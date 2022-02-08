Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market Size to Grow by USD 11.84 Billion | Market Research Insights Highlight Increasing Sales of High-performance Cars and Supercars as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 2.76% in 2021 at a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The automotive fuel delivery system market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The automotive fuel delivery system market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aisin Corp.

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Landi Renzo Spa

Magna International Inc.

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the automotive fuel delivery system market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute to 36% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The US is a key country for the automotive fuel delivery system market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America. The increase in the hosting of car racing events will drive the automotive fuel delivery system market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The passenger cars segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The passenger car market is driven by fuel efficiency, especially in developing countries such as India, China, Mexico, and Indonesia.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the key drivers supporting the automotive fuel delivery system market growth is the increasing sales of high-performance cars and supercars. Performance-oriented vehicles attain maximum speeds and are equipped with a specifically designed drivetrain within minimal time. Thus, an increase in the sales of high-performance cars is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive fuel delivery system market in terms of technological development.

The automotive fuel delivery system market growth is challenged by the high market scope for EVs. Governing bodies are actively supporting the adoption of EVs to lower the demand for petroleum imports and reduce air pollution. These vehicles have lower running and maintenance costs compared with internal combustion engine vehicles. This will adversely affect the sales of internal combustion engine vehicles and restrict the production of associated automotive components such as fuel delivery systems.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive fuel delivery system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive fuel delivery system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive fuel delivery system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive fuel delivery system market vendors

Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aisin Corp., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Landi Renzo Spa, Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

