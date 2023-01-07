U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.08
    +86.98 (+2.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,630.61
    +700.53 (+2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,569.29
    +264.05 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.80
    +39.61 (+2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.73
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.50
    +29.90 (+1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.56 (+2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    +0.0124 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.1510 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0182 (+1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0300
    -1.3620 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,932.41
    +111.42 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.25
    +3.69 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Automotive Gear Shift System Market was valued USD 25.6 billion in 2022 and it will grow to USD 38.1 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·7 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Automotive Gear Shift System Market Size By Gear Type (Joystick, Rotary, Stick and Stalk), By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle and Passenger Vehicle), By Sales Channel (Aftermarket and OEM), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the automotive gear shift system market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Automotive Gear Shift System Market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-gear-shift-system-market/262/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the substrate, laminating material, vehicle type and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Automotive Gear Shift System Market are SL Corporation, GHSP, Inc., S.A., Fuji Kiko Co., Ltd., Jopp Holding GmbH,  Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Kongsberg Automotive ASA, and Dura Automotive Systems, LLC., Ficosa International among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide automotive gear shift system market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The development of automated gear change transmission systems has allowed automakers to increase the fuel efficiency of their vehicles. Demand for automated transmission systems is predicted to be driven by compliance with Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ) standards as well as growing worries about environmental degradation brought on by emissions, which is anticipated to drive expansion in the automotive gear shift system market. The development of complicated gear changing systems that can autonomously adapt to driving conditions and provide the vehicle with the best performance is being aided by technological breakthroughs. The global market for automotive gear shift systems is expanding due to the rising demand for passenger cars. The use of electronic gear shift systems over manual gear shift systems has increased as a result of technological improvements, which are essential to the automotive industry. Governments all over the world have passed strict laws and rules to compel automakers to use parts that reduce emissions and fuel consumption. These factors are fueling the global market for automotive gear shift systems to rise.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/262

Scope of automotive gear shift system market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Gear Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

SL Corporation, GHSP, Inc., S.A., Fuji Kiko Co., Ltd., Jopp Holding GmbH,  Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Kongsberg Automotive ASA, and Dura Automotive Systems, LLC., Ficosa International among other.

Segmentation Analysis

The commercial vehicle segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The vehicle type segment is a commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. The commercial vehicle segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Innovative gear shift technology, such as automatic shifters and wire gear shift systems, is helping to grow the market for automotive gear shift systems for commercial vehicles. However, automatic shifters are only seen in high-end vehicles. The markets for luxury and mid-size cars are expanding, which supports the growth of the light-duty vehicle sector.

The OEM segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The sales channel segment is aftermarket and OEM. The OEM segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are any company that produces parts or products that are intended to be incorporated into the finished products of other companies. They usually work with value-added resellers that sell the finished products (VAR).

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the automotive gear shift system  include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. China is anticipated to make a sizable contribution and hold a sizable portion of the market for automotive gear shift systems in the region. In order to capitalise on the rising demand for reasonably priced cars in India and Asia, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a global pioneer in automotive gear shift systems, has announced the release of a new electrified clutch. This clutch works to boost the effectiveness of manual transmission in cars. The company will promote the item as a way to increase fuel efficiency in automobiles with manual transmission gear shifting systems.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's Automotive Gear Shift System market size was valued at USD 0.15 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.17 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2% from 2023 to 2030. There is an increasing demand for automotive vehicles in the country which increases the demand for automotive gear shift systems propelling the market’s growth in the country.

  • China

China’s Automotive Gear Shift System market size was valued at USD 0.35 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.47 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2030. Due to their massive manufacturing capacity and big number of businesses, nations like China are the key contributors in this sector. China sold 25.76 million automobiles in 2019, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). The adoption of advanced gear shift technology is expanding in this field, supporting growth.

