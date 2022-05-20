Automotive Glass Market Size to Grow by USD 2.81 billion | AGC Inc. and Central Glass Co. Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK , May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Glass Market size is expected to increase by USD 2.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 3.6%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The market growth will be driven by factors such as increased demand for premium vehicles and sunroofs.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Glass Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Passenger cars segment under the application category, as it accounted for the largest market growth share in the base year. The growth of the segment is driven by factors such as technological advances in the market and the increasing penetration of sunroofs in mid-segment passenger cars.

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium and heavy commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Key Companies- AGC Inc., AGP Worldwide Operations GmbH, Benson Auto Glass LLC, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Gauzy Ltd., Gentex Corp., Independent Glass Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Kochhar Glass INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Olimpia Oto Cam AS, PG Group Pty. Ltd., Vitro SAB De CV, Webasto SE, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. among others.

Driver- Increased demand for premium vehicles and sunroofs

Challenge- Sharp decline in automobile production and sales

The automotive glass market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as growing their customer base and are increasing their investments in R&D to cater to the growing need for efficient and effective safety features to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

AGC Inc. - The company offers automotive glass such as LAMISAFE, Tempered Glass Temperlite, and Integrated Glass Antennas.

Central Glass Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of automotive glass, such as laminated glass, Privacy glass, and Acoustic glass.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - The company offers automotive glass, such as glass sunroofs, under the brand name Glassdrive.

Automotive Glass Market Driver:

Luxury and premium vehicles provide high levels of passenger safety and comfort. The demand for sunroofs and moonroofs has been increasing. Such factors are expected to drive the global automotive glass market during the forecast period.

Automotive Glass Market Challenge:

A slowdown in the growth rate of the sales of vehicles is increasing the inventory cost for OEMs and compelling them to reduce production. Such factors may adversely affect automotive sales and production, thus reducing the demand for automotive components and parts, such as glass, which is challenging the growth of the global automotive glass market.

Automotive Glass Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AGC Inc., AGP Worldwide Operations GmbH, Benson Auto Glass LLC, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Gauzy Ltd., Gentex Corp., Independent Glass Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Kochhar Glass INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Olimpia Oto Cam AS, PG Group Pty. Ltd., Vitro SAB De CV, Webasto SE, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AGC Inc.

10.4 Central Glass Co. Ltd.

10.5 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

10.6 Corning Inc.

10.7 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

10.8 Koch Industries Inc.

10.9 Magna International Inc.

10.10 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

10.11 Webasto SE

10.12 Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

