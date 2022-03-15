Automotive Glass Market Players Focus on Material Improvements and Smart Glass Technologies - Future Market Insights

Automotive Glass Market Expanding at a Steady 4% CAGR, Valuation Projected to Reach US$ 5.2 Bn By 2030, Says FMI

DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total sales in the global automotive glass market are forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 3.7 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a steady 4% CAGR, the market valuation is projected to reach US$ 5.2 Bn in 2030.

Attribute Details Automotive Glass Market Estimated Size 2022 US$ 3.7 Bn Automotive Glass Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2030) ~ 4% Automotive Glass Market Projected Size 2030 US$ 5.2 Bn

The global demand for automotive glass has declined significantly in 2020, with the Covid-19 pandemic restricting automotive production and reducing new orders in the manufacturing sector. The report opines that market players will benefit from smart glass technology and the rising popularity of electric vehicles.

The report opines that volatility in raw material pricing and high capital requirements will hold back market developments.

The automotive glass industry has witnessed steady growth in recent years backed by the massive global automobile production sector, implementation of strict automotive safety standards, and improvements in material and auto tech. Further, businesses have invested in smart glass and wider windshield and sunroof designs for their offerings, catering to premium automobile consumer requirements.

While revenue from the automotive glass market rises steadily, the fragmented nature of the market limits the potential for revenues. Also, issues in terms of energy efficiency and raw material fluctuations are problems faced by key players.

Key Takeaways

The automotive glass market will reach US$ 16 billion, with demand receding in 2020

Door glass offerings remain in high demand, with the higher volume of glass required for these products and innovations in material strength and temperature control.

Applications of automotive glass in conventional passenger cars reflect higher growth than LCV, HCV and electric vehicle applications owing to higher demand and production, driven by higher disposable incomes globally.

East Asia is a key market for production and sales, supported by the prevalence of numerous regional and international automobile manufacturing plants in the region, supported by lower labour and material costs.

"The growth in production rate of electric and hybrid vehicles in addition to the integration of varied new technologies for visibility and safety are expected to positively influence the global demand for automotive glass throughout the forecast period till 2030," said a lead analyst at Future Market Insights

Covid-19 Impact on Automotive Glass Market

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to have a negative effect on the short-term prospects of the automotive glass industry. Lockdown restrictions have limited the production of automobiles and associated materials across North America, Asia, and Europe, which are key markets for auto glass.

Also, the demand for new automobiles has fallen sharply, and the uncertainty over the severity and duration of the pandemic and the impact on the global economy are key factors that could hamper market prospects, and delaying the recovery of the industry in the long term. However, the automotive industry will gain traction following the end of the pandemic, with the anticipated growth in demand for electric and autonomous vehicles on a global scale.

Who is Winning?

In this report, Future Market Insights has studied the various strategies being used by major businesses in the automotive glass market. Top players in the industry are making use of multi-pronged strategies including pushing for product research and development and capacity expansions in line with growing international demand.

Some of the leading players in the market include Dura Automotive Systems, Saint-Gobain S.A., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Glas Trosch Holding AG, Gentex Corporation, and Magna International Inc. among others.

Automotive Glass Market by Category

Glass Type:

Laminated Glass

Tempered Glass

Application:

Windshield

Back Glass

Door Glass

Quarter Glass

Vent Glass

Moon/Sun Roof

Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the global automotive glass market size?

At what rate did the global automotive glass market grow between 2015 and 2021?

What are the key trends boosting sales of automotive glass?

What is the North America automotive glass market outlook?

What is the share of Europe in the global automotive glass market?