  • India

India's Automotive Gear Shift System market size was valued at USD 0.26 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.32 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3% from 2022 to 2030. ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a well-known player in the automotive gear shift system market, has announced the development of a new electrified clutch that improves the performance of manual transmission in cars in order to capitalise on the rising demand for inexpensive vehicles in India.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the automotive gear shift system market is mainly driven owing to the expanding automotive demand in both developed and developing countries, as well as rising EV production.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/262/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Size By Product (Semi-Autonomous Robots and Fully Autonomous Robots), By Application (Hospitality, Retail, Logistics, Healthcare, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/autonomous-delivery-robots-market/362

Pedestrian Protection System Market Size by Type (Passive Pedestrian Protection System and Active Based Pedestrian Protection System), By Component (Control Unit, Cameras, Sensors, Actuator and Others), By Distribution Channel (Aftermarket and OEM) Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/pedestrian-protection-system-market/313

Automotive Skid Plate Market Size By Vehicle Type (ATVs, SUVs, Pickup Trucks, Adventure Motorcycles, and Military Vehicles), By Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-skid-plate-market/298

Automotive Filter Paper Market Size By Application (Fuel Filter Paper, Air Filter Paper and Oil Filter Paper), By Material (Synthetic Fiber, Cellulose Fiber and Others), By Vehicle Type (HCV, LCV and Passenger Cars), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-filter-paper-market/297

Automotive ABS and ESC Market Size By Technology (Electronic Stability Control, Three-Channel Antilock Braking System and Four-Channel Antilock Braking System), By Sales Channel (Aftermarket and OEM), By Vehicle Type (Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Compact Vehicle, Luxury Vehicle, Mid-Sized Vehicle, Premium Vehicle, and Commercial Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-abs-and-esc-market/296

Tyre Inflators Market Size By Type (24 V and 12 V), By Application (Repair Store, Household, and Automotive Manufacturers), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/tyre-inflators-market/286

Automotive Tensioner Market Size By Product Type (Idler Pulley and Automatic Belt Tensioner), By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-tensioner-market/285

Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size by Vehicle Type (Electric Vehicle Types, Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Application (Infotainment & Telematics, Powertrains & Chassis, Body Electronics and Safety & Security Systems), By Technology (Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System and Adaptive Cruise Control), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-microcontrollers-market/284

Valve Cover Gasket Market Size By Type (Cork Valve Cover Gasket, Liquid Gaskets, Formed Rubber Gaskets, Thermostat Gasket, Aircraft Gaskets, and Aluminium Gaskets), By Application (Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/valve-cover-gasket-market/283

Boat Wiring Harness Market Size by Distribution Channel (Aftermarket and OEM), By Application (Gasoline Boats, Hybrid Boats and Electric Boats), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/boat-wiring-harness-market/278


Recommended Stories

  • Fast food joints can help battle climate change, new study finds—even without reducing paper and plastic use

    But the solution could backfire, casting an ‘undeserved health halo’ around some deceptively unhealthy menu items, one of the study’s authors warns.

  • Speaker McCarthy Promises Debates Won't be Personal

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks early Saturday morning on the floor and makes a promise to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the Democratic leader. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Seattle Schools Sue Big Tech Over Youth Mental Health Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The Seattle city school district filed a novel lawsuit blaming Big Tech for poisoning youth with social media addiction, saying the schools can’t fulfill their educational mission while students are suffering from anxiety, depression and other psychological troubles.Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceMo

  • Wells Fargo VP Fired After Mid-Flight Urination Incident

    The bank was called out for several of its major moves last year, including closing the accounts of adult performers with no explanation, being called out by a group of senators led by Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) for allegedly racist hiring practices, and excessive cases of rampant fraud via its Zelle app. The cause was banking violations that impacted 16 million consumer accounts, including repeatedly misapplying loan payments, getting fees and interest wrong, and charging surprise overdraft fees. Wells Fargo India Vice President Shankar Mishra was on an Air India flight from JFK to New Delhi on November 26 when he got out of his seat, walked up to another passenger, and proceeded to urinate on her.

