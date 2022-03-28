U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,540.56
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,698.45
    -162.79 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,227.22
    +57.92 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,061.37
    -16.62 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.36
    -7.54 (-6.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.40
    -19.80 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.46 (-1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0985
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4590
    -0.0330 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3087
    -0.0102 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5320
    +1.4720 (+1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,606.55
    +2,696.60 (+6.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.37
    +18.35 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Automotive Gears Sourcing and Procurement Report by Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends | SpendEdge

·4 min read

NEW YORK , March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies relying on our actionable insights.

Automotive Gears
Automotive Gears

The Global Automotive Gears has been added to SpendEdge's offering. The Automotive Gears market is expected to grow by USD 17.54 Billion, at a CAGR of over 5.06% by 2026.

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as forward integration, reducing total ownership cost, manage ad hoc spend, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, conference participation, managing labor price volatility, level of automation, quality management, and reduction in ad-hoc spend. Collaborations with global suppliers will also help buyers in cost-saving and ensure high-quality procurement in the dynamic market.

Automotive Gears Market in India: Key Price Trends

  • The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Automotive Gears with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • Per-user licensing pricing, subscription-based pricing, and single-license plus service fee pricing are the most widely adopted pricing models in Automotive Gears. Each pricing model offers optimum benefits and fitment in specific situations. Buyers should identify the model that suits their operations in the best manner and link supplier performance to the pricing models.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
www.spendedge.com/report/automotive-gears-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Insights Offered in this Automotive Gears Market Report

  • Top Automotive Gears suppliers and their cost structures

  • Top Automotive Gears suppliers in the US and their cost structures

  • Automotive Gears market spend analysis in the US

  • Automotive Gears price trends, and forecasts

  • Cost drivers influencing the Automotive Gears prices

Some of the Top Automotive Gears suppliers listed in this report:

This Automotive Gears procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • ZF Friedrichshafen

  • Magna International

  • Continental

Know More About Major Automotive Gears Suppliers

Regional Analysis

  • Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

  • Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

View Free Sample Report

Best Selling Procurement Research Report:

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Automotive Gears that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Automotive Gears TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-gears-sourcing-and-procurement-report-by-top-spending-regions-and-market-price-trends--spendedge-301511412.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Intel's Audacious Turnaround Plan in 1 Chart

    The chip giant isn't messing around as it looks to reclaim the top position in the semiconductor industry.

  • UPDATE 2-Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

    Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom , which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

  • Oil Prices Fall as Shanghai Lockdown Triggers Demand Fears

    Following a spike in Covid cases over the weekend, authorities have imposed a two-stage lockdown in Shanghai, China’s most populous city.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Oil Retreats as China’s Covid Resurgence Risks Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped as China issued fresh virus lockdowns raising concerns about demand in the world’s biggest crude importer.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectFutures in New York fell more than $9 to trad

  • Apple Signs Big Checks to Avoid Talent Exodus to Facebook

    The iPhone maker is doing all it can to avoid an exodus of talent attracted by the metaverse, the crypto industry and competitors.

  • Walmart ceases some cigarette sales, Barclays loses $590M, Wells Fargo offers rewards for paying rent

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman highlights Monday's top business stories, including Walmart ending tobacco sales in some U.S. stores, Barclays taking a $590 million hit, and Wells Fargo giving its customers rewards for rent payments.

  • Freed Huawei Finance Chief Meng Wanzhou Returns to Company Spotlight

    Meng Wanzhou was back in the spotlight Monday, taking the stage at Huawei’s headquarters to deliver the company’s closely watched annual results.

  • How to Plan for Part-Time Retirement

    Phased retirement arrangements might be a good fit for older employees who want to scale back on work but aren’t yet ready to leave for good. Committing to a part-time retirement plan can affect your pay, job responsibilities and benefits. Find out how phased retirement will affect your health insurance.

