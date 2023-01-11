U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

Automotive Fuse Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 32.25 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 6.28% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Automotive Fuse Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Automotive Fuse Market" By Fuse Type (Blade, Glass Tube), By Application (Auxiliary Fuse, Engine Fuse), By Voltage (12 And 24 V, 24–48 V), and By Geography.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Automotive Fuse Market size was valued at USD 18.63 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 32.25 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.28% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=26367

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Fuse Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Automotive Fuse Market Overview

An automotive fuse is a type of fuse that is used to protect electrical equipment and wiring in vehicles. Automotive fuses are typically rated or used for circuits with DC voltages greater than 24 volts, though in some cases they are rated for 42-volt electrical systems. Limiter, blade, Lucas, Bosch, and glass tube are the five types of automotive fuses. Blade-type automotive fuses are used for various ampere ratings ranging from two amps to three amps, four amps to five amps, and up to 120 amps. There is also a color-coding system for blade fuses, which is evaluated in accordance with different ampere ratings.

The growth of the automotive industry market is being fueled by macroeconomic factors like the GDP's effect on the sales of commercial vehicles, rising urbanisation, and developing infrastructure. Automobile parts producers have improved systems as a result of growing demand for vehicles in nations like South Korea, Japan, China, and India. This is fueling the global growth of the automotive fuse market by increasing demand for effective automotive parts.

Additionally, technological developments to ensure soldering, the creation of fully insulated clips, and the use of tin and nickel-plated brass contacts to ensure resistance to vibration and shock are leading to the development of advanced automotive fuses, which is in turn promoting the growth of the Automotive Fuse Market. Another factor boosting the demand for effective automotive fuses globally is the rising use of high-power fuses.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Automotive Fuse Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Automotive Fuse Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market.  The major players in the market are Eaton, Littelfuse, Mersen, Sensata, Optifuse, Pacific Engineering Corporation, Fuzetec, On Semiconductor, AEM Components, and Schurter.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Automotive Fuse Market into Voltage, Fuse Type, Application, and Geography.

  • Automotive Fuse Market, by Voltage

  • Automotive Fuse Market, by Fuse Type

  • Automotive Fuse Market, by Application

  • Automotive Fuse Market, by Geography

Top Automotive Fuse Manufacturers safeguarding power circuits of vehicles

Visualize Automotive Fuse Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