  • PGT Trucking purchases first of 100 electric trucks from Nikola

    It's the first of 100 trucks that the company eventually plans to acquire in the coming years from Nikola.

  • Tesla’s Battered Stock Looks Like a Buy Again

    The electric-vehicle leader has been hammered by China lockdowns, a possible recession, and CEO Musk’s antics at Twitter. But the company has real strengths and cheap shares.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens to Oil Prices in 2023

    Oil prices enter 2023 in the mid-$70s -- around the same level they were at the start of 2022. Three that stand out to a few Fool.com contributors for their resiliency in any type of oil market are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enterprise Products Partners): Profits in the upstream (oil production) and downstream (chemicals and refining) segments of the energy sector are heavily impacted by highly volatile oil and natural gas prices.

  • Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier. On Saturday, about 200 recent buyers of the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 gathered at a Tesla delivery centre in Shanghai to protest against the U.S. carmaker's decision to slash prices for the second time in three months on Friday. Many said they had believed that prices Tesla charged for its cars late last year would not be cut as abruptly or as deeply as the automaker just announced in a move to spur sales and support production at its Shanghai plant.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Slashes China Prices As BYD Unveils Two Super-Premium EVs

    Tesla slashed China prices as archrival BYD rolls out a super-premium brand. But which is the better EV stock?

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Daihatsu Midget II, Honda Goldwing Trike, DeTomaso Pantera: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online

    In the immortal words of Rebecca Black: It’s Friday. Did you know that Black still writes and records music, and that her new stuff goes extremely hard? Now you do. She’s got an album coming out this year, so now you have something new to look forward to in 2023.

  • The Future of Car Technology, as Seen at CES 2023

    Color-changing cars. Flying taxis. And a gaming-style tablet that can steer a vehicle. Car companies descended on CES in Las Vegas to show off their latest ideas.

  • Why Luminar’s CEO is running over fake kids in a Tesla at CES

    Austin Russell is trying to prove that automotive-safety systems with lidar — the technology at the core of his company — are safer than those without.

  • Can I Retire on $10 Million?

    A $10 million nest egg will pay for a comfortable retirement for the majority of retirement savers. However, whether that much is enough to fund any specific retiree's golden years depends on a number of factors. This includes pre-retirement lifestyle … Continue reading → The post Is $10 Million Enough to Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Biggest Oil Tanker Companies

    With Scorpio leading the pack, these are the 5 biggest oil tanker companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) (NYSE: BRK.A) CEO Warren Buffett has guided his company to decades of incredible, market-crushing success and earned a reputation as one of history's best investors. The Oracle of Omaha's value-oriented approach has been central to Berkshire's world-beating performance through the years, and his commitment to backing sturdy businesses worth supporting long-term has helped the conglomerate build upon previous victories. With that in mind, read on to see why two of the most unusual stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio stand out as great buys right now.

  • IBM Loses Top Patent Spot After Decades as Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. dropped from the top spot for US patents in 2022, the first time in decades Big Blue hasn’t claimed the most in a year, signaling a strategy shift at the longtime intellectual property leader.Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceMorphe Brand Once Valued at $2 Billion

  • Beer Sales Drop as Consumers Balk at Higher Prices

    In the 12 weeks before Christmas, beer prices rose an average of 7% higher than the year-earlier period, according to an analysis of Nielsen data by the Bump Williams Consulting Co., an industry consulting firm. Corona brewer Constellation Brands now says it plans to make “more muted” price increases in the coming fiscal year, because higher-than-usual price increases in October slowed its sales growth. “The consumer is overly sensitive to pricing actions,” Constellation Chief Executive Bill Newlands told analysts Thursday when the company lowered its earnings forecast, sending shares down nearly 10%.

  • 3 Top Reasons to Buy Li Auto in 2023

    Rising COVID-19 cases in China have concerned investors across the world. China is a key market for electric vehicles, accounting for more than half of global EV sales. Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) delivered 21,233 vehicles in December, in line with its expectations.