  • Huawei 'more united' in face of U.S. pressure, says repatriated CFO

    U.S. pressure on Huawei Technologies has served to strengthen the resolve of the Chinese telecoms giant, finance chief Meng Wanzhou said on Monday after its first set of results since her return from nearly three years' detention in Canada. The daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei played a central role in the company's tussle with the United States, having been detained in Canada in 2018 over alleged attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran in breach of U.S. sanctions. The United States then imposed a series of trade restrictions on the company throughout 2019 and 2020, citing national security concerns.

  • 3 sin companies leaving Russia for its war on Ukraine

    Alcohol and cigs could be on the wane in Russia amid its war on Ukraine.

  • Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

    Elon Musk's Tesla has been on something of a roll lately. "Tesla finally achieved GAAP profitability and cash flow positivity by building a plant in Shanghai and running the hell out of it," Collins wrote recently on Real Money, adding that "about one-third of its output [is] exported to Europe." Collins drew a sharp contrast between London, where he was writing and China.

  • This Company Continues to Show Unexpected Strength in the Cloud

    While much of the overall attention seems to focus on big players like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft's Azure, numerous other companies have built successful niches in this growing tech sector. For instance, two segments within the cloud sector -- infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) -- have seen the vendor market share concentrate with longtime tech giant International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM). Let's take a closer look at how IBM is showing surprising strength in the cloud and what it could mean for investors.

  • Why Tencent Could Bounce Back in the Second Half of 2022

    Perhaps the highest-quality Chinese tech stock is Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) which sold off after its recent earnings report. Uncertainty across Tencent's businesses, from gaming to social media to fintech, is causing investors to avoid the stock now. If they do, then Tencent sure looks like a bargain.

  • Ethereum (ETH) Is Trending, with the Bulls Eyeing a Return to $3,500

    Ethereum (ETH) was on the move this morning, testing resistance levels following Saturday’s gain. Avoiding the day’s pivot would support another breakout.

  • China's Sinopec plans its biggest capital expenditure in history

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, better known as Sinopec, is planning its highest capital investment in history for 2022 after recording its best profit in a decade, echoing Beijing's call for energy companies to raise production. Sinopec expects to spend 198 billion yuan ($31.10 billion) in 2022, up 18% from a year ago, beating the previous record of 181.7 billion yuan set in 2013, according to a company statement filed to the Shanghai Stocks Exchange on Sunday. It plans to invest 81.5 billion yuan in upstream exploitation, especially the crude oil bases in Shunbei and Tahe fields, and natural gas fields in Sichuan province and the Inner Mongolia region.

  • Uncertain path for oil markets in coming days

    The crude oil market heads into another week of uncertainty, buffeted on one side by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the expansion of COVID-related lockdowns in China, the world's largest crude importer. The two benchmarks gained 11.5% and 8.8%, respectively, on expectations that sanctions on Russia stemming from its invasion from Ukraine would start to bite into both its exports and production. Brent closed at $120.65 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended at $113.90 on Friday.

  • U.S. auto sales set for weakest quarter in a decade - Cox Automotive

    "Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, adding that sales will remain at current levels until supply improves. Despite strong demand, Cox Automotive expects the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales this month to be about 13.1 million, significantly lower than last March's 17.6 million. U.S. light-vehicle sales could reach 15.3 million this year, down 700,000 units from the original forecast in January, it said.

  • Analysis-U.S. mulls shaking up stock trading rules to aid small investors

    Wall Street's regulator is considering changes to stock market rules to increase competition for orders and improve deals for retail investors, according to its top official Gary Gensler and industry executives. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is scrutinizing the practice of payment-for-order-flow (PFOF), in which wholesale market-markers pay brokers like TD Ameritrade, Robinhood Markets and E*Trade to route retail customer orders to them instead of to exchanges.

  • At an 8% Yield, Is Crestwood Equity Partners Undervalued Right Now?

    Interest in the oil and gas industry has quickly grabbed Wall Street's attention. One such high-yield stock in the oil and gas industry is Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), with a distribution yield of 8.2% as of this writing. Is Crestwood a safe stock trading at a discount, or a high-yield stock at risk of a cut to its payout?