD 1.07 billion in 2020. Asia Pacific expected to hold major automotive fuel cell market share; Europe to Make Notable Headway.

A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.5% is anticipated for the forecast period, owing to innovations in the development of medium and heavy-duty vehicles and increasing focus on improving hydrogen infrastructures to augment industry pace.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/automotive-fuel-cell-market-101809

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 53.5% 2028 Value Projection USD 34.63 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 1.7 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), and Others), By Power Rating (Below 100 kW, 100 – 200 kW, and Above 200 kW), By Vehicles (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Bus, and Trucks) Growth Drivers COVID-19 to Prove Beneficial for the Market, States Fortune Business Insights™ Key Players to Implement Varied Business Expansion Strategies & Escalate Competition





Story continues

Driving Factors:

Increasing Research into Fuel Cell Technology to Boost the Market

The massive potential of fuel cells has encouraged several research studies, designed to develop and investigate novel materials, elements, and compounds that can accelerate the advancement of fuel cell technology. In November 2020, for instance, a team of researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, California Institute of Technology, and Ford Motor Company accomplished a major breakthrough in hydrogen-based automotive fuel cell technology. The team successfully used solar energy to convert water into hydrogen during the day and reverse the process at night. In January 2021, researchers at the Pohang University in South Korea discovered a way to efficiently produce hydrogen fuel through the water-electrolysis process using nickel as an electro-catalyst. These research undertakings are set to rapidly augment the fuel cell technology and accelerate the growth of this market.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-fuel-cell-market-101809





COVID-19 to Prove Beneficial for the Market, States Fortune Business Insights™

Registering a prolific CAGR of 44.06% in 2020 and reaching a value of USD 1.73 billion in 2021, the automotive fuel cell market growth is set to make substantial gains from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Fortune Business Insights™. One prominent reason for this is the proven correlation between COVID-19 and prolonged exposure to PM2.5. For example, a statistical analysis by Harvard University conducted in November 2020 found that higher PM2.5 exposures are positively correlated with higher coronavirus mortality rates. These and such findings will push the demand for clean mobility solutions even after the pandemic is over, wherein automotive fuel cell technology will play a critical role. Furthermore, hydrogen fuel cells have also been utilized by the healthcare industry to fight the contagion. In May 2020, for instance, the South Africa Department of Science and Innovation deployed seven hydrogen fuel cell units in a military hospital in the country. This market is, therefore, slated to chart an enduring growth trajectory in the near future as the need for sustainable mobility solutions heightens worldwide.

Market Segmentation:

Based on vehicles, the market has been categorized into passenger vehicles, buses, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The passenger vehicles segment led the market with a share of 60.0% in 2020.

By type, the market has been segregated into proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC), phosphoric acid fuel cell (PAFC), and others. On the basis of power rating, the market has been segmented into below 100 kW, 100-200 kW, and above 200 kW. In terms of geography, the market has been clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.





Quick Buy - Marine Engine Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101809

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive fuel cell market share during the forecast period owing to the rising investments towards building hydrogen refuelling infrastructure, especially in China. Besides this factor, long-term targets of governments in the region to deploy fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) will further propel the market. In 2020, the region’s market size was USD 0.66 billion.

In Europe, the market is poised to undergo phenomenal expansion on account of the stringent emission norms set by the European Union (EU). Moreover, the favorable policies of the EU supporting research in hydrogen and automotive fuel cell technology will also contribute to the regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players to Implement Varied Business Expansion Strategies & Escalate Competition

The focus on advancing automotive fuel cell technologies is prompting leading companies to adopt and execute different strategies to broaden their business horizons. One such strategy is the diversification of portfolios, powered by the development and introduction of path-breaking fuel cell products. This strategy is also enabling players to establish a footprint and capture regional markets.

Industry Development:

July 2020: Hyzon Motors announced the setting up of Hyzon Motors Europe B.V., its new headquarters in Europe located in Groningen, the Netherlands. The center in the Netherlands will empower Hyzon to release hydrogen-powered zero-emission commercial vehicles in Europe and reduce carbon footprint worldwide.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-fuel-cell-market-101809





A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

Wystrach

UQM Technologies

Solaris Bus & Coach S.A

Pragma Industries

Hydrospider

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

H2V Industry

Grove Hydrogen Automotive

FABER INDUSTRIE SPA

Danish Power Systems

Blue World Technologies

Foresight Energy Co., Ltd.

Bing Energy

Hauzer Techno Coating B.V.

Wuhan Tiger FCV

Symbio

Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH

Intelligent Energy

Faurecia

Continental Industries

AVL

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC

Delphi Technologies

Toshiba

American Honda Motor Company, Inc.

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology

Toyota Motor Company

Ballard Power Systems

Wind2Gas Energy GmbH & Co KG

Umicore

Shanghai Re-Fire Technology Co., Ltd.

Hystorsys

Hydrogenious

Hexagon Composites ASA

H2 Energy

FREUDENBERG

e.Go Mobile AG

Bosal

Air Liquide

W. L. Gore & Associates

Hauzer Techno Coating B.V.

Wuhan Tiger FCV

Symbio

PowerCell Sweden AB

FEV Group GmbH

ElringKlinger

Bosch

Ceres Power

ITM Power

Hydrogenics

Daimler AG

Plug Power

Nissan Motor Corporation

Hyundai Motor Company

Continued…

Table of content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

4.2. Latest Technological Advancement

4.3. Regulatory Landscape

4.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.5. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

5. Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

5.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Fuel Cell Market

5.2. Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

5.3. Key Developments by the Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

5.4. Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

6. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market Analysis (Units, USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

6.2.1. Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

6.2.2. Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

6.2.3. Others

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating

6.3.1. Below 100 kW

6.3.2. 100 – 200 kW

6.3.3. Above 200 kW

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicles

6.4.1. Passenger Vehicles

6.4.2. Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

6.4.3. Bus

6.4.4. Trucks

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

6.5.1. North America

6.5.2. Europe

6.5.3. Asia Pacific

6.5.4. Rest of the World

7. North America Automotive Fuel Cell Market Analysis (Units, USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

7.2.1. Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

7.2.2. Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating

7.3.1. Below 100 kW

7.3.2. 100 – 200 kW

7.3.3. Above 200 kW

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicles

7.4.1. Passenger Vehicles

7.4.2. Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

7.4.3. Bus

7.4.4. Trucks

7.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

7.5.1. U.S.

7.5.2. Canada

Continued…





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-fuel-cell-market-101809





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment



