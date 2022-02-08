U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market Size to Grow by USD 11.84 Billion | Market Research Insights Highlight Increasing Sales of High-performance Cars and Supercars as Key Driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 2.76% in 2021 at a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

The automotive fuel delivery system market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The automotive fuel delivery system market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Aisin Corp.

  • BorgWarner Inc.

  • Continental AG

  • DENSO Corp.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Landi Renzo Spa

  • Magna International Inc.

  • Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the automotive fuel delivery system market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute to 36% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The US is a key country for the automotive fuel delivery system market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America. The increase in the hosting of car racing events will drive the automotive fuel delivery system market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The passenger cars segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The passenger car market is driven by fuel efficiency, especially in developing countries such as India, China, Mexico, and Indonesia.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the key drivers supporting the automotive fuel delivery system market growth is the increasing sales of high-performance cars and supercars. Performance-oriented vehicles attain maximum speeds and are equipped with a specifically designed drivetrain within minimal time. Thus, an increase in the sales of high-performance cars is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive fuel delivery system market in terms of technological development.

The automotive fuel delivery system market growth is challenged by the high market scope for EVs. Governing bodies are actively supporting the adoption of EVs to lower the demand for petroleum imports and reduce air pollution. These vehicles have lower running and maintenance costs compared with internal combustion engine vehicles. This will adversely affect the sales of internal combustion engine vehicles and restrict the production of associated automotive components such as fuel delivery systems.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the automotive fuel delivery system market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive fuel delivery system market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive fuel delivery system market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive fuel delivery system market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive fuel delivery system market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Dashboard Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Engine Market by Fuel Type, Arrangement of Cylinder, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 11.84 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.76

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Aisin Corp., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Landi Renzo Spa, Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-fuel-delivery-system-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-11-84-billion--market-research-insights-highlight-increasing-sales-of-high-performance-cars-and-supercars-as-key-driver--technavio-301475674.html

SOURCE Technavio

